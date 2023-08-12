Apps

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$14.00

Fried cauliflower made bang bang sauce topped with scallions.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Fried shrimp, house made bang bang sauce topped with scallions.

Calamari

$16.00

Cherry Peppers, Salt & Pepper with Lemon aioli

Edamame

$6.00

Sautéed edamame with sea salt

Korean BBQ Ribs

$18.00

Slow cooked St. Louis style ribs tossed in a spicy Korean BBQ sauce.

Nanas Meat Balls

$18.00

Three homemade meatballs with marinara and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Pork Gyoza

$12.00

Pork and vegetable paired with sweet chili sauce.

Provencal French Onion Soup

$12.00

Beef broth caramelized onion Gruyere cheese, crostini

The Poke Stack

$16.00

Tuna avocado rice & spicy mayo.

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Tuna, Sriracha, cucumber, onion, sesame oil, olive oil & crispy sushi rice cake

Tuna Tataki

$20.00

Seared yellowfin tuna with garlic sauce.

Vegetable Gyoza

$12.00

Vegetable paired with sweet chili sauce

Yellowtail Jalapeno Sashimi

$20.00

Finger Foods

3 Amigos

$20.00

One prime beef slider, one Korean BBQ chicken in buttermilk slider and one crispy haddock fillet slider

Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$16.00

2 Tacos Bang Bang Shrimp, slaw, pickled red onion, scallions

Beef Sliders

$18.00

Three prime beef sliders served on brioche roll in topped with caramelized onion, smoked bacon & egg cheese & house made pickles

Chicken Sliders

$18.00

Korean barbecue buttermilk sliders with slaw grilled optional

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Crispy pancetta, fried capers.

Farmers Board

$28.00

Any array of artisan cheese charcuterie meats, honey, spreads, candied nuts, crackers.

Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$12.00

Sourdough bread, sharp cheddar cheese.

Haddock Sliders

$20.00

Haddock fillet tartar sauce with slaw.

Haddock/Fish Tacos

$16.00

2 Tacos, Crispy Haddock, Slaw, tarter, pickled red onions, scallions

Korean BBQ Beef Taco

$16.00

2 Tacos Korean BBQ Beef, slaw, pickled red onion, scallion

Lamb Lollipop

$8.00

Chop Garlic scented lamb chop, Romesco sauce

Wing Dings

$12.00

Lightly breaded and seasoned served plain or your choice of ranch, buffalo or spicy Nana Thai Korean barbecue tossed or on the side Ranch tossed on Side

Salads

Brussel Caesar

$12.00

W/ sourdough crumble, romano, fried capers

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine heart, garlic and herb croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese, housemaid Caesar dressing.

Chin Chin Salad

$18.00

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers in red onions, house vinaigrette

Niko Salad

$12.00

Crab stick, Tabiko, crunchy, mayo, avocado on top

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Rice & Noodles

Momma's Bulgogi

$26.00

Korean marinated sirloin, carrots, ginger, scallions and jasmine rice.

Pad Thai

$20.00

Vegetables, eggs Thai, rice noodles.

Ramen

$18.00

Ramen noodles, soy pickled eggs, crispy pancetta, rich chicken broth

Entrees

Piccata

$24.00

Lightly breaded Chicken or Haddock lemon buerre blanc sauce and fresh linguine.

Jaden's Pasta Carbonara

$20.00

crispy pancetta, fresh linguine pasta, white wine garlic cream sauce and garlic bread, raw egg yolk

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Breaded chicken breast, house made marinara, fresh mozzarella over linguine pasta.

Chicken N Waffles

$22.00

Crispy chicken tenders, Belgian waffle, Sriracha honey and maple syrup.

Fish N Chips

$22.00

Beer battered haddock served with golden fries.

Steak au Poive

$42.00

12oz prime grade center cut sirloin, peppercorn cream sauce.

Steak Saigon

$43.00

Togarashi-crusted 14oz prime sirloin strip with Thai chili, cilantro and scallions.

Spaghetti Bolognese

$20.00

Spaghetti, beef and tomato sauce, garlic bread

Dunny Bowl

$20.00

Crispy chicken tenders, Yukon mashed potatoes, sweet creamed corn.

O's Salmon

$28.00

Norwegian Salmon, ginger soy glaze, jasmine rice stir fried vegatable

Bangkok Mussels

$18.00

Main muscles, coconut curry, garlic shallots, grilled ciabatta.

Chicken Milanese

$20.00

Boneless chicken breast, arugula, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, shallots, house vinaigrette.

Pan Seared Scallops

$28.00

Sweet corn, pancetta and tomato succotash, finished with a beurre blanc sauce.

Korean Fried Tofu

$14.00

Crispy tofu topped with Asian slaw, Korean barbecue in black sesame. Served with jasmine rice

Cioppino

$32.00Out of stock

Sides

Brussel Sprouts Bacon

$8.00

Creamed Corn

$8.00

Jasmine Rice

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Plain Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Bread

$1.00

Kid's Corner

Giana's Pasta & Marinara

$10.00

Tia's Chicken and Fries

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

Dessert

Beignets

$10.00

Three homemade Beignets, cinnamon, brown sugar butter, sprinkle of salt

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Warm decadent brownie, vanilla bean ice cream and chocolate drizzle.

Cookies and Milk

$10.00

Three homemade chocolate chip cookies and vanilla milkshake.

Specialty Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$18.00

Salmon, avocado and cucumbers

Armaan Roll

$18.00

Unagi, cucumber, scallions, Tabiko, avocado

Delaney Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura inside and avocado on the outside finished with tabiko.

Fantasy Roll

$18.00

Spicy crunchy yellowtail with seaweed salad. Top: with salmon/avocado.

J Pearl Roll

$18.00

Cooked shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, scallions and crunch. Top: with salmon in torched spicy mayo.

Jessica Roll

$18.00

Spicy crunchy cooked scallops. Top: avocado and torch spicy mayo.

Jilly Roll

$18.00

Spicy crunchy yellowtail and cucumber. Top: with tuna, avocado and caviar, drizzled with Sweet wasabi mayo.

Jimmy Roll

$18.00

*No seaweed* soy paper shrimp tempura, avocado.

Kamil Roll

$18.00

Kye Maki

$18.00

Tuna, Apple, sea salt and chili pepper. Top: with caviar and avocado drizzled with creamy sauce.

Lemay Roll

$18.00

Tuna, salmon fresh chili and cream cheese inside. Top: with avocado and torched spicy mayo.

Marky Mark Roll

$18.00

Spicy crunchy tuna. Top: with salmon, avocado, lemon, garlic sauce.

Nobu Roll

$18.00

Soy paper cooked scallops torch spicy mayo.

Oneta Roll

$18.00

Crunchy, salmon, avocado, scallions. Top: spicy tuna, smoky wasabi, Tabiko.

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Yellowtail, scallions. Top: assorted fish (salmon, tuna, shrimp)

RC Roll

$18.00

Spicy crunchy salmon. Top: with salmon, avocado and lemon.

Sissy Roll

$18.00

Spicy crunchy yellowtail and avocados. Top: Salmon roe, caviar in fresh chili pepper.

Spider Roll

$18.00

Soft shell crab avocado cucumber spicy mayo topped with eel sauce.

Tropical Roll

$18.00

Mango, crunch, sea salt. Top: with avocado, scallions and chili peppers.

Yum Yum Roll

$18.00

Crispy rice spicy crunchy tuna or salmon or yellowtail. Top: with spicy mayo.

Niko special

$20.00

Rolls

California Roll

$18.00

Eel Sushi Roll

$18.00

Flower Bomb

$22.00

Rice, yellowtail, tuna, salmon, eel, crab stick, Tabiko, shrimp, cucumber, Laura, avocado

Jaden Roll

$18.00

Nigiri

$10.00

Two pieces tuna salmon yellowtail eel

Salmon Avocado Roll

$18.00

Salmon, Rice, Seaweed

Sashimi

$12.00

Three pieces tuna salmon yellowtail

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$18.00

Spicy Crunchy California

$16.00

Spicy Crunchy Salmon

$18.00

Spicy Crunchy Tuna

$18.00

Spicy Crunchy Yellowtail

$18.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$18.00

Tuna Maki

$18.00

Tuna, Rice seaweed

Unagi Maki

$18.00

Eel, Cucumber, rice, seaweed