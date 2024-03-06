The Model Bakery | St. Helena
Coffee and Tea's
Coffee
- Americano$4.00+
- Cafe Au Lait$4.00+
- Cappuccino$5.50+
- Chai$5.00+
- Cold Brew$5.00+
- Cortado$4.25
- Double Espresso$3.75
- Cup of Milk$2.00+
- Drip Coffee$3.75+
- Fresh Orange Juice 12oz$9.00
- Hibiscus Mango Iced Tea$4.00+
- Hot Chocolate$5.00+
- Hot Tea 16oz$4.00
- Iced Black Tea$4.00+
- Iced Sport Tea$4.00+
A combination of high-quality black and green teas, ginger, mate, siberian eleuthero root (scientific name: eleutherococcus senticosus), and natural flavorings. Also contains vitamin C (ascorbic acid). Sport Tea is 100% natural.
- Italian Soda$4.00+
- Joe To Go$35.00
96oz Coffee Container. Includes: (12) 8oz cups and fixings (cream, sugars, napkins, stir sticks)
- Latte$5.50+
- Nitro$5.00+
- Macchiato (4oz)$4.00
- Matcha Latte$5.00+
- Mocha$6.00+
- Model Bakery Proprietary Blend$16.00Out of stock
- Pink Arnold Palmer$4.50+
- Raspberry Iced Oat Milk Tea$4.50+
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.50+
- Strawberry Smoothie$4.50
- Turmeric Ginger Latte$5.00+
- White Mocha$6.00+
Pastries
- Almond Croissant$4.00
- Apple Buttethorn$4.00Out of stock
- Apricot Pecan Scone$3.25
- Banana Bread$4.00+
- Banana Walnut Muffin$3.50Out of stock
- Bearclaw$4.25
- Blueberry Muffin$3.50
- Blueberry Scone$3.25Out of stock
- Buttermilk Biscuit$2.00
- Cinnamon Walnut & Raisin Roll$4.50
- Custard Danish$4.25
- Cranberry Buttermilk Scone$3.25
- Espresso Bundt Cake$4.00+Out of stock
- Gluten Free Apricot Muffin$3.50
- Dijon, Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.25
- Ham and Swiss Croissant$5.25Out of stock
- Honey Buns$4.50
- Lemon Poppy Seed$4.00+
- Morning Bun$3.50
- Morning Glory Muffin$3.50Out of stock
- Pain Au Chocolate Croissant$4.25
- Plain Croissant$3.50
- Oatmeal Raisin Scone$3.25
- Raspberry Croissant$4.25
- Spinach and Feta Croissant$5.00Out of stock
- Sour Cream Cinnamon Muffin$3.25Out of stock
Cookies
- Carmelita Bar$3.00
- Lemon Bar$3.00
- Brownie$3.00
- Apple Oat Bar$4.00
- Biscotti$2.00+
- Almond Macaroon Cookie$2.75
- Chocolate Chip No Nuts$1.50
- Chocolate Chip With Nuts$2.00
- Chocolate Walnut Rad$4.00
- Gluten Free Chocolate Chip$2.25
- Mexican Wedding Cookie$1.75
- Molasses Ginger$2.00
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.00
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip$2.25
- Peanut Butter Cookie$2.00
- Snicerdoodle$1.25
- White Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie$2.50
St. Patrick's Iced Sugar Cookies
Bottle Drinks
- Coke Can 12oz$1.50
- Diet Coke Can 12oz$1.50
- Coconut Water$4.50
- Still Water - Crystal Geyser$2.00
- Sparkling Water - Crystal Geyser$2.00
- Martinelli's Apple Juice$2.75
- Squirt Glass Bottle$3.50Out of stock
- Organic Orange & Mango Juice$3.50Out of stock
- Red Bull Can$3.50
- Root Beer Glass Bottle$3.50
- Wildwonder Sparkling Water$4.00
Bread
- Asiago Batard$4.75+
Organic sourdough with asiago cheese, natural levain and sea salt.
- Ciabatta Bread$1.25+
Organic wheat flour, sea salt, poolish starter and yeast.
- Cinnamon Walnut Raisin Loaf$7.50
Soft, brioche-type bread made with eggs, milk, butter, a little sugar with a cinnamon swirl, raisins, and walnuts.
- Challah Bread 3ft$25.00Out of stock
- Country Sourdough$9.00Out of stock
Organic whole milled wheat, whole rye, whole spelt, natural levain and sea salt. Only available on Wednesday.
- Cranberry Walnut Batard$4.25+
Organic wheat flour, organic whole rye flour, natural levain, sea salt, cranberries and toasted walnuts.
- Fatted Calf Bacon Batard$7.50+Out of stock
Organic wheat flour, Fatted Calf Bacon, natural levain and sea salt.
- Focaccia Bread$1.25+
Provencal flatbread with fresh herbs (rosemary, basil, parsley), extra virgin olive oil, wheat flour, water, liquid levain, sea salt, and yeast.
- French Bread$1.40+
Organic wheat flour, sea salt, sour starter and yeast.
- Harvest Wheat Bread$5.25+
Organic wheat flour, honey, sea salt and yeast.
- House Milled Wheat Boule$9.00Out of stock
Organic California grown wheat flour milled in house, organic whole spelt flour, cornmeal, natural levain, sea salt and honey. Only available Friday - Sunday.
- Pain de Mie Bread$0.70+
Soft, brioche-type bread made with eggs, milk, butter, and a little sugar.
- Pain de Mie Dinner Rolls Pans (12)$8.00Out of stock
- Pain Au Levain$3.00+
Organic wheat flour, organic whole rye flour, natural leavain and sea salt.
- Olive Batard$4.50+
Organic wheat flour, organic rye flour, natural levain, sea salt and olives.
- Sebastopol Field Blend$9.00
Organic dry farmed gazelle rye and wit wolkoring(s soft wheat varietal originating from South Africa) milled in house and grown in Sebastopol, California. Rye levain and sea salt.
- Sourdough Bread$1.40+
Organic wheat flour, natural levain and sea salt.
- Sour Rye Bread$5.50+
American-style rye bread with caraway and molasses. Only available on Thursday.
- Walnut Batard$4.25+
Organic wheat flour, organic whole, rye flour, natural levain, sea salt and toasted walnuts.
- Wild Horse Seeded Sourdogh$9.00Out of stock
Organic type 85 whole milled wheat flour, organic: wheat, barley, rye, triticale, flax, millet, oats, corn, brown rice, spelt, buckwheat, quinoa, natural levain and sea salt. Only available Thursday.