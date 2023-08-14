The Oakmont 323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B
Shareables
CHARCUTERIE BOARD
Smoking Goose select cured meats + select cheeses + whole grain mustard + strawberry rhubarb jam + crostini + hard boiled eggs + figs + candied pecans
TOSTADA BRISKET NACHO
House made corn tostadas + shredded brisket + shredded queso + guacamole + pico de gallo + poblano aioli + serrano peppers + black beans
FRIED DEVILED EGGS
Lightly breaded and fried egg whites (6 halves) + truffle egg mix + bacon + dill + smoked paprika
HUMMUS
Roasted garbanzos + tahini + roasted red peppers + smoked paprika + carrots/celery/cucumber/radish/cauliflower + flat top grilled pita bread + olive oil
BLUE CORN QUESADILLA
Blue corn tortilla + shredded smoked chicken + black beans + shredded queso + pico de gallo + guacamole
TRUFFLE GARLIC FRIES
Seasoned fries + truffle oil + parmesan + fresh garlic + fresh parsley + aioli
CRAB CAKE
Greens
MIXED GREENS
Spring mix + watercress + tomatoes + shredded carrots + red onion + cucumber + candied pecans + shaved parmesan + tossed in balsamic dressing
TUSCAN KALE SALAD
Kale + arugula + tuscan herb blend + quinoa + toasted pine nuts + red onion + golden raisins + radish + tossed in lemon oil vinn + grilled lemon
SUMMER BERRY
Handhelds
BRIE BURGER
CAJUN SALMON TACOS
Seared Cajun salmon + white corn tortilla + arugula + pico de gallo + guacamole + poblano aioli
CARNE ASADA TACOS
OAKMONT CHICKEN SANDWICH
Local braided challah bread + chipotle aioli + 6oz chicken fried/grilled + tomato + red onion + spring mix + Tillamook sharp cheddar + side of house pickles
THE MORNING AFTER BURGER
Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + bacon + fried egg + cheddar + garlic aioli + house made pickles
THE O.G. BURGER
Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + cheddar + bacon + shredded romaine + tomato + red onion + garlic aioli + side of house made pickles
THE VEGAN
EL DIABLO BURGER
Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + pepper jack + arugula + roasted poblano + chipotle aioli + habanero + side of house made pickles
Mains
ATLANTIC SALMON
Seared salmon + Tuscan herb blend + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree + caramelized onion butter + grilled lemon
BUDDHA BOWL *Vegan
Garbanzo bean + quinoa + kale + cauliflower + mushroom + broccolini + red onion + olive oil + red chili flake + Tahini dressing + watercress + grilled lemon
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
CHIMI STEAK
Marinated and seared skirt steak + caramelized onion butter + roasted garlic + roasted poblano + chimichurri + truffle garlic fries
TEQUILA CHICKEN
Tequila marinated grilled chicken breasts + pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree + poblano aioli + grilled lime