The Nomad - Milwaukee
BURGERS N’ SUCH
CLASSIC BURGER
$9.00
beef* patty, lettuce, tomato, onion.
NOMAD BURGER
$13.00
Beef* patty, cheddar cheese, maple bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, chombo aioli.
SURFER DUDE
$12.00
Beef* patty, pepper jack cheese, fried onion, avocado, tomato, chombo aioli.
SPORTBURGER
$13.00
beef* patty, cheddar & pepper jack cheese, bacon, smashed tots, sambal aioli.
EUROTRASH BURGER
$13.00
Impossible Patty, cheddar cheese, onion, house pickle, sambal aioli.
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
$12.00
Impossible Patty, lettuce, tomato, onion.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN
$11.00
Crispy Chicken* Tenders, tossed in house-made Nashville hot oil, house pickle, mayo.
BAJA CHICKEN SAMMY
$12.00
Grilled chicken*, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole.
¡MAC ATTACK!
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar & American Cheese. Thick, Rich, Cheesy Mac
SHACK SNACKS
WALKIN' TACOS
HOT POTATOES
Jumbo order of hot n’ spicy seasoned fries.
