The Ohio Grille 715 Canton Rd NW
Featured
- Tempura Brussels Sprouts$6.99
- $10 Reuben$10.00
- Jamaican Jerk Fries$3.98
Our fresh, hand cut fries tossed in our new Jamaican Jerk seasoning. Add a side of Kamikaze dipping sauce for an extra burst in flavor!
- OG Cubano$8.79
Pulled Pork, ham, swiss cheese and pickles, topped off with our Sunny Sauce.
- Fried, Battered Green Beans$5.99
- Elk Burgers$12.99
- Steak Tips Over Noodles$15.39
Burgers
- Elk Burgers$12.99
- Warrior Burger$8.99
- DIY Burger$8.99
- Smothered Burger$10.49
- Bourbon Burger$12.49
- Spicy Southwest$10.49
- Morning Burger$12.49
- Philly Burger$10.49
- Bar-B-Q Burger$10.49
- 88 Burger$9.99
- Reaper Burger$9.99
- The Spartan Burger$10.99
- The Knuckle Sandwich$12.49
- Jiffy Burger$8.49
- Back The Blue$9.99
- Rambo Burger$9.99
Sandwiches
Melts
- BBQ Melt$9.99
- The Don$11.49
- $10 Reuben$10.00
- Fried Cod$10.99
- Fish Hog$10.99
- Meat Freak$12.99
- OG BLT$9.49
- The Dilly Melt$9.67
Melted American and Cheddar Cheeses accompanied with Crispy Bacon and Dill Pickles on an Artesian Style Bread.
- Honey Bacon Melt$8.99
- The Classic$7.49
- Chicken Club$10.27
- OG Cubano$8.79
- The Pittsburgh Plunge Melt$10.99
- Ham Jam Melt$9.99
Toasted artisan bread, grilled ham, with spicy pepper cheese, fried mozzarella, bacon and kiss of grape jam.
Quesadillas
Salads
Stir Fry
Sides
Tenders, Wraps and More
- Tender Basket$10.89
- OG Wrap$8.79
- OG Warrior Wrap Combo$10.99
The OG Wrap with your choice of protein, traditional beef, chicken or steak with all of your favorite Warrior Country toppings (Lettuce, Tomatoe, Shredded Cheese, Pickle, Onion and our Signature Warrior Sauce).
- 6oz Steak and Salad$17.04
- Kickin' Chicken Bowl$10.89
- Salmon Fillet w/ California Blend Vegetables$15.39
- Fried Cod Fish Dinner$14.84
Th OG fried cod fillet you know in love, served with tartar sauce, a side of fresh cut fries and our creamy coleslaw.
- Steak Tips Over Noodles$15.39