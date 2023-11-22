The Napa Deli, Rossmoor/Walnut Creek
Breakfast Online Menu
Hot Breakfast
- Berryessa Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla, scrambled egg, applewood bacon or sausage, mozzarella, potatoes, salsa.
- Clearlake Breakfast Quesadilla$11.99
Flour tortilla, egg, choice of meat, pepper jack & mozzarella cheeses, salsa on the side.
- Cotati Egg Croissant$7.99
Croissant, scrambled egg, choice of applewood bacon, sausage, or ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato.
- Petaluma Egg Bagel$7.99
Plain Bagel, scrambled egg, choice of breakfast meat and cheddar.
Cold Breakfast
All Day Online Menu
$15 Daily Combo Deal (Mon-Fri only)
- Daily Combo Special (Mon-Fri only)$15.00
Includes Chips, Drink (non-alcoholic) and Daily Special listed below...grab your chips & drink when you pick up! *please no substitutions or modifications* MON: Chimichurri Tri Tip Sandwich (mozzarella, avocado, lettuce, french roll) TUE: BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich (topped with coleslaw_ WED: Crispy Chicken Sandwich (chioptle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle) THUR: Meatball Sub (marinara, mozzarella, pepperoncini) FRI: French Dip (roast beef, provolone, caramelized onion, creamy horseradish, au jus)
Bowl of Today's Soup (16oz)
Build a Sandwich, Wrap or Panini
Cold Sandwiches
- St Helena Turkey Guacamole$13.49
Dutch crunch roll, turkey, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole, mayo.
- Oakville BLTA$13.99
Sliced white, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo.
- Rutherford Roast Beef$14.99
Sourdough roll, roast beef, provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, creamy horseradish, dijon.
- Suisan Valley Club$15.99
Sliced sourdough, turkey, applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, pesto, mayo.
- Alexander Italian$15.99
Ciabatta roll, ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, pepperoncini, olives, mayo, dijon, oil & vinegar
- Green Valley Vegetarian$13.99
Toasted sliced wheat, hummus, mixed greens, sprouts, pepper jack, cucumber, tomato, onion.
- Egg Salad B.L.T.$12.99
Egg Salad, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on toasted Multigrain
Hot Sandwiches/Burritos
- Sonoma Turkey Bacon Panini$13.99
Sourdough roll, turkey, applewood bacon, monterey jack, chive & onion spread.
- Windsor Cheese Panini$13.99
Focaccia, pesto, monterey & pepper jack, tomato.
- Jameson Canyon BBQ Tri Tip$16.99
Dutch crunch roll, grilled tri tip, cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, mayo.
- Napa Grilled Chicken Panini$15.99
Focaccia, grilled chicken breast, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, provolone, red pepper aioli.
- Yountville Pastrami Panini$16.99
Sliced rye, pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss, dijon.
- Socal Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla, grilled tri-tip, potatoes, mozzerella, salsa, guacamole, sour cream.
- NorCal Burrito$14.99
Just like the Socal burrito but with Chicken! Potato, guac, salsa, cheese, sour cream.
- Chimichurri Steak Sandwich$16.49
Sliced tri tip, mozzarella, Argentine-style chimichurri sauce, avocado, lettuce, on toasted french roll
Wraps
- Healdsburg Turkey$13.49
Spinach tortilla, turkey, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado.
- Tomalas Bay Tuna$13.99
Flour tortilla, white albacore tuna, mixed, tomato, cucumber, onion.
- Atlas Chicken Caesar$13.99
Spinach tortilla, grilled chicken, parmesan, lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing.
- Calistoga Buffalo Chicken$14.49
Tomato tortill, grilled chicken, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, buffalo blue spread.
- Carneros Southwestern$13.99
Tomato tortilla, grilled chicken, mozzarella, black bean & corn salad, lettuce, chipotle spread.
- Cloverdale Vegetarian$13.99
Spinach tortilla, monterey jack, lettuce, black bean & corn salad, tomato, onion, guacamole, chipotle.
Salads
Side Salads & Pastas
Drinks
Dessert
Grab N Go Entrees (Reheat at home)
Catering Menu (Please place your order 24hrs in advance)
Charcuterie Platter
Lunch Boxes, Breakfast Boxes, Pastries
- Lunch Box$18.99
Each box contains the sandwich or wrap, macaroni salad, chips, cookie, cutlery.
- Breakfast Box (hot)$15.99
Each Box contains choice of breakfast sandwich (bagel with egg, cheddar, meat), yogurt, fresh fruit of the day (orange/banana/apple), utensils
- Continental Breakfast Box (cold)$13.99
Each Box contains: Hard boiled egg, fruit cup, yogurt cup, breakfast bread/pastry from (seasonal selection from our friends at Sweetie Pie's Napa), utensils
- Pastries & Breakfast Bread Platter (feeds 15-20)$59.99
Serves 15-20 guests, includes assortment of bagels, spread, and breakfast breads & pastries
Sandwich Platters
- Signature Sandwich Platter (recommended)$109.99
Feeds 10-15 (16 half sandwiches on rolls): includes St Helena Turkey Guacamole, Italian and Rutherford Roast Beef
- Regular Sandwich Platter$99.99
(Feeds 10-15, includes 16 half sandwiches) a variety of Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef Sandwiches on assorted Rolls with cheese, lettuce, tomato. Mayo & mustard on the SIDE
- Cutlery & Plates Set of 10$10.00
Wrap Platters
- Signature Wrap Platter (recommended)$109.99
(Feeds 10-15; contains 16 pieces) Assorted Wraps with signature spreads including the Carneros Southwest Chicken, Carneros Southwest Tri Tip wrap and Healdsburg Turkey Wrap
- Regular Wrap Platter$99.99
(Feeds 10-15; platter contains 16 pieces) Assorted Wraps with spreads on the side including Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef with cheese, lettuce, tomato. Mayo & Mustard on the SIDE
Green Salads
- Summer Berry Gorgonzola Salad$39.99+
Mixed Greens & Romaine, Strawberry, Blueberry, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Pear Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Southwest Garden Salad$39.99+
Mixed Greens & Romaine, Black Bean & Corn, Mozzarella, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
- Classic Caesar Salad$39.99+
Crisp romaine, parmesan, herb cruton, Caesar dressing
- Farmers Garden Salad$39.99+
Local lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, carrot, olive. Ranch or Balsamic dressing
Deli Salads, Signature Pastas and Fruit
- Cheddar Bacon Potato Salad$49.99+
- Italian Pasta Salad$49.99+
- Pesto Pasta Salad$49.99+
No nuts in our pesto! Just super savory pesto flavors, penne, sun dried tomato, feta. Guess what, you can also warm this up and make a hot pasta out of it ooohlala!
- Mediterranean Orzo Pasta$49.99+
Imagine sitting on a Tuscan Villa with a glass of wine! Orzo tossed in our house Italian dressing, with tomato, onion, sun dried tomato, olive, feta
- Macaroni Salad$39.99+
Just like you remember! We use either elbow or ditalini, depending on what we have at the time! Perfect for the backyard bbq!
- Potato Salad$39.99+
Our popular Potato Salad made just Nonna used to - we use a special deli style mayo, Red potato, egg, secret spices
- Coleslaw$39.99+
- Fruit Bowls and Platters$49.99+
