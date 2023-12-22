The Old English Tea Shoppe
Breakfast
- Egg on Toast$7.95
2 eggs and 2 slices of toast - eggs can be fried, scrambled or poached
- Crumpets$5.95Out of stock
2 Crumpets
- Toast$1.50
Two slices with butter and jam
- Sausage Sarnie$8.95
With red or brown sauce on bread, toast or barm cake Add fried egg for $1.50
- Beans on Toast$6.95
- Bacon Sarnie$8.95
Bacon with red or brown sauce on bread, toast or barm cake Can add a fried egg for $1.50
- Omelet$9.95
3 Eggs
- English Pancakes$6.50Out of stock
2 Pancakes
- Egg Banjo$7.95
- Full English Breakfast$18.95
2 Slices of Bacon, 2 Fried Eggs, 2 Sausage Links, Mushrooms, Black Pudding, Tomatoes or Beans, 1 Slice of Toast
- Lite English Breakfast$12.95
2 Slices of Bacon, 2 Fried Eggs, 1 Sausage, 1 Slice of Toast
- Sausage Roll$4.95
Sausage Roll (Individual)
- Twice Baked Potatoes$3.95Out of stock
1/2 potato stuffed with cheese / bacon bits topped
- Add Ons$1.95
Additional Single Items As Requested
Lunch
- Quiche$14.95
Made with eggs, cheese, (onion, bacon and mushrooms) Served with side of choice
- Bangers & Mash$16.95
3 bangers, mashed potatoes, onion gravy
- Salad$13.95
Greens and tomatoes Choice of dressing
- Sandwiches$9.95
Sandwich with side salad or crisp
- Toastie$9.95
Cheese Toastie, Ham and Cheese Toastie, Tuna Mayonnaise Toastie, Ham & Tomato Toastie with a Side Salad or Crisp Can add fries for $1.50
- Quiche (no sides)$7.95
- Sausage Roll$4.95
- BLT (no side)$6.95
- Pie Meal$14.95
- cottage pie meal$14.95
- chicken pie meal$14.95
- single pie$7.95
Lunch Sides
Afternoon Tea
- Afternoon Tea In House Per Person$49.95
Choice of 2 sandwiches Choice of Quiche, Herb Cheddar Scones, Frittata or Sausage Roll Scones with jam and cream Selection of pastries
- Afternoon Tea To Go$34.95
Selection of 2 Sandwiches Cucumber, Egg Mayonnaise, Chicken Salad, Salmon Wraps, Ham & Mustard, Coronation Chicken Selection of 1 Savory Quiche, Herb Cheddar Scones, Frittata, Sausage Roll Scones with Jam & Cream Pastries/Cake selection
Beverages
Tea
Coffee
Canned Drinks
Children's drinks
Specials
- Roast Beef and Yorkshire Pudding$23.95
Only one will be served Roast beef, Potatoes, 2 Vegetables, Gravy, yorkshire pudding Lamb, Potatoes, 2 Vegetables, Gravy, Mint Sauce Roast Chicken, Potatoes, 2 Vegetables, Gravy, Stuffing
- Beef Curry & Rice$16.95Out of stock
Chicken or Beef Curry on White Rice
- Chilli & Rice$16.95Out of stock
Beef Chili on bed of rice
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$16.95Out of stock
On a bed of rice
- Soup$5.95+Out of stock
Soup and a Roll
- Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Beer Fish and Chips with Mushy Peas Fresh Cod
- Meatloaf$16.95Out of stock
Meatloaf Potato Option Vegetable of the day
- Hunters Chicken$16.95Out of stock
Baked chicken wrapped in bacon in barbeque sauce Potato of the day Vegetable of the day
- Cottage Pie$14.95Out of stock
Minced beef, onion, carrots and peas Vegetable of the day or side salad
- Tikka Masala$16.95Out of stock
Served with Rice
- Chicken curry and rice$16.95
- Roasted Chicken and Stuffing$23.95