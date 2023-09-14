Oak Tree Country Club and Oak Branch Saloon 29500 N. Lower Valley Rd.
OTCC Starters
Artisan Rolls
Your choice of french baguette or artisan rolls, served with whipped butter or herbs and olive oil
Chef's Choice Flatbread
Chef's Selection
Coconut Shrimp
6 Jumbo Coconut shrimp cpated in coconut & tempura breading, served with a sweet chili sauce
Tropical Seared Ahi
Sesame crusted seared Ahi tuna, wasabi crea, tropical salsa, pickled ginger
Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo Shrimp with cocktail sauce and avocado
Burrata and Vegetable Tart
Fresh burrata cheese, cherry tomato, zucchini, red onion, balsamic reduction
Soup of the day
Tehachapi Sourdough Artisan Loaf
Tehachapi Sourdough Ciabatta
Tehachapi Sourdough Baguette
French Baguette
Mediterranean Hummus
OBS Starters
Soup of the day
Beer Battered Artichoke Herarts
Served with your choice of chipotle aioli or lemon aioli
1/2 dozen Chicken Wings
Crispy Buffalo wings served with your choice of 2 sauces
Dozen Chicken Wings
Crispy Buffalo wings served with your choice of 2 sauces
Loaded Tater Tots
Crispy tots, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, crispy bacon, green onion, cilantro, tapatio sour cream
Beer Cheese Pretzel
Savory Pretzel served with house-made beer cheese
Onion Rings
Served with 1 sauce
Caprese Stuffed Mushrooms
Mediterranean Hummus
Tropical Seared Ahi
Salads
Seared Ahi Salad
Sesame crusted seeared ahi tuna, mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomato, avocado, crispy wontons, cabagge slaw, carrots tossed in Sesame Soy vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions and your choice of dressing
Country Club Salad Large
Mixed greens, sweet apple, candied pecans, feta cheese, tossed in orange champagne vinaigrette
Country Club Salad Small
Mixed greens, sweet apple, candied pecans, feta cheese, tossed in orange champagne vinaigrette
Caesar Salad Large
Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dressing
Caesar Salad Small
Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dressing
House Salad Large
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, croutons, tossed in your choice of dressing
House Salad Small
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, croutons, tossed in your choice of dressing
House Specialties
Pork Schnitzel
Arugula, Apple, parmesan, bacon vinaigrette, pickled red onions, grilled lemon, sea salt
Chicken Piccata
Served with linguine and your choice of side
Shrimp Scampi
Served with linguine and garlic bread
Fried Ravioli
Panko crusted cheese ravioli in Vodka Cream Sauce
Chicken Marsala
Served with your choice of 2 sides
Coconut Shrimp
6 jumbo shrimp cocated in coconut and tempura breading, served with sweet chili sauce and 2 sides
8oz Mustard Marinated Chicken
Salad as Side
Soup as Side
Steaks and Chops
8 oz Baseball Cut Sirloin
Choice of 2 Sides
12 oz NY Strip
Choice of 2 Sides
5 oz Filet Mignon
Choice of 2 Sides
9 oz Filet Mignon
Choice of 2 Sides
14 oz Ribeye
Choice of 2 Sides
Lamb Chops
Choice of 2 Sides
Marinated Portabella Mushrooms
Salad as Side
Soup as Side
Lighter Fare
Burgers and Sandwiches
Angus Burger 4 OZ
Served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion on a warm Brioche bun
Angus Burger 8 OZ
Served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion on a warm Brioche bun
Fried Chicken Sandwhich
Deep fried chicken breast, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a warm Brioche bun
Quesadilla Burger
8 oz Angus Beef Patty, Chipotle Aioli, Pepper-Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, Pico de Gallo, warm flour tortillas
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Mustard Marinated Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, warm Brioche bun
Impossible Burger
100% Plant Based Impossible patty, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a warm Brioche bun
Portabella Burger
Tender Prime Rib, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, au jus
Prime Rib French Dip
Tender Prime Rib, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, au jus
Soup as Side
Salad as Side
Specialty Pizzas & Flatbread
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, 4 cheese blend, grilled chicken, red onion, smoked bacon, cilantro
Margherita Pizza
California Olive Oil, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, Balsamic reduction
Meat Lover's Pizza
House Pizza Sauce, 4 cheese blend, pepperoni, canadian bacon, italian sausage, smoked bacon
Italian Pizza
House Pizza Sauce, 4 cheese blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted garlic, mushrooms, green opnion
Seafood
Kids
Kids Chicken Tenders
Choice of 1 side
Kids Hot Dog Sliders
Choice of 1 side
Kids Grilled Chicken
Choice of 1 side
Kids Cheese Pizza
Additional topping for extra charge
Kids Cub Burger
4oz Burger with Choice of 1 side
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kraft Mac-n-Cheese
Kids Linguine with Butter
Extra Sauces
Sides
Vegetable Medley
Broccolini
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Creamed Spinach
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Butter, Sour Cream, Chives, Bacon, Cheese