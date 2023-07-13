The Muse 615 Millwright Loop N
Americano
Espresso over hot water.
Breve
Espresso topped with Half and Half.
Cappuccino
Espresso topped with equal parts steamed Milk and Milk foam. Wet- More milk than foam. Dry- No Milk just espresso and foam.
Cortado
Equal parts Espresso and stream milk, always served in a 5oz glass cup.
Drip
Drip Coffee, default- leave room for cream.
Espresso
Single or double shots of Espresso.
Flat White
A blend of Micro-foamed milk poured over Ristretto single or double espresso.
Latte
Steamed Milk poured over espresso.
Latte Macchiato
Espresso poured over steamed milk.
Macchiato
Espresso topped with a dollop of Foam, served in a demitasse mug.
Mocha
Dark or white chocolate, topped with espresso and steamed milk. Optional, whipped cream on top.
Shot in the Dark
Drip coffee, topped with a single or double espresso. Default, Leave room for cream or milk.
Non-Espresso
Chai Tea
Vanilla Syrup topped with Equal parts Morning Glory Chai concentrate and steamed milk. Cinnamon and nutmeg sprinkled on top.
French Press
4Tbsp coffee ground for French Press, fill press with hot water. Put press lid and strainer on leave to steep for 2min, then serve. Leave it to the customer if they want to push down strainer or have you do it.
Hot Chocolate
Dark or White Chocolate topped with steamed Milk. Optional, Whipped cream on top.
Italian Soda
Fill cup with ice, syrup, club soda, slash of cream. Optional, Whipped cream on top.
Milk Steamer
Syrup (if customer requests it), then steamed milk. Optional, Whipped cream on top.
Tea
Steep tea bag in hot water. Serve with a small saucer for tea bag. (dine in only)
Tea Latte
Steeped tea in 2oz of water, Syrup (if requested), topped with steamed milk.