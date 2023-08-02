Appetizers

A1. Baked Beef Bone Marrow with Hawaiian salt and pate bread

$19.00
A2. Eggroll Shrimps and Pork/ Cha Gio

$6.00

A3. Vegan Eggroll

$5.50

A4. SpringRoll/ Goi Cuon

$7.00

A5 Tofu Spring Roll/ Goi Cuon

$7.00

A6. Chicken Wings

$10.00

Cajun Rub, hot honey, hot sauce, salt and peppers, garlic fish sauce

A-7 grilled pork skewer with steam bun

$8.00
A8. Spicy Hot Oil Flanks. Ve don sate

$8.00

sliced Flank with garlic, green onion, cilantro, white peppers and chilies sate with hot oil on top

A-9 Pha Lau (beef intestine stew) with bread

$15.95

Beverages

Sweet Lemon tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea Bottle

$3.75

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Coconut Water

$3.75

Mexican Coke Bottle

$4.00

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$5.00

Mexican Fanta bottle

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Sweet Jasmine Tea

$3.95

Sprite Can

$2.25

Bo Ne - Cast Iron Skillet

B1. Sliced Vietnamese ham and eggs

$14.00

B2. Grounded Pork Ball - Xiu Mai and eggs

$14.00

B3. Marinated sliced Beef with eggs

$17.50

B4. House Favorite Combo

$19.50

All the Meat selection

add 2 extra eggs

$2.00

add bread

$1.50

kid bo ne (small portion)

$9.00

Add side salad

$2.00

no tomato sauce

more pate

mayonnaise on the side

Classic Pho

P1. Pho Tai - steak

$14.50

P2. Pho Nam

$14.50

P3. Pho Tai Sach - steak n tripe

$14.50

P4 .Pho Tai Ve Don - steak, flank

$14.50

P5. Pho Nam Sach - brisket with tripe

$14.50

P6. Pho Tai Nam - brisket , steak

$14.50

P7. Pho Tai Bo Vien

$14.50
P8. Pho Combo- rare steak, brisket, tripe, flank, meat ball

$15.50

P9 .Kid Pho

$9.00

Kid size Pho

P10- Pho short rib (suon bo)

$25.00

P11- Chicken pho

$16.00

P12- Vegan pho

$14.95

Pho Bo Vien only

$14.50

Add Pho Tuoi / Fresh noodle

$1.00

P13 seafood pho

$16.95

veggie broth or beef broth

P14 shrimp pho

$15.95

veggie broth or beef broth

To Go Only

Add Extra noodles/ Pho Thuong

$1.00

add extra meat

$2.00

Tai Bam (chopped rare steak)

steam bean sprout (Gia trung)

add 1 bone marrow with 2 slices pate bread

$8.00

Health-conscious option - Bun

C-1. Bun With pork and shrimp eggrolls

$13.00

C-2. Garlic Butter Tofu Bun

$14.00
C-3. Bun Marinated sliced Beef stir-fry

$16.00

C-4. Lemongrass Beef Bun

$16.00

C-5 Lemongrass Chicken BUN

$16.00

Rice-1 Marinated sliced Beef Korean

$16.00

Rice -2 Lemongrass Beef

$16.00

Rice- 3 Lemongrass Chicken

$16.00

R4 Rice with tofu saute veggie

$15.00

C-6 Pork skewer Vermicelli (heo xien nuong)

$16.00

C-1A -Bun with vegan eggroll only (Bun cha gio chay)

$13.00

no peanut

Pho Specialties

S-1.Hot Stone Reg

$20.00

sliced brisket with sliced ribeye

S-2. Wagyu Hot Stone Pho

$28.00

sliced Wagyu with sliced brisket

S-3. Bone Marrow Hot Stone

$30.00

Bone Marrow and sliced Ribeye steak

S-4. The One Pho Hot stone Special with rib n poach egg

$38.00

sliced Wagyu with sliced brisket , short rib, well done flank, smoked brisket, beef ball and poach egg

Add Pho Tuoi

$1.00

Add Poached Eggs

$2.00

Add More Meat

$2.00

Banh Mi Sandwich

V-1 Banh Mi Cha Thit Nguoi

$8.00

V-2 Banh Mi Dui Ga chicken Thigh

$8.00
V-3 Banh Mi chicken breast (ga xe)

$8.00

V-4 Banh Mi lemongrass beef(bo xao sa)

$8.00
V-5 Banh Mi pork meatball (xiu mai)

$8.00

V-6 Banh Mi eggs and chinese sausage (trung lap xuong)

$7.50

V-7 banh mi Fried tofu (tofu chien)

$7.50

Dessert Che

Che Khuc Bach

$7.00Out of stock

Che chrysantimum (hoa cuc) ngu vi

$6.50

rau cau dua (coconut jelly)

$5.00Out of stock

Beer and Wine

Modelo

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.95

Corona Premier

$3.50

Heineken

$3.95

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Chateau Bordeaux glass

$9.00+

La Posta Malbec

$7.00+

Cambria Chardonnay

$7.50+

Bartenura Moscato

$7.00+

Delta Sauvignon

$6.50+

Stella Rosa

$6.50+