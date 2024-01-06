Original Pancake House Plymouth
BREAKFAST
EGGS & MORE
- BACON & EGGS$15.25
Three slices of Jones Farm thick-sliced bacon & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
- HASH BROWNS & EGGS$13.85
Our famous generous portion of Roesti Swiss style hash browns, crispy on the outside, light and buttery inside, hint of onion and two eggs. Served with pancakes.
- SAUSAGE LINKS & EGGS$13.85
Three natural pork sausage links & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
- SAUSAGE PATTY & EGGS$13.85
Two natural pork sausage patties & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
- 2 X 4$10.50
Four buttermilk pancakes with two eggs cooked your way.
- NORTHWOODS HASH$18.95
Hashbrowns topped with 3 scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, red peppers, jalapenos, diced bacon and spicy chorizo sausage.
- CORNED BEEF HASH & EGGS$16.50
Our own recipe corned beef hash, made everyday & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
- DICED HAM SCRAMBLED$13.00
Three scrambled eggs with diced ham. Served with pancakes.
- CHORIZO SAUSAGE SCRAMBLER$16.25
Three scrambled eggs with spicy chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes and onions. Served with pancakes.
- SALMON SCRAMBLER$17.25
Three scrambled eggs with smoked Norwegian salmon, cream cheese, and a hint of dill and onion. Served with pancakes.
- STEAK & EGGS$17.25
6oz top sirloin served to order & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
- CHICKEN PATTIES & EGGS$14.25
Two natural chicken patties & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
- CHICKEN LINKS & EGGS$14.25
Three natural pepper chicken links & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
- TURKEY LINKS & EGGS$14.25
Four natural turkey links & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
- HAM STEAK & EGGS$14.75
Hickory smoked ham steak & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
EGG SPECIALTIES
- EGGS BENEDICT$16.75
Two toasted English muffins topped with Canadian Bacon, poached eggs and our own homemade hollandaise. Served with three homemade potato pancakes.
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$12.65
Our take on this southwestern classic. Two eggs done to order on corn tortillas topped with our own rancheros sauce, sour cream and guacamole by request Option to add chorizo sausage
- BREAKFAST SANDWICH$14.75
Two fried eggs, ham and cheese grilled on your choice of bread served with fruit.
- CHICKEN TOMATILLO BOWL$14.95
Rotisserie Chicken, seasoned potatoes, queso fresco, black beans and our Santa Fe mix. Topped with tomatillo salsa verde, guacamole and two eggs.
- CORNED BEEF BOWL$15.95
Diced corned beef, seasoned potatoes, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños and onions. Topped with hollandaise and two eggs
- EGGS MAXIE$15.75
Two toasted English muffins topped with two sausage patties, poached eggs, and our own sherry mushroom sauce, with three homemade potato pancakes.
- EGGS FLORENTINE$16.75
Veggie Benedict with poached eggs, cooked spinach, and hollandaise on a toasted muffin, with three homemade potato pancakes
SOUFFLE OMELETTES
- WESTERN OMELETTE$16.25
Choice cheese, diced ham, green peppers, red peppers, onions. Served with cakes.
- MEAT LOVER'S OMELETTE$17.75
Diced bacon, sausage and ham with choice of cheese. Served with cakes.
- SANTA FE OMELETTE$16.25
Can not remove any ingredients! Pepper jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, hint of lime and garlic. Served with salsa & cakes.
- GARDEN OMELETTE$15.75
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and onions with choice of cheese. served with cakes.
- MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE$15.95
Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and onion. served with cakes.
- BACON & CHEESE OMELETTE$16.75
Diced bacon and choice of cheese served with cakes.
- OPH OMELETTE$15.95
Goat cheese, mushrooms and spinach served with cakes.
- HEART HEALTHY OMELETTE$16.25
Egg whites, chicken sausage, red pepper, spinach and light on choice of cheese. Served with side fruit
- FAJITA OMELETTE$18.25
Your choice of steak or rotisserie chicken with sauteed green and red peppers and onions with pepper jack cheese. Sour cream and salsa by request. Served with cakes.
- SAUSAGE & CHEESE OMELETTE$15.95
Diced sausage and choice cheese served with cakes.
- HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE$15.75
chopped ham and choice of cheese served with cakes.
- TURKEY SAUSAGE & CHEESE OMELETTE$15.95
Diced turkey sausage with choice cheese served with cakes.
- CHICKEN SAUSAGE & CHEESE OMELETTE$15.95
Diced chicken sausage with choice of cheese served with cakes.
- CHEESE OMELETTE$14.50
Choice of cheese. Option to add meats and /or veggies for upcharge. served with cakes.
- IRISH OMELETTE$18.50
Our homemade corned beef and choice of cheese served with cakes.
- BACON OMELETTE$15.75
Only chopped bacon served with cakes.
SPECIALS
PANCAKES
- 49ER FLAPJACKS$12.25
Three of our famous San Francisco flapjacks. Plate sized, thin and chewy-gooey. Served with maple syrup.
- 1/2 49ER FLAPJACKS$10.00
Two of our famous San Francisco flapjacks.
- BUTTERMILK PANCAKES$9.95
Six Perfectly simple. Served with warm maple syrup.
- 1/2 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES$7.60
Three Buttermilk Pancakes.
- STRAWBERRY PANCAKES$13.95
Six pancakes Topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream and served with strawberry syrup.
- 1/2 STRAWBERRY PANCAKES$10.50
Three Strawberry Pancakes
- CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES$11.50
Six of our chocolate buttermilk batter with whipped cream & chocolate chips. Served with maple syrup.
- 1/2 CHOC CHIP PANCAKES$8.85
Three of our chocolate buttermilk.
- BLUEBERRY PANCAKES$10.95
Six blueberry pancakes served with maple and blueberry syrup.
- 1/2 BLUEBERRY PANCAKES$8.60
Three Blueberry Pancakes
- SWEDISH PANCAKES$11.25
Three thin and tasty pancakes made to roll up yourself, served with lingonberries, maple syrup & butter.
- 1/2 SWEDISH PANCAKES$8.95
Two Swedish Pancakes
- PUMPKIN PANCAKES$11.50
Six pancakes that taste like pumpkin pie served with with maple syrup & whipped cream! * Option to add pecans.
- 1/2 PUMPKIN PANCAKES$8.85
Three Pumpkin Pancakes
- BANANA PANCAKES$10.95
Six buttermilk with sliced bananas in & on top. Served with tropical & maple syrup.
- 1/2 BANANA PANCAKES$8.60
Three Banana Pancakes
- PECAN PANCAKES$11.50
Six buttermilk pancakes loaded with toasted pecans. Served with maple syrup.
- 1/2 PECAN PANCAKES$8.85
Three Pecan Pancakes
- POTATO PANCAKES$11.50
Eight crisp cakes made from scratch. Served with maple & choice of apple sauce or sour cream.
- 1/2 POTATO PANCAKES$9.25
Four Potato Pancakes
- JR/SR BACON$9.95
Three buttermilk pancakes with two slices of thick cut bacon. Served with maple.
- JR/SR EGG$9.00
Three buttermilk pancakes with choice of one egg. Served with maple syrup.
- JR/SR LINKS$9.95
Three buttermilk pancakes with two sausage links. Served with maple syrup.
- JR/SR PATTY$9.95
Three buttermilk pancakes with one sausage patty. Served with maple syrup.
- APPLE PANCAKE$14.75
Oven baked with fresh granny smith apples and pure Sinkiang cinnamon glaze. *Option to add whipped cream or ice cream.
- DUTCH BABY PANCAKE$14.00
Oven-baked until golden brown and served with whipped butter, lemons, powdered sugar & maple syrup. Please ask for a current cook time.
- STRAW-BANANA DUTCH$16.50
Oven-baked until golden brown filled with sliced strawberries & bananas. Served with whipped cream & strawberry syrup. Please ask for current cook times.
- DUTCH GARDEN$15.50
Our Dutch baby pancake loaded with broccoli, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms, topped with swisserella. Served with sour cream or salsa.
- PIGS IN THE BLANKET$12.50
Three link sausages rolled in buttermilk pancakes. Served with maple syrup.
- 1/2 PIGS IN BLANKET$10.25
Two Pigs
- BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES$10.95
three pancakes with a mix of buckwheat & buttermilk
- 1/2 BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES$8.60
- COCONUT PANCAKES$10.95
Six buttermilk pancakes with toasted coconut inside and on top. served with tropical & maple syrup.
- 1/2 COCONUT PANCAKES$8.60
Three Coconut Pancakes
- BACON PANCAKES$11.50
Six buttermilk pancakes stuffed with our bacon bits. Served with maple syrup.
- 1/2 BACON PANCAKES$8.85
Three Bacon Pancakes
CREPES
- STRAWBERRY CREPES$14.25
Three crepes with strawberries inside and on top. Served with strawberry syrup and whipped cream on side.
- SHORT STRAWBERRY CREPES$11.95
Two Strawberry Crepes
- KIJAFA CREPES$11.25
Three crepes with cherries simmered in Kijafa wine sauce. Topped with powdered sugar.
- SHORT KIJAFA CREPES$8.60
Two Kijafa Crepes
- APPLE CREPES$12.00
No substitutions. Three crepes loaded house made filling with sour cream, amaretto, apples, pecans and cinnamon.
- SHORT APPLE CREPES$9.95
Two Apple Crepes
- CHIPOTLE CREPE$15.85
One large crepe stuffed with rotisserie chicken, green and red peppers, onion, chipotle ranch sauce. Served with fresh fruit.
- PLAIN CREPES$10.50
- SHORT PLAIN CREPES$8.25
- CHOCOLATE CHIP CREPE$7.25
1 crepe with chocolate chips inside and on top, drizzled with Hershey's syrup. Whipped cream on the side.
FRENCH TOAST
- CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST$11.50
3 pieces of cinnamon swirl bread, topped with cinnamon sugar
- SHORT CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST$9.25
2 pieces of Cinnamon French Toast.
- SOURDOUGH FRENCH TOAST$11.50
3 pieces of our sourdough bread topped with powdered sugar.
- SHORT SOURDOUGH FR TST$9.25
2 pieces of French Toast
- BANANA CARAMEL FRENCH TOAST$12.75
3 Cinnamon French Toast topped with sliced bananas and house made caramel sauce.
- SHORT BANANA CARAMEL FRENCH TST$10.25
2 pieces of Banana Caramel French Toast
- RASPBERRY FRENCH TOAST$14.95
3 pieces of our own raspberry monkey bread topped with fresh raspberries and vanilla glaze.
- SHORT RASPBERRY FRENCH TOAST$12.75Out of stock
2 pieces of Raspberry French Toast
WAFFLES
- FRESH BERRY WAFFLE$14.85
One of our Belgian Waffles topped with fresh seasonal berries and whipped cream. With berry syrup.
- APPLE WAFFLE$10.50
Apples in the waffle and on top, cinnamon sugar. Served with apple cinnamon syrup.
- BELGIAN WAFFLE$9.50
One large Belgian style waffle.
- PECAN WAFFLE$11.50
Waffle with toasted pecans inside and on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar.
- COCONUT WAFFLE$10.50
Waffle with toasted coconut inside and on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with tropical syrup.
SIDE ORDERS
- SIDE BACON$7.75
Three strips of our famous thick-cut Jones Farm bacon
- SIDE LINK SAUSAGE$6.95
- SIDE PATTY SAUSAGE$6.95
- SIDE TURKEY LINKS$7.35
- SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH$8.75
- SIDE HAM STEAK$7.35
- SIDE CHICKEN LINKS$7.35
- SIDE CHICKEN PATTIES$7.35
- SIDE STEAK$11.00
- SIDE SALMON$9.50
- SIDE HASH BROWNS$6.35
Our famous generous portion of Roesti Swiss style hash browns
- SIDE TWO EGGS$4.25
- SIDE ONE EGG$2.75
- SIDE TOAST$4.25
- ENGLISH MUFFIN$4.25
Bay's English Muffin served with Dickenson's strawberry preserves.
- PURE MAPLE SYRUP 1.75oz BOTTLE$3.00
- SIDE WHIPPED CREAM$2.00
Whipped fresh every morning with real heavy whipping cream!
- SIDE SALSA$1.75
Fresh house made every morning, the best breakfast restaurant salsa around!
- SIDE HOME FRIES$5.25
- SIDE HOLLANDAISE$3.00
- GRITS$3.50
- SIDE CHOCOLATE CHIPS$1.25
- SIDE GUACAMOLE$3.00
- SIDE KIJAFA SAUCE$2.50
- SIDE LINGONBERRIES$1.75
- SIDE MUSHROOM SAUCE$2.00
- SIDE SLICED AVOCADO$3.00
- SIDE SOUR CREAM$0.50
- SIDE PECANS$1.50
- HOME FRIES$5.50
- OATMEAL$6.25
- BERRY BOWL$9.00
- FRUIT BOWL$7.50
- YOGURT & GRANOLA$8.25
Vanilla Greek yogurt and fresh pineapple topped with granola, strawberries and banana.
KID'S MENU
- LITTLE BITES BREAKFAST$9.95
1 piece cinnamon French toast, 1 strip of bacon, 1 scrambled egg.
- MINI 49'ERS$8.50
3 of our famous 49'ers made kid's size.
- CHOCOLATE CHIP CREPE$7.25
1 crepe with chocolate chips inside and on top, drizzled with Hershey's syrup. Whipped cream on the side.
- GRILLED CHEESE$7.00
BEVERAGES
RETAIL
