The Olive Baking Company 735 A SANTA CLARA PLACE
FOOD
Pastries
- Almond Biscotti$3.60
- Almond Croissant$4.95Out of stock
- Banana Bread$3.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Croissant$4.95
- Chocolate egg each$4.00
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50
- Cookies
- Croissant$4.50
- Donuts
Please note that we cannot guarantee that any of our menu items are free of allergens because we use shared equipment and handle common allergens throughout our bakery-cafe.
- Kolache
- Lemon Loaf Gf$3.75Out of stock
- Muffin
- Sticky Bun$4.50Out of stock
- Stroopwafel$2.25
Bread
Groceries
- Balsamic
- Bubble Gum$0.25
- Ghost Pepper Hot Honey$12.00
- Honey Large$8.00
- Honey Small$3.00
- Jackies Jam$7.00
Jackie’s Jams crafts jams and jellies the old-fashioned way, by hand and using only natural ingredients. Created with locally grown fruits whenever possible from farmers throughout Southern California. We take time preparing our small handmade batches of jams, jellies, and marmalades, by slow cooking each to fully extract the exceptional flavors and gemlike hues real fruit has to offer. You’ll never find any artificial flavors or high fructose corn syrup.
- K Cup pods$1.95
- Maple Hot Honey$12.00
- Olive Blend Coffee 1 lb Bag$16.00
Whole beans. Need it ground? Ask an employee in store.
- Olive Oil
- Olive Spread$11.00
- Oloves Basil & Garlic$1.75
- Oloves Chili & Garlic$1.75
- Perfect Bar$2.95
Dark chocolate chip peanut butter with sea salt
- Strawberry Basil Jam$9.00
Jackie's Jam - specialty flavor
BEVERAGES
Beverages
- Americano$4.00
- Cafe Au Lait$2.75
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Chai Tea Latte$4.80
- Chocolate Milk$4.25
- Cold Brew$4.85
Organic cold brew coffee from our local vendors DropKick Brew.
- Double Espresso$3.75
Organic coffee roasted locally by our vendor DropKick Brew. Our espresso beans are a blend from Mexico and Honduras.
- Hammerhead$4.75
House coffee and 2 espresso shots
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
Made with Ghirardelli chocolate
- House Coffee$3.00
Organic Coffee from local vendor DropKick Brew. Our Olive specialty house beans are a medium roast blend from Brasil and Indonesia.
- Iced Tea$2.90
Black unsweetened brewed tea
- Italian Soda$4.25
- Latte$4.40
2 espresso shots and your choice of milk
- Loose Leaf Tea$3.50
- Matcha$5.40
- Mexican Hot Chocolate$4.30
Made in house using Ghirardelli chocolate powder
- Mexican Mocha$5.40
House made with Ghirardelli chocolate powder
- Milk$3.30
- Mocha$5.10
Made with Ghirardelli chocolate
- White Hot Chocolate$4.30
- White Mocha$5.40
Made with Ghirardelli white chocolate powder
- Steamer$3.20
- Flavor
Pepsi Cooler
RETAIL
Not Olive Merch
- Bad Karma Book
- Beach Ornament$11.50
- Flour, Water, Salt Book$30.00
- French Press$28.00
Bodum brand french press
- Gingerbread ornament$2.50Out of stock
- Greeting Card$5.00
- Kitchen Towel$5.75
- MB History Book$20.00
- Mermaid Tote$11.25
- Mission Beach Street Map$20.00
- Olive You Pin Large$9.00
- postcards$2.00
Drawn by local San Diego artist. Different styles in store.
- Proofing Basket$35.00
- Reusable Straw$3.50
- Sticker Cut it Out$3.00
- Sticker Donut Give up$3.00
- Sticker Roll with it$3.00
- Stress ball$3.50
- Tea bags$5.00
Olive Merch
- Apron$32.00
- Coffee Bag$16.00
Specialty Olive Blend
- Light Sweatshirt Green$36.00
- Mesh OU Hat$25.00
- Mini Mug Ornament$12.50
Comes in red, blue, or green
- New! OU Zip-Up Sweatshirt$48.00
- Olive Canvas Bag$24.00Out of stock
- Olive Ceramic Mug$12.50
- Olive Crew Maroon Sweatshirt$48.00
- Olive Dad Hat$23.00
Comes in black or blue
- Olive Key Chain$9.00
- Olive Pin$4.50
- Olive Plastic Cup$5.00
- Olive Stress Ball$3.50
- Olive T Shirt$23.75
- Olive U Camper Mug$25.00
Insulated camper mug - comes in olive green or off white
- Olive U Dog Bandana$15.00
- Olive You Sign Black & White$12.00
- Olive You SMALL PIN$4.50
- Plastic Cup (4 for $18)$18.00
- Stickers$3.50