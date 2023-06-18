The Original Pizza Presto 9450 Whittier Blvd


House Specials

Vegan Family Pack

$37.00

Large 3 toppings Choose between (Cheese-sticks, Cauliflower, or Salad) 1 lb Potato Wedges

Family Pack #1 (Large)

$22.70

1 Large 2 Topping Pizza 1lb Potato Wedges & Choice of 1 side

Family Pack #2 (X-Large)

$38.00

1 XLarge 2 Topping Pizza (24 square slices) With Potato Wedges & Choice of 1 side

Family Pack #3 ( 2 Large)

$44.00

2 Large 2 Topping Pizza With Potato Wedges & Choice of 1 side

2 Medium 2 topping

$20.00

2 Medium 2 Toppings

2 Large 2 Topping

$28.00

2 Large 2 Toppings Pizzas

2 XLarge 2 Topping

$44.00

2 X-Large 2 Topping Pizzas

Mini Pack

$21.00

Small 2 Toppings 5 Wings 1/2 Lb Wedges 2 Can Drinks

2 Vegan Mediums 2 Toppings

$28.00

2 Vegan Large 2 Toppings

$36.00

Regular Pizza

Fresh Dough made daily, with House-made Marinara sauce and Fresh Toppings.

Small 10"

$7.25

Small Pizza (6 Slices) 0.75 per toppings.

Medium 12"

$5.00

Medium Pizza (8 Slices) $1 per topping.

Large 14"

$12.50

Large Pizza (12 Slices) $1.50 per topping.

X-Large 18"

$19.50

X-Large Pizza (24 SQUARE Slices) $2.50 Per topping.

Specialties

Super

$9.50+

Ham, Pepperoni & Sausage

Margherita

$9.50+

Cherry Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil.

Luau

$10.50+

Spinach, Pineapple, Sausage & BBQ Drizzle.

BBQ Chicken

$10.50+

BBQ Base- Chicken, Onions, & BBQ Drizzle.

Polpetta

$10.50+

Meatballs, Onions, Fresh Basil & Marinara Drizzle.

Vegetarian

$10.25+

Mushroom, Onions, Bell Pepper, & Black Olives

Mexican

$10.25+

Soy Chorizo, Onions, Tomato & Jalapeños.

Meatza

$11.00+

Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, & Chicken.

Deluxe

$11.00+

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onions, Bell pepper, & Sausage

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00+

Ranch Base, Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, & Buffalo Drizzle.

Veggie Delight

$11.75+

Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Bell Pepper, Cherry Tomato & Jalapeños.

Chicken Pesto

$12.75+

Garlic & Marinara Base, Spinach, Chicken, Onion, Cherry Tomato & Pesto Drizzle.

Shrimp

$12.75+

Garlic Base, Shrimp, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, & Bacon.

Chicken Ranch

$12.75+

Ranch Base, Chicken, Onions, Tomato, & Bacon.

Pastrami

$13.00+

Garlic Base, Pastrami, Onions, Fresh Pickles & Mustard Drizzle.

All Veggie

$14.00+

Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Bell Pepper, Pineapple, Olives, Zucchini, Tomato, & Jalapeños.

Supreme

$16.00+

Ham, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Chicken, Sausage, Pineapple, Olives, Bacon, Tomato & Jalapeños.

Sides

Wings

$7.00+

flavorful oven baked wings served with a side of ranch.

Potato Wedges

$5.00+

oven baked crunchy potato wedges served with a side of ranch.

Garlic Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Freshly baked breadsticks covered in garlic spread topped with melted cheese Served with a side of our house marinara sauce Cut into 12pc in a 10" box

Garlic Bread Sticks

$6.00

Freshly baked breadsticks covered in garlic spread Served with a side of our house marinara sauce Cut into 12pc

Subs

$9.00+

8" French Roll Perfectly toasted with Fresh Ingredients

Regular Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

Freshly oven baked Spaghetti with our housemade marinara sauce topped with cheese, meatballs, and fresh basil, served with a side of garlic toast

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$11.00

Fettuccini Mushroom Chicken Alfredo

$11.00

Mac n Cheese with Chicken

$10.00

Salads

$10.00

Made Fresh to order.

Loaded Mojos

$10.00

1lb oven baked Potato wedges loaded with cheese and bacon served with a side of ranch

Nacho loaded Mojos

$11.00

1lb oven baked Potato Wedges Loaded with our housemade nacho cheese, more cheese and chicken

Cauliflower Wings

$10.00Out of stock

Oven baked crunchy breaded Cauliflower, with choice of sauce and served with a side of ranch.

Zucchini Sticks

$8.00

Oven Baked Zucchinis Served With Marinara or Ranch.

Meatballs in Marinara Sauce

$9.00

Garlic Toast

$2.50

Half Piece of our Sub Bread with garlic butter.

Vegan Pizza

Freshly made dough, with house-made marinara sauce and Fyh Vegan Cheese.

Vegan Small 10"

$11.25

Small Vegan Pizza (6 Slices) 0.75 per topping.

Vegan Medium 12"

$10.00

Medium Vegan Pizza (8 Slices) $1 per topping.

Vegan Large 14"

$16.50

Large Vegan Pizza (12 Slices) $1.50 per topping.

Vegan X-Large 18"

$23.50

X-Large Vegan Pizza (24 SQUARE Slices) $2.50 per topping.

Vegan Specialties

Vegan Sweet & Spicy

$13.50+

Soy Chorizo, Pineapple & Jalapeño.

Vegan Margherita

$13.50+

Cherry Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil.

Vegan Luau

$14.50+

Spinach, Pineapple, Vegan Sausage & BBQ Drizzle.

Vegan Polpetta

$14.50+

Vegan Meatball, Onions, Fresh Basil & Mariana Drizzle.

Vegan BBQ Chick'n

$15.25+

BBQ Base, Chick'n, Onions & BBQ Drizzle.

Vegan Mexican

$14.25+

Soy Chorizo, Onion, Tomato, & Jalapeños.

Vegan Vegetarian

$14.25+

Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Pepper, & Black Olives.

Vegan Deluxe

$15.00+

Vegan Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onions, Bell Pepper, & Vegan Sausage.

Vegan Meatza

$15.00+

Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Chick'n, Vegan Steak, Vegan Sausage, & Soy Chorizo.

Vegan Strami

$16.00+

Garlic Base, Vegan Steak, Onions, Fresh Pickles & Mustard Drizzle.

Vegan Buffalo Chick'n

$16.00+

Ranch Base, Chick'n, Onions, Bell Peppers & Buffalo Drizzle.

Vegan Chick'n Alfredo Pizza

$16.00+

Alfredo Base, Spinach, Chick'n, Mushroom, Red Onion, Shred Parm & Parsley Flakes

Vegan Nacho Pizza

$16.50+

Garlic Base, Vegan Steak, Bell Peppers, Jalapeños, Vegan Mozzarella, & Extra Nacho Cheese Drizzle.

Vegan Chick'n Pesto

$16.75+

Garlic & Marinara Base, Spinach, Chick'n, Onions, Cherry Tomato & Pesto Drizzle.

Vegan Chick'n Ranch

$16.50+

Ranch Base, Chick'n, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato, & Vegan Sausage.

Vegan Veggie Delight

$15.75+

Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Bell Pepper, Cherry Tomato & Jalapeños.

Vegan All Veggie

$18.00+

Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Pepper, Zucchinis, Pineapple, Olives, Tomato, & Jalapeños

Vegan Supreme

$19.50+

Vegan Pepperoni, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onion, Bell Pepper, Vegan Chick'n, Vegan Steak, Black Olives, Pineapple, Tomato, Vegan Sausage, Soy Chorizo, Jalapeños.

Vegan Sides

Vegan Garlic Cheese Sticks

$13.00

Freshly baked breadsticks covered in garlic spread topped with vegan melted cheese Served with a side of our house marinara sauce Cut into 12pc in a 10" box

Potato Wedges

$5.00+

oven baked crunchy potato wedges served with a side of ranch.

Vegan Subs

$13.00

8" French Roll Perfectly Toasted with Fresh Ingredients

Vegan Pastas

$13.00

Vegan Loaded Mojos

$11.00

1lb of oven baked Potato Wedges loaded with vegan cheese and a choice of protein served with a side of ranch

Vegan Nacho Loaded Mojos

$12.00

1lb oven baked Potato Wedges loaded with housemade vegan nacho cheese topped with more cheese and a choice of protein

Garlic Bread Sticks

$6.00

Freshly baked breadsticks covered in garlic spread Served with a side of our house marinara sauce Cut into 12pc

Zucchini Sticks

$8.00

Oven Baked Zucchinis Served With Marinara or Ranch.

Cauliflower Wings

$10.00Out of stock

Oven baked crunchy breaded Cauliflower, with choice of sauce and served with a side of ranch.

Vegan Salads

Fresh Salads Made to Order!

Dips

Most Sauce are vegan friendly made in-house with Almond flour.

Vegan Ranch 2oz

$1.00

Ranch 2oz

$0.75

Marinara side 4oz

$1.00

Pesto side 2oz

$1.00

Nacho cheese 2oz

$1.00

Jalapeño side 4oz

$1.00

Creamy Buffalo 2oz

$1.00

Spicy Mango 2oz

$1.00

BBQ 2oz

$1.00

Desserts

Zeppolis

$9.00

Oven baked coconut oil spread Dough Bites covered with powder sugar Served with a side of Nutella.

Vegan Mini cake

$6.00

Vegan Cookies

$3.00

2 for $10 vegan mini cake

$10.00

Drinks

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.50

2 liter Soda

$3.50

Lipton Tea

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

La Croix

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.50

Water

$1.00