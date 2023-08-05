Food Menu

Drinks

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.50

Maine Roots Ginger Beer

$3.50

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Cold Brew

$3.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Hot coffee

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Red bull

$3.50

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Beer- Battered Fries Covered in Cheese Sauce & sprinkled Bacon & Green Onions

Big Ass Poutine

$14.00

Beer-Battered Fries and Watonga Cheese Curds smothered in our House White Gravy Topped with Bacon Bits, Eggs, and Sriracha.

Chips 'N Dips

$9.00

White Queso topped with fresh Pico de Gallo, House Made Salsa & Tortilla Chips

Chips N' Salsa

$4.00

Classic

$9.50

Dipping Cup of our House Tomato Soup, served with two Classic Cheese Sandiches

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.50

Beer- Battered and Fried Watonga Cheese Curds, served with a side of Tomato Soup and Ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Fried Green Tomatoes, served with Cucumber & Spicy Aioli

MacNachos

$12.00

Mas Chips

Mas Queso

$4.00

Mas Toast

$1.00

Okie Poutine

$10.50

Beer-Battered Fries and Watonga Cheese Curds smothered in our House White Gravy

Sandwiches

Macaroni Pony

$14.00

Jalapeno Cornbread, Chipotle BBQ Pulled Pork, 3-Cheese Mac & Cheese, and Picles

The Philly

$13.00

Baguette, Thinly Sliced Steak, Cheese Sauce, Pepperjack, Grilled onions, Mayo'

Big Ass Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Sourdough, Big Ass Blend of Cheddar & Smoked Gouda

Caprese

$11.00

Sourdough, Fontina, Parmesan, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Basil Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction

F.Y.D.H

$12.00

Sourdough, Avocado, Goast Cheese, Pepperjack, Bacon, Spicy Aioli, Over Easy Egg

Burger

$14.00

Brioche Bun, Beef Patty, Bacon, American Cheese, Cheddar, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion

Fancy Pants

$13.00

Vienna Wheat, Roasted Chicken, Brie, Swiss, Carmelized Onions, Pears, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Reduction

Mule Club

$14.00

Local Sourdough, Boar's Head Turkey & Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Dijonnaise (Cold Sandie)

Veggie Club

$13.00

Local Sourdough, Cucumbers, Cheddar, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Dijonnaise (Cold Sandie)

Herbivore

$12.00

Vienna Wheat, Cashew Cheese, Roasted Beets, Mushrooms, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Avocado, Grilled Jalapenos, Grilled Onions, Chipotle Aioli

French Dip

$14.00

Baguette, Thinly Sliced Roast Beef, Swiss, Horseradish Aioli, Crispy Onions, Au Jus

Turkey

$13.00

Vinna Wheat, Boar's Head Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Spicy Aioli

Cortez

$14.00

Jalapeno Cornbread, Braised Short Rib, Pepperjack, Grilled Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Aioli

BCLT

$12.00

Sourdough, Pecan Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Gouda, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

The Reuben

$13.00

Marbled Rye Bread, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island Dressing

Angry Texan

$14.00

Baguette, Braised Short Rib, Cheddar, Onion Ring, Mayo, Red Cabbage Slaw, BBQ Sauce

Lunch Combo

$11.00

Mon. - Fri. Your Choice of half a sandiwich & a side. Includes a drink. Excludes the Burger

Sandwich Special

$12.00

Salads

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.50

Your choice of a soup & salad. Pricing varies

Beet Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix, Roasted Beets, Crushed Peanut Brittle, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Orange Tarragon Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Spinach, Bibb Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Apples, Spiced Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Boar's Head Turkey & Ham. Bacon, Big Ass Cheese Blend, Hard Boiled Eggs, Ranch

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Croutons, Parmesan, Orange Tarragon Vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Bibb Lettuce, Croustons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

BYO Salad

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Side Beet Salad

$4.00

Spring Mix, Roasted Beets, Crushed Peanut Brittle, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Orange Tarragon Vinaigrette

Side Spinach Salad

$4.00

Spinach, Bibb Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Apples, Spiced Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side Chef Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Boar's Head Turkey & Ham. Bacon, Big Ass Cheese Blend, Hard Boiled Eggs, Ranch

Side House Salad

$4.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Croutons, Parmesan, Orange Tarragon Vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$4.00

Romaine, Bibb Lettuce, Croustons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Small Beer-Battered Fries

$4.00

Large Beer- Battered Fries

$8.00

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Small Onion Rings

$5.00

Large Onion Rings

$9.00

Small Tater Tot

$4.00

Large Tater Tot

$8.00

Small Fried Okra

$4.00

Large Fried Okra

$8.00

Cup of House Tomato Soup

$4.00

Bowl of House Tomato Soup

$8.00

Small Seaonal Side

$4.00

Rotates Weekly

Large Seasonal Side

$8.00

Rotates Weekly

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Small Home Fries

$4.00

Large Home Fries

$8.00

Bowl of Black Bean

$8.00

Cup of Black Bean

$4.00

Bowl of Soup du Jour

$8.00

Cup of Soup du Jour

$4.00

Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Soups

Cup of House Tomato Soup

$4.00

Topped with parmesan

Bowl of House Tomato Soup

$8.00

Topped with parmesan

Bowl of Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Rotates Weekly

Cup of Soup Du Jour

$4.00

Rotates Weekly

Cup of Black Bean Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Black Bean Soup

$8.00

Sweets

Tower Of Power

$10.00

A Tower of Layered Oreo Crumbles & Vanilla Ice Cream, Topped with Whipped Cream & Chocolate Syrup Drizzle

Rotating Cake

$7.00

Slice of Rotating Cake from La Baguette Bistro. Served with two Scoops of Rotating Tillamook Ice Cream

Two Scoops of Ice Cream

$4.00

Two Scoops of Rotating Tillamook Ice Cream'

Grand Lake Monte Cristo

$6.00

Brunch

Almost Migas

$10.00

Tortilla Chips, Scrambled Eggs, Creamy Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sliced Avocado, Queso Fresco & a side of Salsa

Two Story House

$12.00

2 Over easy Eggs, Smashed Avocado, Parmesan, & Sriracha sandwiched between 2 slices of sourdough, topped with a second layer of smashed avocado, Cherry tomatoes, and Goat Cheese

Pancakes

$10.00

3 Fluffy Pancakes topped with Strawberries and Whipped Cream

Wakey Wakey & Eggs

$9.00

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Toast, and Fruit

Short Rib Burrito

$12.00

Short Rib, Eggs, Big Ass Cheese Blend, Potatoes, & Pico De Gallo wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla. Smothered in White Queso

Single Pancake

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Sauage

$3.00

Sauces

Au Jus

Baslamic Dressing

Baslamic Reduction

BBQ Sauce

Bleu Cheese Dressing

Caesar Dressing

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

Cholua

Cucumber Aioli

Dijon

Dijonnaise

Gravy

Honey Mustard

Horseradish Aioli

House Dressing

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Ranch

Spicy Aioli

Sriracha

Thousand Island Dressing

Tobasco

Merch

Guest Merch

T-Shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

Koozie

$5.00

Coffee mug

$15.00

Simply Modern Tumblr

$25.00