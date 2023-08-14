Popular Items

OAKMONT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

Local braided challah bread + chipotle aioli + 6oz chicken fried/grilled + tomato + red onion + spring mix + Tillamook sharp cheddar + side of house pickles

BRIE BURGER

$17.00

CARNE ASADA TACOS

$17.00


Shareables

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$35.00

Smoking Goose select cured meats + select cheeses + whole grain mustard + strawberry rhubarb jam + crostini + hard boiled eggs + figs + candied pecans

TOSTADA BRISKET NACHO

$20.00

House made corn tostadas + shredded brisket + shredded queso + guacamole + pico de gallo + poblano aioli + serrano peppers + black beans

FRIED DEVILED EGGS

$12.00

Lightly breaded and fried egg whites (6 halves) + truffle egg mix + bacon + dill + smoked paprika

HUMMUS

$13.00

Roasted garbanzos + tahini + roasted red peppers + smoked paprika + carrots/celery/cucumber/radish/cauliflower + flat top grilled pita bread + olive oil

BLUE CORN QUESADILLA

$17.00

Blue corn tortilla + shredded smoked chicken + black beans + shredded queso + pico de gallo + guacamole

TRUFFLE GARLIC FRIES

$9.00

Seasoned fries + truffle oil + parmesan + fresh garlic + fresh parsley + aioli

CRAB CAKE

$15.00

Greens

MIXED GREENS

$12.00

Spring mix + watercress + tomatoes + shredded carrots + red onion + cucumber + candied pecans + shaved parmesan + tossed in balsamic dressing

TUSCAN KALE SALAD

$15.00

Kale + arugula + tuscan herb blend + quinoa + toasted pine nuts + red onion + golden raisins + radish + tossed in lemon oil vinn + grilled lemon

SUMMER BERRY

$14.00

Handhelds

BRIE BURGER

$17.00

CAJUN SALMON TACOS

$20.00

Seared Cajun salmon + white corn tortilla + arugula + pico de gallo + guacamole + poblano aioli

CARNE ASADA TACOS

$17.00

OAKMONT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

Local braided challah bread + chipotle aioli + 6oz chicken fried/grilled + tomato + red onion + spring mix + Tillamook sharp cheddar + side of house pickles

THE MORNING AFTER BURGER

$17.00

Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + bacon + fried egg + cheddar + garlic aioli + house made pickles

THE O.G. BURGER

$17.00

Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + cheddar + bacon + shredded romaine + tomato + red onion + garlic aioli + side of house made pickles

THE VEGAN

$15.00

EL DIABLO BURGER

$16.00

Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + pepper jack + arugula + roasted poblano + chipotle aioli + habanero + side of house made pickles

Mains

ATLANTIC SALMON

$21.00

Seared salmon + Tuscan herb blend + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree + caramelized onion butter + grilled lemon

BUDDHA BOWL *Vegan

$17.00

Garbanzo bean + quinoa + kale + cauliflower + mushroom + broccolini + red onion + olive oil + red chili flake + Tahini dressing + watercress + grilled lemon

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$8.00

CHIMI STEAK

$24.00

Marinated and seared skirt steak + caramelized onion butter + roasted garlic + roasted poblano + chimichurri + truffle garlic fries

TEQUILA CHICKEN

$21.00

Tequila marinated grilled chicken breasts + pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree + poblano aioli + grilled lime

THE OAKMONT RICE BOWL

$18.00

VODKA PASTA

$28.00

ROASTED POBLANO CORN CHOWDER

$8.00

TUNA STEAK

$19.00

Sides

Broccolini

$6.00

Cauliflower Puree

$4.00

House Chips

$3.00

Raw Fresh Veggies

$4.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Sweets

BREAD PUDDING

$7.00

CONFETTI DONUTS HOLES

$8.00

Fried vanilla cake donut holes + powdered sugar + citrus liquor sugar glaze