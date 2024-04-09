The Original Pancake House La Grange
Featured Items
- Meat Lover Skillet$14.43
Starts with our delicate and fluffy hash browns topped with two eggs any style, minced ham, bacon bits and diced pork sausage patties and cheddar cheese, served with 3 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
- Thick Sliced Bacon$5.59
Our extra thick bacon, made with fresh, never frozen, pork bellies, cut to our exacting specifications, naturally smoked with real hickory wood, dry aged and gluten free. Crave-worthy!
- Sausage Link & Eggs$13.90
Four delicious pork link sausages served with two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
Specialties of the House
- Apple Pancake$14.97
Our specialty, Oven Baked to perfection with fresh Granny Smith apples and cinnamon glaze
- Dutch Baby$14.22
An oven baked, thin and light pancake made from our German Batter. Served with fresh lemon and powdered sugar.
- Dutch Fruit Bowl$15.50
Our signature Dutch Baby with delicious fresh fruit in the middle topped with our home made whipped cream. When you crave sweet.
- Dutch Garden$15.50
Our signature Dutch Baby with a luscious combination of fresh sauteed onions, mushrooms and broccoli all smothered with genuine Danish Havarti cheese. When you crave savory.
Egg Specials
- Bacon & Eggs$14.43
Two farm fresh eggs served any style with 4 strips of our famous thick sliced bacon. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
- Sausage Link & Eggs$13.90
Four delicious pork link sausages served with two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
- Bacon Lovers Meal$16.32
When you need more than four. Two farm fresh eggs served any style with 6 strips of our famous thick sliced bacon. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
- Ham & Eggs$14.49
A thick generous slice of Hickory Smoked Ham on the bone. Two eggs served any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
- Sausage Patty & Eggs$13.90
Two delicious pork sausage patties served with two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
- Canadian Bacon & Eggs$13.90
Four slices of our Canadian bacon and two eggs served any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
- Chicken Link & Eggs$14.49
Four delicious chicken links with hints of apple and two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$14.43
Ground Corned Beef, diced potatoes and onions with a blend of savory spices served with two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
- Minced Ham & Scrambled Eggs$13.90
Three eggs scrambled with minced pieces of cured smoked ham and served with three buttermilk pancakes.
- Turkey Bacon & Eggs$14.43
Three strips of our turkey bacon with two eggs served any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
- Turkey Bacon Lovers Meal$16.04
Five strips of our turkey bacon served with two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
- Turkey Link & Eggs$14.49
Four delicious turkey links served with two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
- Two By Four$9.90
Four of our delicious buttermilk pancakes and two eggs served any style.
- Eggs Benedict$14.97
- Eggs Florentine (Spinach)$14.97
- Bacon Benedict$14.97
- Turkey Bacon Benedict$14.97
- Sausage Patty Benedict$14.97
- Spinach & Mushroom Benedict$14.97
Oven Baked Souffle Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette$10.99
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette. Please choose from American, Cheddar, Feta, Havarti, Pepper Jack or Swiss Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
- Ham & Cheddar Cheese Omelette$13.75
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by minced pieces of ham and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
- Meat Lover’s Omelette$15.49
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by bits of smoked bacon and 1 cheese. Please choose from American, Cheddar, Feta, Havarti, Pepper Jack or Swiss Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
- Mushroom Omelette$14.95
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by fresh mushrooms and topped with a rich mushroom sherry sauce. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
- Santa Fe Omelette$14.95
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by a medley of jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and pepper jack cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
- Spinach Omelette$14.50
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by fresh spinach and Feta Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
- Vegetarian Omelette$14.95
A fluffy oven baked omelette filled with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
- Western Omelette$14.95
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by minced pieces of ham, green peppers, onions, red pepper (mild) and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
- Turkey Link & Cheese Omelette$13.75
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by chopped pieces of our turkey links and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
- Sausage Link & Cheese Omelette$13.75
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by chopped pieces of our pork sausage links and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
- Bacon & Cheese Omelette$13.75
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by chopped pieces of bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
- Plain Omelette$10.99
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
- Chicken Link & Cheese Omelette$13.75
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by chopped pieces of our chicken links and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
- Turkey Bacon & Cheese Omelette$13.75
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by chopped pieces of our turkey bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
- Turkey Western Omelette$14.95
An oven baked omelette with turkey links, red pepper, green pepper, onion, and cheddar cheese.
Pancakes
- Buttermilk Pancakes$9.62
6 pancakes made from our signature buttermilk batter.
- Peppermint Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.79Out of stock
Peppermint pancakes with chocolate chips, topped with fresh whipped cream and crushed candy cane
- Blueberry Pancakes$10.97
6 pancakes made from our buttermilk batter with blueberries added and served with fresh blueberry compote and powdered sugar
- Strawberry Pancakes$14.59
6 buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, powdered sugar and fresh whipped cream.
- Pecan Pancakes$11.72
6 buttermilk pancakes loaded with fresh toasted Georgia pecans. Topped with more pecans and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Pigs In Blankets$11.24
3 pork sausage links wrapped in our buttermilk pancakes and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Fresh Banana Pancakes$10.97
6 pancakes made from our buttermilk batter and fresh bits of banana added. Dusted with powdered sugar.
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$11.72
6 pancakes made from our buttermilk batter mixed with our chocolate sauce and with chocolate chips included, Served with a dusting of powdered sugar.
- Bacon Pancakes$11.72
6 pancakes made from our buttermilk batter and includes delicious smoked bacon bits.
- Swedish Pancakes$11.72
3-thin, lacey and crispy crepe-like pancakes covering your plate. Served with lingonberries and butter.
- Buttermilk w/Chocolate Chip$11.72
6 of our buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips added. Dusted with powdered sugar.
- French Toast$10.97
5 pieces of thick white bread coated in our signature egg and milk mixture. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with Strawberry Preserves.
- Old-Fashioned Buckwheat Pancakes$10.65
6 pancakes made from our buckwheat batter. For those who enjoy an intense taste-like darkly toasted bread.
- Patriotic Pancakes$16.04
6 of our blueberry pancakes topped with fresh strawberries and home made whipped cream, dusted with powdered sugar.
- Peach Pancakes$10.97
6 buttermilk pancakes topped with peaches which are poached in our signature Peach Brandy Sauce and dusted in powdered sugar.
- Potato Pancakes$11.72
6 pancakes made from our potato pancake batter. These pancakes have a delicious light texture and crispy edge and are served with your choice of our Cointreau tempered sour cream or applesauce.
- Strawberry French Toast$15.96
6 pieces of our golden brown light and fluffy thick-cut french toast, topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
- Dollar Pancakes$8.83
10 "dollar sized" buttermilk pancakes.
- Chicken Pigs in a Blanket$12.31
3 chicken sausage links wrapped in our buttermilk pancakes and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Turkey Pigs in a Blanket$12.31
3 turkey sausage links wrapped in our buttermilk pancakes and dusted with powdered sugar.
- 49’er Flapjacks$11.72
3 large, crepe-like pancakes, thin, chewy and gooey. The recipe is a well kept secret.
- Pumpkin Pancakes$14.59Out of stock
- 1/2 Buttermilk Pancakes$7.62
3 pancakes
- 1/2 Old-Fashioned Buckwheat Pancakes$8.65
3 pancakes
- 1/2 Strawberry Pancakes$12.59
3 pancakes
- 1/2 Potato Pancakes$9.72
3 pancakes
- 1/2 Bacon Pancakes$9.72
3 pancakes
- 1/2 Fresh Banana Pancakes$8.97
3 pancakes
- 1/2 Blueberry Pancakes$8.97
3 pancakes
- 1/2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes$9.72
3 pancakes
- 1/2 French Toast$8.97
3 pancakes
- 5 Dollar cakes$6.83
3 pancakes
- 1/2 Hawaiian Pancakes$10.29Out of stock
3 pancakes
- 1/2 Fresh Georgia Pecan Pancakes$9.72
3 pancakes
- 1/2 Patriotic Pancakes$14.04
3 pancakes
- 1/2 Peach Pancakes$8.97
3 pancakes
- 1/2 Buttermilk Chocolate Chip$9.72
3 pancakes
- 1/2 Pig In The Blanket$9.24
- 1/2 Peppermint Chocolate Chip Pancakes$10.79Out of stock
- 1/2 Pumpkin Pancakes$12.59Out of stock
- 1/2 Strawberry French Toast$13.96
Belgian Style Waffles
- Strawberry Waffle$14.43
Our golden Belgium waffle topped with fresh strawberries, a dollop of home made whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar. Served golden brown.
- Pecan Waffle$13.36
Our delicious Belgian Waffle topped with fresh Georgia Pecans, served golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Bacon Waffle$12.04
Our delicious Belgian Waffle made with real bits of bacon and served golden brown.
- Blueberry Waffle$11.72
Our delicious Belgian Waffle topped with our fresh blueberry compote, served golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Banana Waffle$11.72
Our delicious Belgian Waffle topped with real bits of banana, served golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar
- Peach Waffle$11.72
Our delicious Belgian Waffle topped with peaches poached in our peach brandy sauce, served golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Chocolate Chip Waffle$11.72
Our delicious Belgian Waffle topped with chocolate chips, served golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Apple Waffle$11.72
Cinnamon and Granny Smith apples baked into our golden waffle and served with our homemade apple waffle syrup.
- Plain Waffle$10.49
Our delicious Belgian Waffle made from our signature waffle batter and served golden brown.
- Pumpkin Waffle$14.43Out of stock
Crepes
- French Crepes$14.43
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, rolled with fresh strawberries and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Cherry Kijafa Crepes$14.43
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, rolled with cherries simmered in our special kijafa sauce. Dusted with powdered sugar- tart and delicious!
- Blueberry Crepes$12.83
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, served with fresh homemade blueberry compote and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Continental Crepes$12.83
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, rolled with our tempered sour cream prepared with Cointreau, a Gourmet's Delight!
- Banana Crepes$12.83
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, rolled with fresh bananas and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Peach Crepes$12.83
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, filled and topped with peaches poached in our homemade Peach Brandy Sauce. Perfect for summertime, but served all year.
- Nutella & Banana Crepes$13.69
- Nutella & Strawberry Crepes$14.97
- Strawberry Lemon Creme Crepes$13.90Out of stock
Meats
- Thick Sliced Bacon$5.59
Our extra thick bacon, made with fresh, never frozen, pork bellies, cut to our exacting specifications, naturally smoked with real hickory wood, dry aged and gluten free. Crave-worthy!
- Sausage Links$5.34
Our sausage links are the finest fresh pork sausage links anywhere, but hail from the Midwest. You will taste the consistent delicious flavor known to a recipe dating back to 1928.
- Sausage Patties$5.34
We have selected a delicious pork sausage patty, which has been made from the same recipe for over 131 years. You will enjoy knowing the no sugar all natural pork sausage does not contain any binders, fillers, MSG, or water and is certified gluten free. A great addition to any Keto or Paleo diet.
- Sugar Cured Ham$5.87
Our ham steaks are hand-selected, meticulously trimmed, and always smoked fresh, slow-smoked for a minimum of five hours using real hickory chips ensuring a deep satisfying aroma and sugar cured for a tasty finish.
- Turkey Bacon$5.23
When you crave bacon but do not want to eat pork. Our turkey bacon is smoked with real wood, thick sliced, contains no MSG, is gluten free and contains less fat than typical pork bacon. Most turkey bacons are mechanically separated turkey "paste"-not this one, it's real meat.
- Turkey Sausage Links$5.34
Fresh off our grill, these turkey sausage links contain ground turkey, no antibiotics ever and are blended with savory seasonings for an exceptional taste.
- Chicken Sausage Links$5.34
Once you taste the savory chicken coupled with a hint of apple and enjoy the visually pleasing color of these links, you may never order pork sausage links again.
- Canadian Bacon$6.41
Our Canadian Bacon is made to our exacting specifications: all meat, no fillers and it is 97% fat free.
- Corned Beef Hash$6.94
We have prepared for you a full-flavored, seasoned and fulfilling corned beef hash with potatoes and onions.
Side Items
- Toast$3.99
We have selected some of the finest breads for your selection from white, wheat or rye. Served with our signature strawberry preserves. Delicious with our whipped butter.
- Hash Browns$4.99
Enjoy our shredded potatoes with onions with a little crisp but light and fluffy to complement your breakfast entree.
- Hash Browns w/Cheese$6.34
Add Cheddar Cheese to our shredded potatoes with onions for a cheesy, light and fluffy complement to your breakfast entree.
- Fiesta Hashbrowns$7.99
Enjoy our shredded potatoes with onions, green peppers, and pepperjack cheese with a little crisp, but light and fluffy, to complement your breakfast entree. Served with fresh salsa on the side.
- 1 Egg A La Carte$3.49
Certified grade AA large eggs
- 2 Eggs A La Carte$4.49
Certified grade AA large eggs
- 3 Eggs A La Carte$5.49
Certified grade AA large eggs
- Homemade Salsa$2.13
4 ounce serving of our homemade salsa. Complements many items, but especially omelettes.
- Small Fresh Strawberries$2.40
- Whipped Cream HOMEMADE$2.59
Our freshly prepared whipped cream made from heavy whipping cream. Serving size comes in a "4-ounce container"
- Banana (chopped)$3.73
- Small Fruit Medley$4.27
- Blueberry Compote$2.41
Fresh Blueberries in our own simple syrup
- Sour Cream$2.13
Sour cream tempered with Cointreau
- Chocolate Chips$1.70
- Cinnamon Apple Sauce$2.02
Applesauce prepared in our own cinnamon mixture
- Nutella$3.52
- Extra 2oz cup of Syrup$0.27
- Lemon Cream Filling$2.77Out of stock
Combos
- Bacon & French Toast Combo$13.36
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 2 strips of bacon
- Link & French Toast Combo$13.36
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 2 links
- Patty & French Toast Combo$13.36
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 1 sausage patty
- Canadian Bacon & French Toast Combo$13.36
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 2 slices of Canadian Bacon
- Turkey Link & French Toast Combo$13.36
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 2 turkey sausage links
- Chicken Link & French Toast Combo$13.36
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 2 chicken sausage links
- Turkey Bacon & French Toast Combo$13.36
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 2 strips of turkey bacon
- Bacon & Waffle Combo$13.36
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 strips of our thick cut bacon
- Link & Waffle Combo$13.36
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 pork sausage links
- Patty & Waffle Combo$13.36
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 1 sausage patty
- Canadian Bacon & Waffle Combo$13.36
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 slices of Canadian Bacon
- Turkey Link & Waffle Combo$13.36
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 turkey sausage links
- Chicken Link & Waffle Combo$13.36
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 chicken link sausages
- Turkey Bacon & Waffle Combo$13.36
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 strips of turkey bacon
Skillets
- Farmers Skillet$14.43
Starts with our delicate and fluffy hash browns topped with two eggs any style, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese, served with 3 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
- Western Skillet$14.43
Starts with our delicate and fluffy hash browns topped with two eggs any style, red and green peppers, onions, our minced ham, served with 3 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
- Meat Lover Skillet$14.43
Starts with our delicate and fluffy hash browns topped with two eggs any style, minced ham, bacon bits and diced pork sausage patties and cheddar cheese, served with 3 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
- Mexican Skillet$14.43
Starts with our delicate and fluffy hash browns topped with two eggs any style, tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers, chorizo sausage, cilantro, pepperjack cheese, served with 3 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
- Turkey Western Skillet$14.43
Starts with our delicate and fluffy hash browns topped with two eggs any style, red and green peppers, onions, our diced turkey sausage links, served with 3 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
- Turkey Lover's Skillet$14.43
Starts with our delicate and fluffy hash browns topped with two eggs any style, turkey bacon bits and diced turkey sausage links and cheddar cheese, served with 3 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
Juices & Beverages
- Water
- Coffee$3.63
- Coffee Decaf$3.63
- Orange Juice Sm$3.69
- Orange Juice Lrg$4.69
- Grapefruit Juice Sm$3.69
- Grapefruit Juice Lrg$4.69
- Cranberry Juice Sm$3.29
- Cranberry Juice Lrg$4.29
- Apple Juice Sm$3.29
- Apple Juice Lrg$4.29
- Hot Chocolate$3.09
- Hot Tea$3.52
- Iced Tea$3.73
- Lemonade$4.49
- Lemonade Strawberry$4.69
- Milk Sm$2.84
- Milk Lrg$3.48
- Chocolate Milk Sm$2.84
- Chocolate Milk Lrg$3.48
- Tomato Juice Sm$3.05
- Tomato Juice Lrg$4.01
- Iced Cold Brew$4.59
- Hot Chocolate Peppermint (Seasonal)$4.16Out of stock
Kid’s Menu
- Reindeer Cakes (Bacon)$7.00Out of stock
- Reindeer Cakes (Links)$7.00Out of stock
- Happy Bear Cakes$7.00
- Junior Chicken in a Blanket$7.00
- Junior Pigs in a Blanket$7.00
- Junior Turkey in a Blanket$7.00
- Kids French Toast$7.00
- Upcharge for over 12yr old$1.99
- Junior Bacon$7.00
- Junior Egg$7.00
- Junior Links$7.00
- Junior Patty$7.00
- Junior Canadian Bacon$7.00
- Junior Turkey Links$7.00
- Junior Chicken Links$7.00
- Junior Turkey Bacon$7.00
- WF Junior$6.00
- WF Junior Egg$7.00
- WF Junior Bacon$7.00
- WF Junior Links$7.00
- WF Junior Patty$7.00
- WF Junior Canadian Bacon$7.00
- WF Junior Turkey Links$7.00
- WF Junior Chicken Links$7.00
- WF Junior Turkey Bacon$7.00
- Kid's Buttermilk Cakes$6.00