The One Pho
Appetizers
A1. Baked Beef Bone Marrow with Hawaiian salt and pate bread
$19.00
A2. Eggroll Shrimps and Pork/ Cha Gio
$6.00
A3. Vegan Eggroll
$5.50
A4. SpringRoll/ Goi Cuon
$7.00
A5 Tofu Spring Roll/ Goi Cuon
$7.00
A6. Chicken Wings
$10.00
Cajun Rub, hot honey, hot sauce, salt and peppers, garlic fish sauce
A-7 grilled pork skewer with steam bun
$8.00
A8. Spicy Hot Oil Flanks. Ve don sate
$8.00
sliced Flank with garlic, green onion, cilantro, white peppers and chilies sate with hot oil on top
A-9 Pha Lau (beef intestine stew) with bread
$15.95
Beverages
Bo Ne - Cast Iron Skillet
B1. Sliced Vietnamese ham and eggs
$14.00
B2. Grounded Pork Ball - Xiu Mai and eggs
$14.00
B3. Marinated sliced Beef with eggs
$17.50
B4. House Favorite Combo
$19.50
All the Meat selection
add 2 extra eggs
$2.00
add bread
$1.50
kid bo ne (small portion)
$9.00
Add side salad
$2.00
no tomato sauce
more pate
mayonnaise on the side
Classic Pho
P1. Pho Tai - steak
$14.50
P2. Pho Nam
$14.50
P3. Pho Tai Sach - steak n tripe
$14.50
P4 .Pho Tai Ve Don - steak, flank
$14.50
P5. Pho Nam Sach - brisket with tripe
$14.50
P6. Pho Tai Nam - brisket , steak
$14.50
P7. Pho Tai Bo Vien
$14.50
P8. Pho Combo- rare steak, brisket, tripe, flank, meat ball
$15.50
P9 .Kid Pho
$9.00
Kid size Pho
P10- Pho short rib (suon bo)
$25.00
P11- Chicken pho
$16.00
P12- Vegan pho
$14.95
Pho Bo Vien only
$14.50
Add Pho Tuoi / Fresh noodle
$1.00
P13 seafood pho
$16.95
veggie broth or beef broth
P14 shrimp pho
$15.95
veggie broth or beef broth
To Go Only
Add Extra noodles/ Pho Thuong
$1.00
add extra meat
$2.00
Tai Bam (chopped rare steak)
steam bean sprout (Gia trung)
add 1 bone marrow with 2 slices pate bread
$8.00
Health-conscious option - Bun
C-1. Bun With pork and shrimp eggrolls
$13.00
C-2. Garlic Butter Tofu Bun
$14.00
C-3. Bun Marinated sliced Beef stir-fry
$16.00
C-4. Lemongrass Beef Bun
$16.00
C-5 Lemongrass Chicken BUN
$16.00
Rice-1 Marinated sliced Beef Korean
$16.00
Rice -2 Lemongrass Beef
$16.00
Rice- 3 Lemongrass Chicken
$16.00
R4 Rice with tofu saute veggie
$15.00
C-6 Pork skewer Vermicelli (heo xien nuong)
$16.00
C-1A -Bun with vegan eggroll only (Bun cha gio chay)
$13.00
no peanut
Pho Specialties
S-1.Hot Stone Reg
$20.00
sliced brisket with sliced ribeye
S-2. Wagyu Hot Stone Pho
$28.00
sliced Wagyu with sliced brisket
S-3. Bone Marrow Hot Stone
$30.00
Bone Marrow and sliced Ribeye steak
S-4. The One Pho Hot stone Special with rib n poach egg
$38.00
sliced Wagyu with sliced brisket , short rib, well done flank, smoked brisket, beef ball and poach egg
Add Pho Tuoi
$1.00
Add Poached Eggs
$2.00
Add More Meat
$2.00
Banh Mi Sandwich
Dessert Che
The one pho Location and Ordering Hours
(512) 852-8046
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM