Popular Items

NOMAD BURGER

$13.00

Beef* patty, cheddar cheese, maple bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, chombo aioli.

Fries

$4.00

FRIED CHEESE CURDS

$8.00

White cheddar, house-made buttermilk ranch.


BURGERS N’ SUCH

CLASSIC BURGER

$9.00

beef* patty, lettuce, tomato, onion.

NOMAD BURGER

$13.00

Beef* patty, cheddar cheese, maple bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, chombo aioli.

SURFER DUDE

$12.00

Beef* patty, pepper jack cheese, fried onion, avocado, tomato, chombo aioli.

SPORTBURGER

$13.00

beef* patty, cheddar & pepper jack cheese, bacon, smashed tots, sambal aioli.

EUROTRASH BURGER

$13.00

Impossible Patty, cheddar cheese, onion, house pickle, sambal aioli.

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$12.00

Impossible Patty, lettuce, tomato, onion.

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

$11.00

Crispy Chicken* Tenders, tossed in house-made Nashville hot oil, house pickle, mayo.

BAJA CHICKEN SAMMY

$12.00

Grilled chicken*, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole.

¡MAC ATTACK!

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar & American Cheese. Thick, Rich, Cheesy Mac

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

SHACK SNACKS

FRIED CHEESE CURDS

$8.00

White cheddar, house-made buttermilk ranch.

CAULI BITES

$8.00

House breaded cauliflower, scallion. tossed in sauce of your choice. Side of House-made ranch.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

CRISPY Breaded CHICKEN* TENDERS. CHOICE OF: BUFFALO, BBQ, OR NASHVILLE HOT sauce.

WALKIN' TACOS

DORITOS TACOS

$9.00

HOT POTATOES

Jumbo order of hot n’ spicy seasoned fries.

Fries

$4.00

Tots

$5.00

Hot Box

$7.00

SIDE SAUCE

Additional side sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Nashville Hot

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75Out of stock

Buffalo

$0.75

Sambal Aioli

$0.75Out of stock

Chombo Aioli

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Hot Honey

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Sriracha Lime Sauce

$0.75