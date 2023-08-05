The Mule - Plaza District
Food Menu
Drinks
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Boylan's Root Beer
Maine Roots Ginger Beer
Boylan's Ginger Ale
Topo Chico
Cold Brew
Apple Juice
Milk
Orange Juice
Hot coffee
Hot tea
Cranberry juice
Red bull
Appetizers
Bacon Cheese Fries
Beer- Battered Fries Covered in Cheese Sauce & sprinkled Bacon & Green Onions
Big Ass Poutine
Beer-Battered Fries and Watonga Cheese Curds smothered in our House White Gravy Topped with Bacon Bits, Eggs, and Sriracha.
Chips 'N Dips
White Queso topped with fresh Pico de Gallo, House Made Salsa & Tortilla Chips
Chips N' Salsa
Classic
Dipping Cup of our House Tomato Soup, served with two Classic Cheese Sandiches
Fried Cheese Curds
Beer- Battered and Fried Watonga Cheese Curds, served with a side of Tomato Soup and Ranch
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Green Tomatoes, served with Cucumber & Spicy Aioli
MacNachos
Mas Chips
Mas Queso
Mas Toast
Okie Poutine
Beer-Battered Fries and Watonga Cheese Curds smothered in our House White Gravy
Sandwiches
Macaroni Pony
Jalapeno Cornbread, Chipotle BBQ Pulled Pork, 3-Cheese Mac & Cheese, and Picles
The Philly
Baguette, Thinly Sliced Steak, Cheese Sauce, Pepperjack, Grilled onions, Mayo'
Big Ass Grilled Cheese
Sourdough, Big Ass Blend of Cheddar & Smoked Gouda
Caprese
Sourdough, Fontina, Parmesan, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Basil Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction
F.Y.D.H
Sourdough, Avocado, Goast Cheese, Pepperjack, Bacon, Spicy Aioli, Over Easy Egg
Burger
Brioche Bun, Beef Patty, Bacon, American Cheese, Cheddar, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion
Fancy Pants
Vienna Wheat, Roasted Chicken, Brie, Swiss, Carmelized Onions, Pears, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Reduction
Mule Club
Local Sourdough, Boar's Head Turkey & Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Dijonnaise (Cold Sandie)
Veggie Club
Local Sourdough, Cucumbers, Cheddar, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Dijonnaise (Cold Sandie)
Herbivore
Vienna Wheat, Cashew Cheese, Roasted Beets, Mushrooms, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Avocado, Grilled Jalapenos, Grilled Onions, Chipotle Aioli
French Dip
Baguette, Thinly Sliced Roast Beef, Swiss, Horseradish Aioli, Crispy Onions, Au Jus
Turkey
Vinna Wheat, Boar's Head Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Spicy Aioli
Cortez
Jalapeno Cornbread, Braised Short Rib, Pepperjack, Grilled Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Aioli
BCLT
Sourdough, Pecan Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Gouda, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
The Reuben
Marbled Rye Bread, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island Dressing
Angry Texan
Baguette, Braised Short Rib, Cheddar, Onion Ring, Mayo, Red Cabbage Slaw, BBQ Sauce
Lunch Combo
Mon. - Fri. Your Choice of half a sandiwich & a side. Includes a drink. Excludes the Burger
Sandwich Special
Salads
Soup & Salad Combo
Your choice of a soup & salad. Pricing varies
Beet Salad
Spring Mix, Roasted Beets, Crushed Peanut Brittle, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Orange Tarragon Vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
Spinach, Bibb Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Apples, Spiced Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chef Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Boar's Head Turkey & Ham. Bacon, Big Ass Cheese Blend, Hard Boiled Eggs, Ranch
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Croutons, Parmesan, Orange Tarragon Vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Bibb Lettuce, Croustons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
BYO Salad
Kids Menu
Sides
Side Beet Salad
Spring Mix, Roasted Beets, Crushed Peanut Brittle, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Orange Tarragon Vinaigrette
Side Spinach Salad
Spinach, Bibb Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Apples, Spiced Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Chef Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Boar's Head Turkey & Ham. Bacon, Big Ass Cheese Blend, Hard Boiled Eggs, Ranch
Side House Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Croutons, Parmesan, Orange Tarragon Vinaigrette
Side Caesar
Romaine, Bibb Lettuce, Croustons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
Small Beer-Battered Fries
Large Beer- Battered Fries
Small Sweet Potato Fries
Large Sweet Potato Fries
Small Onion Rings
Large Onion Rings
Small Tater Tot
Large Tater Tot
Small Fried Okra
Large Fried Okra
Cup of House Tomato Soup
Bowl of House Tomato Soup
Small Seaonal Side
Rotates Weekly
Large Seasonal Side
Rotates Weekly
Fruit Cup
Small Home Fries
Large Home Fries
Bowl of Black Bean
Cup of Black Bean
Bowl of Soup du Jour
Cup of Soup du Jour
Mac n' Cheese
Soups
Sweets
Tower Of Power
A Tower of Layered Oreo Crumbles & Vanilla Ice Cream, Topped with Whipped Cream & Chocolate Syrup Drizzle
Rotating Cake
Slice of Rotating Cake from La Baguette Bistro. Served with two Scoops of Rotating Tillamook Ice Cream
Two Scoops of Ice Cream
Two Scoops of Rotating Tillamook Ice Cream'
Grand Lake Monte Cristo
Brunch
Almost Migas
Tortilla Chips, Scrambled Eggs, Creamy Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sliced Avocado, Queso Fresco & a side of Salsa
Two Story House
2 Over easy Eggs, Smashed Avocado, Parmesan, & Sriracha sandwiched between 2 slices of sourdough, topped with a second layer of smashed avocado, Cherry tomatoes, and Goat Cheese
Pancakes
3 Fluffy Pancakes topped with Strawberries and Whipped Cream
Wakey Wakey & Eggs
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Toast, and Fruit
Short Rib Burrito
Short Rib, Eggs, Big Ass Cheese Blend, Potatoes, & Pico De Gallo wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla. Smothered in White Queso