The Rally Hotel
Appetizers
- Billionaire Bacon
Thicc-Cut Pork Belly, Bourbon-Maple Glaze$14.00
- Breakfast Dogs
Pancake-Battered Breakfast Sausage, Corn Flake Crust, Maple Syrup$12.00
- Chilla-Dillas
Chilaquiles-Quesadilla; Fried Cheese Quesadilla, Pork Green Chili, Crema, Over EZ Egg, Pico de Gallo$15.00
- Churros
Cinnamon Sugar-Dusted Churros, Crème Anglaise, Chocolate Ganache$9.00
- Deluxe Parfait
Vanilla Honey Yogurt, Granola, Seasonal House Compote, Berries$11.00
- Pimento Deviled Eggs
Hard Boiled Eggs, Pimento Filling, Potato Chips, Chive$12.00
Sandwiches & Salads
- Hangover Burger
Double Smash Patty, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Bacon, American Cheese, Over EZ Egg, Spicy Aioli, Bun$18.00
- BEC Sandwich
bacon, Fried Egg, Cheese, Everything Bagel, Spicy Aioli$15.00
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken, Hot Honey Glaze, Whipped Pimento, Tomato, Pickles, Bun$17.00
- Chicken Salad Club$16.00
- Cubano
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Dijonnaise, Pressed Baguette$17.00
- Turkey Pesto Panini
Turkey Breast, Swiss, Basil Pesto, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Garlic Aioli, Pressed Baguette$17.00
- Caprese Panini$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Southwest Salad
Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Bell Peppers, Pickled Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Cotija, Tortilla Strips, Lime Vinaigrette$18.00
- Sunrise Salad
Greens, Candied Pecan, Garbanzo, Bacon Lardon, Pickled Onion, Sunny Side Egg, Bacon-Fat Vinaigrette$17.00
Entrées
- The OG Breakfast
Two Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast, Choice: Sausage, Bacon, Avocado$15.00
- Mushroom Frittata
Mushroom, Arugula, Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Swiss, Kale Salad, Green Goddess$17.00
- Denver Frittata
Smoked Ham, Bell Pepper, Onion, Cheddar, Kale Salad, Green Goddess$18.00
- Pulled Pork Benedict
Pulled Pork, Tomatillo, Avocado, Poached Egg, Biscuit, Black Beans, Potatoes$18.00
- Classic Ham Benedict
Smoked Ham, Tomato, Poached Egg, Hollandaise, English Muffin, Potatoes$17.00
- Veggie Benedict
Avocado, Tomato, Poached Egg, Hollandaise, English Muffin, Potatoes$17.00
- Pancakes
Stack of 3, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar$14.00
- Classic French Toast
Brioche French Toast, Crème Brûlée Batter, Crème Anglaise, Maple Syrup$16.00
- Fried French Toast
Crispy Brioche, Strawberry Compote, Crème Anglaise, Maple Syrup$16.00
- Chicken & Biscuits
Fried Chicken, Hot Honey Glaze, Sausage Gravy, Buttered Biscuit, Two Eggs Sunny$18.00
- Avocado Toast
Avocado, Sun-dried Tomato, Kale, Green Goddess, Two Eggs Sunny, Sourdough$16.00
- Santa Fe Toast
Pulled Pork, Avocado, Tomatillo, Sriracha Aioli, Kale, Two Eggs Sunny, Sourdough$18.00
- Steak & Eggs
8oz Skirt Steak, Chimichurri Butter, Pickled Onion, Potatoes, Two Eggs Sunny$25.00
- Smothered Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Black Beans, Tomatillo Crema, Cheese, Pork Green Chili$18.00
- Breakfast Tacos
Three Tacos; Cheesy Eggs, Bacon, Salsa Verde, Tomatillo Crema, Cilantro$15.00
- Country Fried Steak
Fried Steak, Sausage Gravy, Potatoes, Two Eggs Sunny$21.00
- Chorizo Hash
Chorizo, Corn & Black Bean Relish, Crema, Peppers, Potatoes, Cotija, Two Eggs$19.00
Sides
- SD Bacon$4.00
- SD Sausage$4.00
- SD Chicken Patties$5.00
- SD Chorizo$5.00
- SD Soyrizo$5.00
- SD Pork Green Chili$5.00
- SD Sausage Gravy$5.00
- SD 1/2 Avocado$5.00
- One Egg$3.00
- Two Eggs$6.00
- Three Eggs$9.00
- SD Pancake$5.00
- SD French Toast$5.00
- SD Breakfast Potatoes$5.00
- SD Crinkle Fries$5.00
- SD Bagel$4.00
- SD Toast$4.00
- SD Biscuit$5.00
- SD Fruit Cup$5.00
- SD Salad$5.00