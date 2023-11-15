The Narrows Restaurant and Bar
For the Table
- BBQ Beef Tots$15.00
Ancho BBQ braised bistro filet, Pico de Gallo, queso sauce, guacamole, pickled fresnos
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip$13.00
Baked with gruyere cheese & served with warm pita
- House Baked Bread$6.00
Gruyere, pecorino romano and whipped garlic butter
- Lobster & Corn Hush Puppies$16.00
Served with Ancho chile remoulade
- Fried Cheese Curds$12.00Out of stock
- Cheesesteak Eggrolls$12.00Out of stock
- Margherita Pizza$10.00Out of stock
- Queso Fondito$15.00Out of stock
Soup & Salad
- Golden Beet Salad$12.00
seasonal greens, fired goat cheese, candied walnuts, orange segments, carrots, red onions, citrus reduction, radishes, lemon vinaigrette.
- Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine lettuce, white anchovies, caesar dressing, pecorino crostini
- Roasted San Marzano Tomato Soup$12.00
croutons, fried cheese curs, chive oil
Starters
Mains
- Prime NY Strip$58.00
Pan Seared 12oz NY Strip, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Great Hill Blue Cheese, Fried Onion Rings
- Fried Chicken$25.00
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Buttermilk Biscuit, Fresno Hot Sauce, Wildflower Honey Butter
- Fava Bean Falafel$21.00
Roasted Carrot & Walnut Romesco, Grilled Fennel & Orange Salad, Tahini Dressing
- Pan Seared Salmon$34.00
Hoisin Glazed Salmon, Coconut Jasmine Rice, Brocollini, Fresno Aioli, Everything Bagel Spice, Cucumber Ginger Slaw
- Steak Frites$31.00
Grilled Bistro Fillet, Smoked Tomato Bearnaise, Red Wine Reduction, Pecorino & Herb Fries
- Jerk Chicken$27.00
Served With Coconut Curry Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Chimichurri, Fried Sweet Plantains
- Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
Roasted Pork Shoulder, Ground Prosciutto & Bistro Filet, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Ricotta Salata, Gremolata, Toasted Baguette
- Beet Ravioli$23.00
Red Beet Reduction, Goat Cheese Coulis, Pickled Golden Beets, Humbolt Fog, Watercress.
- Pork Chop$34.00Out of stock
- Brisket Special$30.00Out of stock
Pub
- Narrows Burger$17.00
5 Spoke Creamery Cheddar, Toasted Sesame Bun, Tomato Jam, Bibb Lettuce, Applewood Bacon, House Made Pickles, with Pecorino & Herb Fries
- Fish and Chips$21.00
Beer Battered Icelandic Cod, Remoulade with Percorino & Herb Fries
- Sweet Potato Tacos$15.00
Corn Tortillas, Spice Rub Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, Avocado, Sour Cream, Pickled Fresno Peppers
- Porchetta Sandwich$15.00
Roasted Pork Shoulder, Soubise, Brocollini, Roasted Garlic, Provolone, Crushed Red Pepper, Baguette, Potato Chips
- Loaded Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Great Hill Blue Cheese, Cranberries, Apple Cider Gastrique
- Pork Carnita Tacos$18.00
Crispy Pork Shoulder, Street Corn, Soffrito, Lime Salt, Ricotta Salata, Pickled Fresnos
- Special Burger$21.00Out of stock
- Taco Bowl$16.00Out of stock