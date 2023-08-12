The Office Lounge - Dovah
Apps
Bang Bang Cauliflower
Fried cauliflower made bang bang sauce topped with scallions.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Fried shrimp, house made bang bang sauce topped with scallions.
Calamari
Cherry Peppers, Salt & Pepper with Lemon aioli
Edamame
Sautéed edamame with sea salt
Korean BBQ Ribs
Slow cooked St. Louis style ribs tossed in a spicy Korean BBQ sauce.
Nanas Meat Balls
Three homemade meatballs with marinara and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Pork Gyoza
Pork and vegetable paired with sweet chili sauce.
Provencal French Onion Soup
Beef broth caramelized onion Gruyere cheese, crostini
The Poke Stack
Tuna avocado rice & spicy mayo.
Tuna Tartare
Tuna, Sriracha, cucumber, onion, sesame oil, olive oil & crispy sushi rice cake
Tuna Tataki
Seared yellowfin tuna with garlic sauce.
Vegetable Gyoza
Vegetable paired with sweet chili sauce
Yellowtail Jalapeno Sashimi
Finger Foods
3 Amigos
One prime beef slider, one Korean BBQ chicken in buttermilk slider and one crispy haddock fillet slider
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
2 Tacos Bang Bang Shrimp, slaw, pickled red onion, scallions
Beef Sliders
Three prime beef sliders served on brioche roll in topped with caramelized onion, smoked bacon & egg cheese & house made pickles
Chicken Sliders
Korean barbecue buttermilk sliders with slaw grilled optional
Deviled Eggs
Crispy pancetta, fried capers.
Farmers Board
Any array of artisan cheese charcuterie meats, honey, spreads, candied nuts, crackers.
Grilled Cheese & French Fries
Sourdough bread, sharp cheddar cheese.
Haddock Sliders
Haddock fillet tartar sauce with slaw.
Haddock/Fish Tacos
2 Tacos, Crispy Haddock, Slaw, tarter, pickled red onions, scallions
Korean BBQ Beef Taco
2 Tacos Korean BBQ Beef, slaw, pickled red onion, scallion
Lamb Lollipop
Chop Garlic scented lamb chop, Romesco sauce
Wing Dings
Lightly breaded and seasoned served plain or your choice of ranch, buffalo or spicy Nana Thai Korean barbecue tossed or on the side Ranch tossed on Side
Salads
Brussel Caesar
W/ sourdough crumble, romano, fried capers
Caesar Salad
Romaine heart, garlic and herb croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese, housemaid Caesar dressing.
Chin Chin Salad
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers in red onions, house vinaigrette
Niko Salad
Crab stick, Tabiko, crunchy, mayo, avocado on top
Seaweed Salad
Rice & Noodles
Entrees
Piccata
Lightly breaded Chicken or Haddock lemon buerre blanc sauce and fresh linguine.
Jaden's Pasta Carbonara
crispy pancetta, fresh linguine pasta, white wine garlic cream sauce and garlic bread, raw egg yolk
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast, house made marinara, fresh mozzarella over linguine pasta.
Chicken N Waffles
Crispy chicken tenders, Belgian waffle, Sriracha honey and maple syrup.
Fish N Chips
Beer battered haddock served with golden fries.
Steak au Poive
12oz prime grade center cut sirloin, peppercorn cream sauce.
Steak Saigon
Togarashi-crusted 14oz prime sirloin strip with Thai chili, cilantro and scallions.
Spaghetti Bolognese
Spaghetti, beef and tomato sauce, garlic bread
Dunny Bowl
Crispy chicken tenders, Yukon mashed potatoes, sweet creamed corn.
O's Salmon
Norwegian Salmon, ginger soy glaze, jasmine rice stir fried vegatable
Bangkok Mussels
Main muscles, coconut curry, garlic shallots, grilled ciabatta.
Chicken Milanese
Boneless chicken breast, arugula, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, shallots, house vinaigrette.
Pan Seared Scallops
Sweet corn, pancetta and tomato succotash, finished with a beurre blanc sauce.
Korean Fried Tofu
Crispy tofu topped with Asian slaw, Korean barbecue in black sesame. Served with jasmine rice
Cioppino
Sides
Kid's Corner
Dessert
Specialty Rolls
Alaskan Roll
Salmon, avocado and cucumbers
Armaan Roll
Unagi, cucumber, scallions, Tabiko, avocado
Delaney Roll
Shrimp tempura inside and avocado on the outside finished with tabiko.
Fantasy Roll
Spicy crunchy yellowtail with seaweed salad. Top: with salmon/avocado.
J Pearl Roll
Cooked shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, scallions and crunch. Top: with salmon in torched spicy mayo.
Jessica Roll
Spicy crunchy cooked scallops. Top: avocado and torch spicy mayo.
Jilly Roll
Spicy crunchy yellowtail and cucumber. Top: with tuna, avocado and caviar, drizzled with Sweet wasabi mayo.
Jimmy Roll
*No seaweed* soy paper shrimp tempura, avocado.
Kamil Roll
Kye Maki
Tuna, Apple, sea salt and chili pepper. Top: with caviar and avocado drizzled with creamy sauce.
Lemay Roll
Tuna, salmon fresh chili and cream cheese inside. Top: with avocado and torched spicy mayo.
Marky Mark Roll
Spicy crunchy tuna. Top: with salmon, avocado, lemon, garlic sauce.
Nobu Roll
Soy paper cooked scallops torch spicy mayo.
Oneta Roll
Crunchy, salmon, avocado, scallions. Top: spicy tuna, smoky wasabi, Tabiko.
Rainbow Roll
Yellowtail, scallions. Top: assorted fish (salmon, tuna, shrimp)
RC Roll
Spicy crunchy salmon. Top: with salmon, avocado and lemon.
Sissy Roll
Spicy crunchy yellowtail and avocados. Top: Salmon roe, caviar in fresh chili pepper.
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab avocado cucumber spicy mayo topped with eel sauce.
Tropical Roll
Mango, crunch, sea salt. Top: with avocado, scallions and chili peppers.
Yum Yum Roll
Crispy rice spicy crunchy tuna or salmon or yellowtail. Top: with spicy mayo.
Niko special
Rolls
California Roll
Eel Sushi Roll
Flower Bomb
Rice, yellowtail, tuna, salmon, eel, crab stick, Tabiko, shrimp, cucumber, Laura, avocado
Jaden Roll
Nigiri
Two pieces tuna salmon yellowtail eel
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon, Rice, Seaweed
Sashimi
Three pieces tuna salmon yellowtail
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Crunchy California
Spicy Crunchy Salmon
Spicy Crunchy Tuna
Spicy Crunchy Yellowtail
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Maki
Tuna, Rice seaweed
Unagi Maki
Eel, Cucumber, rice, seaweed