The Monkey Bar
Crew Friendly
- Chips and Salsa$8.00
roasted warm salsa and cilantro avocado cream sauce served with scratch-made tortilla chips
- Nachos$13.00
fresh tortilla chips topped with queso, cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
- Quesadillas$12.00
CHICKEN, BEEF, or SHRIMP fajita with monterey jack, cheddar, bell peppers, and onions in a flour tortilla served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Chicharonnes$6.00Out of stock
scratch-made seasoned friend pork skins
- Hush Puppies$8.00
jalapeno and corn hush puppies served with scratch-made roumelade
- Catfish or Shrimp basket$15.00
fried catfish bites or shrimp with fries and hush puppies served with tartar and cocktail sauce
- Cow Finger Basket$14.00
breaded steak fingers with french fries, texas toast, and white gravy
- Chicken Finger Basket$13.00
breaded chicken breasts with french fries, texas toast, and white gravy
- Southwest Egg Rolls$10.00
- Wings$13.00
Fried or Grilled wings DRY RUB or BUFFALO served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
- Buffalo Shrimp$13.00
fried shrimp tossed in a buffalo sauce served over a bed of onion strings with RANCH or BLUE CHEESE
- Blackened Jalapenos$14.00
grilled jalapenos with crab stuffing and monterey jack cheese
- Pretzels$7.00
- Fried mushrooms$9.00
fried portobello mushroom spears served with horseradish aioli
- Mini Corn dogs$7.00
hot dogs sliced, battered, and fried served with scratch-made honey mus- tard
- Parmesan Zucchini sticks$9.00
panko-crusted zucchini sticks tossed in a lemon pepper parmesan and served with ranch
- Meatballs$10.00
scratch-made meatballs with spicy mar- inara and garlic toast
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
mozzarella sticks hand battered and fried served with spicy marinara
- Fried "Damn Dill Pickles"$10.00
HABANERO or SPICY GARLIC sandwich sliced pickles served with ranch
- Boudin Egg Rolls$10.00
- Fries$5.00
Scratchwiches
- hamburger$11.00
steakhouse burger patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, and “damn dill pickles” on scratch-made bun
- Mushroom swiss burger$13.00
steakhouse burger patty with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese, lettuce, to- mato, “damn dill pickles” and onion strings on scratch-made roll
- Big Tex$15.00
50/50 ground brisket/ground beef patty topped with Texas chili, cheddar cheese, jack cheese, onion strings, jalapenos, and BBQ on scratch-made roll
- Little Piggy$14.00
50/50 ground pork/ground beef patty topped with scratch bacon, habanero jack cheese, “damn dill pickles”, onion strings, onion bacon relish, and BBQ aioli on scratch-made roll
- Double Dog$8.00
Nathan’s hot dogs on scratch-made bun chili cheese, jalapeno, and onion
- Chili Dog$11.00
Nathan’s hot dogs on scratch-made bun chili cheese, jalapeno, and onion
- The Skinny Chicken$14.00
grilled chicken breast, avocado, and swiss with lettuce, tomato, and onion, dry on scratch-made choice of bread
- The Harv$15.00
fried chicken breast with cheddar cheese, scratch bacon, honey mustard, and BBQ sauce on a scratch-made loaf
- Grilled Cheese$11.00
cheddar, swiss, and american cheeses, beefsteak tomatoes, and scratch bacon served on scratch-made RYE, WHITE, or WHEAT bread
- BLT$10.00
scratch bacon, lettuce, and tomato on scratch-made RYE, WHITE, or WHEAT bread
- Club$14.00
smoked turkey, baked ham, scratch ba- con, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato with mayonnaise on scratch-made RYE, WHITE, or WHEAT bread
- Rueben$15.00
your choice of CORNED BEEF or PAS- TRAMI with russian dressing, sau- erkraut, and swiss on scratch-made jewish deli rye bread served with “damn dill pickles”
- Jenni's Cubano$14.00
mojo pork, ham, swiss, “damn dill pick- les, and yellow mustard on a scratch- made loaf
- Chicken Italiano$14.00
grilled chicken, fresh buffalo mozzarel- la, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, ba- sil, with our scratch balsamic reduction
- Po Boy$15.00
your choice of CATFISH or SHRIMP with “damn dill pickles”, cabbage, tomato, and spicy aioli on a scratch-made loaf
- Parmigiana$14.00
your choice of CHICKEN or MEATBALLS with marinara and mozzarella served on a scratch-made loaf
- Cheesesteak$15.00
sliced ribeye with peppers, onions, hot cherry peppers, provolone, and ameri- can cheeses served on a scratch-made loaf
- The Nola$15.00
A muffuletta- ham, salami, capicola, provolone, and mozzarella with an olive tampenade and a touch of mayo and mustard on a scratch toasted loaf
Crawfish
- 1lb Crrawfish$8.99
- 5Lb Crawfish$40.00
- 1/2 Lb shrimp$8.99
- 1lb shrimp$15.99
- 1 crab cluster$17.99
- 1/2 lb royal red shrimp$11.99
- 1 lb royal red shrimp$19.99
- Asparagus$2.50
- Brussel sprouts$2.50
- Cauliflower$2.50
- Hard Boiled Egg$2.50
- Green Beans$2.50
- Link Andoule Sausage$3.50
- Mushrooms$2.50
- 2 Corn$2.50
- 3 Potatoes$2.50
- Butter$2.50
- 2oz Fire butter$2.50
- 6oz Fire Butter$5.50
- Quart Fire Butter$20.00
- 1 Tamale$2.99
- Extra Spice$0.50
Soups and Salads
- House Salad Sm$4.00
mixed greens with shredded carrots, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, shred- ded cheddar, and croutons
- House Salad Lg$8.00
mixed greens with shredded carrots, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, shred- ded cheddar, and croutons
- Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine lettuce with scratch-made caesar dressing
- Chili Sm$5.00
scratch-made beef chili topped with cheddar, onions, and jalapenos
- Chili Lg$9.00
scratch-made beef chili topped with cheddar, onions, and jalapenos
- Spicy Tuna Ceviche$16.00
ahi tuna, pico de gallo, cilantro, jalape- no, and avocado tossed in lime juice and hot sauce, served with freshly fried wonton chips
Tacos
- Blackened Fish or Shrimp (3)$9.00
with pico, chimichurri slaw, and chipo- tle aioli on corn tortillas
- Carnitas or Brisket(3)$8.00
with cilantro, onions, and BBQ aioli on corn tortillas
- Fajita Chicken or Beef(2)$8.00
with peppers, onions, shredded cheese, and pico on flour tortillas
- Fried Chicken and Bacon(2)$8.00
with pico, shredded cheese, and BBQ aioli on flour tortillas
Pizza
- 12" NY Style$11.00
- 20" NY Style$17.00
- 12" The Friday$17.00
Shrimp and Garlic
- 20" The Friday$24.00
Shrimp and Garlic
- 12" The Goomba$16.00
prosciutto, capicola, salami, & pepperoni
- 20" The Goomba$24.00
prosciutto, capicola, salami, & pepperoni
- 12" The Garden$13.00
fresh mozzarella,bell peppers, tomatoes, onion, mushrooms, & olives
- 20" The Garden$21.00
fresh mozzarella,bell peppers, tomatoes, onion, mushrooms, & olives
- 12" The Philly$16.00
philly cheesesteak
- 20" The Philly$22.00
philly cheesesteak
- 12" Meat A Ball$15.00
homemade meatballs and fresh garlic
- 20" Meat A Ball$22.00
homemade meatballs and fresh garlic
- 12" Damn Dill Pickle$15.00
garlic parmesan sauce, damn dill pickles, and dill ranch
- 20" Damn Dill Pickle$23.00
garlic parmesan sauce, damn dill pickles, and dill ranch
- 12" Kitchen Sink$17.00
pepperoni, sausage,
- 20" Kitchen Sink$24.00
onions, peppers, black olives, pepperoni and sausage
- Stromboli$13.00
onions, peppers, black olives, pepperoni and sausage
- Calzone Cheese$12.00
Cheese-ricotta, mozzarella, or parmesan
- Calzone Cheese and Meat$14.00
Cheese-ricotta, mozzarella, or parmesan Meat-Pepperoni or Sausage
- NY Cheese Slice$3.50