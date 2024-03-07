The Model Bakery | Oxbow Market
English Muffins
Coffee & Tea
Drip Coffee
Double Espresso
Cortado
Cappuccino
Matcha Latte
Nitro Cold Brew
Cafe Au Lait
Iced Black Tea
Iced Sport Tea
Chai Latte
Turmeric Ginger Latte
Hot Chocolate
Tea
- Lord Bergamont-16oz$4.00
EARL GREY BLACK TEA
- British Brunch -16oz$4.00
ENGLISH BREAKFAST BLACK TEA
- Organic Portland Breakfast-16oz$4.00
ORGANIC BLACK TEA BLEND
- Jasmine Silver Tip-16oz$4.00
SCENTED GREEN TEA
- Spring Green-16oz$4.00
GREEN TEA
- Meadow-16oz$4.00
CAFFEINE-FREE CHAMOMILE BLEND
- Peppermint-16oz$4.00
CAFFEINE-FREE HERBAL VARIETY Ingredients: Peppermint leaves from the Pacific Northwest.
- Empower Mint-16oz$4.00
CAFFEINE-FREE WOMEN'S WELLNESS TEA. Created by three great women teamakers, this deeply rewarding elixir delivers strong, balanced support with exquisite taste. Ingredients: Organic raspberry leaf, organic nettle, organic cacao nibs, organic red clover, organic ginger, organic damiana, organic peppermint, organic rose petals, and organic dried stevia leaf.
- Dandy Detox-16oz$4.00
CAFFEINE-FREE ORGANIC WELLNESS TEA. Ingredients: Organic roasted dandelion root, organic krishna tulsi, organic ginger, organic fennel, organic honeybush, organic rose petals, organic skullcap, organic black pepper, and organic star anise essential oil.
- Golden Delight-16oz$4.00
CAFFEINE-FREE ORGANIC WELLNESS TEA Ingredients: Organic turmeric, organic sarsaparilla, organic cardamom, organic black pepper, and organic lemon essential oil.
Pastries
Croissant
Muffins
Scones
Cinnamon Rolls
Breads
Bread
Bread Menu
- Sour Loaf$6.50
- Sour Baguette$3.75
- Sour Batard$6.25
- French Baguette$3.50
- French Batard$5.25
- French Boule$5.25
- Vollkornbrot$9.00+Out of stock
- Wild Horse Seeded Sourdough$9.00Out of stock
- Country Sourdough$9.00
- Sebastopol Field Blend$9.00
- House Milled Wheat Boule$9.00Out of stock
- PAL 4# Boule$12.00Out of stock
- PAL 2# Boule$6.50
- PAL Batard$6.25
Cookies & Bars
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip No Nuts$1.50
- Chocolate Chip With Nuts$2.00
- Chocolate Walnut Rad$4.00
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip$2.25
- Peanut Butter Cookie$2.00
- Almond Macaroon Cookie$2.75
- Mexican Wedding Cookie$1.75
- White Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie$2.50
- Molasses Ginger$2.00
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.00
- Snickerdoodle$1.25
- Gluten Free Chocolate Chip$2.25
Desserts
Tarts
Pies
Cakes & Cupcakes
- Carrot Cake$6.00+Out of stock
- Devil's Food Chocolate Cake$7.00+
- Red Velvet Cake$35.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Cupcake$4.00
- Carrot Cupcake$4.00
- Red Velvet Cupcake$4.00
- Chocolate Stout Cupcake$4.00
Pistachio Pastry Cream Filling, Cream Cheese Frosting, Caramel Drizzle
- Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$6.00
- Gluten Free Chocolate Torte$35.00