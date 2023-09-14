Popular Items

Caesar Salad Large

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dressing


OTCC Starters

Artisan Rolls

$5.00

Chef's Choice Flatbread

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

6 Jumbo Coconut shrimp cpated in coconut & tempura breading, served with a sweet chili sauce

Tropical Seared Ahi

$17.00

Sesame crusted seared Ahi tuna, wasabi crea, tropical salsa, pickled ginger

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Jumbo Shrimp with cocktail sauce and avocado

Burrata and Vegetable Tart

$13.00

Fresh burrata cheese, cherry tomato, zucchini, red onion, balsamic reduction

Soup of the day

$5.00

Tehachapi Sourdough Artisan Loaf

$12.00

Tehachapi Sourdough Ciabatta

$6.00

Tehachapi Sourdough Baguette

$6.00

French Baguette

$5.00

Mediterranean Hummus

$13.00

OBS Starters

Soup of the day

$5.00

Beer Battered Artichoke Herarts

$9.00

Served with your choice of chipotle aioli or lemon aioli

1/2 dozen Chicken Wings

$9.00

Crispy Buffalo wings served with your choice of 2 sauces

Dozen Chicken Wings

$16.00

Crispy Buffalo wings served with your choice of 2 sauces

Loaded Tater Tots

$12.00

Crispy tots, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, crispy bacon, green onion, cilantro, tapatio sour cream

Beer Cheese Pretzel

$7.00

Savory Pretzel served with house-made beer cheese

Onion Rings

$6.00

Served with 1 sauce

Caprese Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Salads

Seared Ahi Salad

$24.00

Sesame crusted seeared ahi tuna, mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomato, avocado, crispy wontons, cabagge slaw, carrots tossed in Sesame Soy vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Iceberg wedge, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions and your choice of dressing

Country Club Salad Large

$12.00

Mixed greens, sweet apple, candied pecans, feta cheese, tossed in orange champagne vinaigrette

Country Club Salad Small

$7.00

Mixed greens, sweet apple, candied pecans, feta cheese, tossed in orange champagne vinaigrette

House Salad Large

$10.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, croutons, tossed in your choice of dressing

House Salad Small

$5.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, croutons, tossed in your choice of dressing

House Specialties

Pork Schnitzel

$16.00

Arugula, Apple, parmesan, bacon vinaigrette, pickled red onions, grilled lemon, sea salt

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Served with linguine and your choice of side

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Served with linguine and garlic bread

Fried Ravioli

$15.00

Panko crusted cheese ravioli in Vodka Cream Sauce

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Served with your choice of 2 sides

Coconut Shrimp

$22.00

6 jumbo shrimp cocated in coconut and tempura breading, served with sweet chili sauce and 2 sides

8oz Mustard Marinated Chicken

$16.00

Steaks and Chops

8 oz Baseball Cut Sirloin

$31.00

Choice of 2 Sides

12 oz NY Strip

$37.00

Choice of 2 Sides

5 oz Filet Mignon

$30.00

Choice of 2 Sides

9 oz Filet Mignon

$37.00

Choice of 2 Sides

14 oz Ribeye

$42.00

Choice of 2 Sides

Lamb Chops

$38.00

Choice of 2 Sides

Marinated Portabella Mushrooms

$17.00

Lighter Fare

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Fried Shrimp, lime slaw, bang bang sauce

Tacos Al Pastor

$12.00

Marinated pork, cabbage, pineapple salsa, fresh lime

French Onion Sliders

$12.00

three 2 OZ Angus beef patties, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, crispy onions, garlic aioli

Fried Rice

$11.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Angus Burger 4 OZ

$12.00

Served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion on a warm Brioche bun

Angus Burger 8 OZ

$15.00

Served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion on a warm Brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$15.00

Deep fried chicken breast, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a warm Brioche bun

Quesadilla Burger

$15.00

8 oz Angus Beef Patty, Chipotle Aioli, Pepper-Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, Pico de Gallo, warm flour tortillas

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Mustard Marinated Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, warm Brioche bun

Impossible Burger

$15.00

100% Plant Based Impossible patty, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a warm Brioche bun

Portabella Burger

$14.00

Tender Prime Rib, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, au jus

Prime Rib French Dip

$14.00

Tender Prime Rib, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, au jus

Specialty Pizzas & Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00+

BBQ Sauce, 4 cheese blend, grilled chicken, red onion, smoked bacon, cilantro

Margherita Pizza

$16.00+

California Olive Oil, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, Balsamic reduction

Meat Lover's Pizza

$20.00+

House Pizza Sauce, 4 cheese blend, pepperoni, canadian bacon, italian sausage, smoked bacon

Italian Pizza

$20.00+

House Pizza Sauce, 4 cheese blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted garlic, mushrooms, green opnion

BYO Pizza

Medium 14"

$14.00

Gluten Free Thin Crust 14"

$17.00

Large 16"

$16.00

14" Calzone

$12.00

Seafood

Calamari Steak

$19.00

Choice of 2 Sides

Jumbo Shrimp

$22.00

Choice of 2 Sides

Broiled Salmon

$27.00

Choice of 2 Sides

8 OZ Scallops

$39.00

Choice of 2 Sides

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Choice of 1 side

Kids Hot Dog Sliders

$6.00

Choice of 1 side

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Choice of 1 side

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Additional topping for extra charge

Kids Cub Burger

$13.00

4oz Burger with Choice of 1 side

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kraft Mac-n-Cheese

Kids Linguine with Butter

$5.00

Extra Sauces

Sauces

Sides

Vegetable Medley

$4.00

Broccolini

$4.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$5.00Out of stock

Creamed Spinach

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.50

Butter, Sour Cream, Chives, Bacon, Cheese

Twice baked potato

$4.00

Mashed potatoes

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Pasta Side

$5.00

Gluten Free Pasta Side

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Tater tots

$5.00

4oz Chicken Breast

$4.00

8oz Chicken Breast

$8.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.00

Mud Pie

$8.00

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Cheesecake of the Week

$7.00

Cobbler

$7.00

Specials

Pesto Bacon Flatbread

$14.00

Pesto Primavera with 5 oz Filet

$32.00

Fajita Quesadilla

$15.00

14 oz T-Bone

$41.00

Fried Chicken with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$13.00