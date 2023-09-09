The Mulligan Room at Bear Valley Springs 29541 Rollingoak Drive
The Mulligan Room
Salads
Chinese Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, shredded cabbage, crisp Chow Mein noodles & cashews tossed in an Oriental dressing
Crispy BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, crispy chicken strips, bacon, tomato, roasted corn, cheese blend, BBQ sauce and Ranch dressing
Cobb Salad
4oz grilled chicken, mixed greens, avocado, tomato, bacon and bleu cheese crumbles with your choice of dressing
Blackened Salmon Salad
6oz blackened Salmon, spring mix, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions with your choice of dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
4oz chicken, Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons and a creamy Caesar dressing
Soup of the Day
Chicken Tortilla
Zuppa Toscana
Beef & Bean Chili
Cream of Mushroom
Bacon & Black Bean
Clam Chowder
Vegetable
Coconut Curry
Chicken Noodle
Cream of Celery
Minestrone
Roasted Red Pepper
Cream of Tomato
Broccoli Cheddar
Cream of Zucchini
Italian Wedding
Lasagna
Chicken & Wild Rice
Albondigas
Corn Chowder
Burgers & Handhelds
Mulligan Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a Brioche bun.
Patty Melt
Burger grilled with Swiss cheese and onions on Rye bread
Mustard Marinated Grilled Chicken
Chicken breast with grilled onions, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato
Impossible Burger
Veggie burger patty with spinach, cucumber and tomato
Philly Beef Dip
Grilled beef with Swiss cheese, grilled onions & peppers on a toasted French roll, served with au jus
Cubano
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard served on a Milano roll
Cattleman
Roast beef, Ortega chilies and pepper jack cheese, on grilled garlic butter sourdough
Pulled Slow Roast Sandwich
Pulled pork, coleslaw, sweet & zesty BBQ sauce
Deli Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, ham, Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted french roll
B.L.T.
Smoked, thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toast
Four Cheese Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Swiss and American cheese on grilled Parmesan Sourdough bread
All Beef Hot Dog
Hot dog on on a soft yellow bun and crisp pickle
All Beef Hot Dog with side
Hot dog on on a soft yellow bun and crisp pickle with side
Reuben
Corned beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island served on Rye bread
Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, avocado, grilled peppers & onions, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese blend with chipotle mayo in a warp flour tortilla
Favorites
Carnitas Tacos
Three tacos with slow roasted pork, pico de gallo, served with tortilla chips and salsa
Fish Tacos
Three crispy fish tacos topped with cabbage and pico de gallo, served with chips, salsa, and chipotle aioli
Quesadilla
Served with avocado, tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream
Fried Chicken
Four piece with your choice of side
Buffalo Wings (6)
6 battered crispy wings served with celery, carrots and your choice of ranch, blue cheese or Buffalo dipping sauce
Buffalo wings (12)
12 battered crispy wings served with celery, carrots and your choice of ranch, blue cheese or Buffalo dipping sauce
Mediterrarean Wrap
Mediterrarean Wrap (Vegetarian) - spring mix, tomato, cucumber, hummus, red onion, avocado, olives, balsamic drizzle & Feta (Vegan without Feta)
Fried Buffalo Cauliflower
Dinner
New York Steak
8oz NY steak with your choices of 2 sides
Country Fried Steak
Crispy fried steak topped with country gravy, mashed potatoes and veggie of the day
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Marinated grilled chicken, with fettuccini noodles in a creamy Alfredo sauce with garlic bread
Bacon & Chicken Mac & Cheese
Grilled chicken, diced bacon, Cavatappi pasta in a creamy three cheese sauce
Orange Chicken
Crispy orange chicken with jasmine rice and steamed broccoli
Pasta Primavera
Chef's choice of vegetables tossed with a creamy Alfredo sauce, linguini noodles and garlic bread
Keta Salmon
6oz grilled Salmon with your choice of 2 sides
Vegetable Curry Rice Bowl
Kids
Sides
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Fresh Fruit Cup
Garlic Bread
Small House Salad
Soup Cup
Soup Bowl
Baked Potato
Side of veggies
4 oz Grilled Chicken Breast
Beef patty
Mashed Potatoes
Salmon
Grilled Jalapenos (2)
Coleslaw
Potato Salad
Side Caesar salad
Cottage cheese
Grilled Chicken
Pico de Gallo
Avocado
Desserts
N/A Beverages
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Powerade
Rootbeer
Mr Pibb
Raspberry Iced Tea
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
V8 - 6oz
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Apple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Bottled Water
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Puree
Redbull
Specials
Breakfast Specials
Eggs Benedict
Bacon and Avocado Benedict
Seafood Omelette
Krab and Shrimp Omelette with Avocado
Pork Chop and Eggs
Waffle, 2 eggs and 2 bacon or sausage
Louisiana Hot Links and Eggs
Italian Omelette
Italian sausage, mushrooms in a 2 egg omelette with marinara, mozzeralla cheese and green onions on top
California Omelette
Broccoli Mushroom Spinach Avocado Omlette
Salmon Scramble
Steak, Ortega Chile and Eggs with Pepper Jack cheese.
Triple Berry Short Stack
Bananas, strawberry's and blueberry's with powder sugar and whip cream