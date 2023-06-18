The Original Pizza Presto 9450 Whittier Blvd
House Specials
Vegan Family Pack
Large 3 toppings Choose between (Cheese-sticks, Cauliflower, or Salad) 1 lb Potato Wedges
Family Pack #1 (Large)
1 Large 2 Topping Pizza 1lb Potato Wedges & Choice of 1 side
Family Pack #2 (X-Large)
1 XLarge 2 Topping Pizza (24 square slices) With Potato Wedges & Choice of 1 side
Family Pack #3 ( 2 Large)
2 Large 2 Topping Pizza With Potato Wedges & Choice of 1 side
2 Medium 2 topping
2 Medium 2 Toppings
2 Large 2 Topping
2 Large 2 Toppings Pizzas
2 XLarge 2 Topping
2 X-Large 2 Topping Pizzas
Mini Pack
Small 2 Toppings 5 Wings 1/2 Lb Wedges 2 Can Drinks
2 Vegan Mediums 2 Toppings
2 Vegan Large 2 Toppings
Regular Pizza
Specialties
Super
Ham, Pepperoni & Sausage
Margherita
Cherry Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil.
Luau
Spinach, Pineapple, Sausage & BBQ Drizzle.
BBQ Chicken
BBQ Base- Chicken, Onions, & BBQ Drizzle.
Polpetta
Meatballs, Onions, Fresh Basil & Marinara Drizzle.
Vegetarian
Mushroom, Onions, Bell Pepper, & Black Olives
Mexican
Soy Chorizo, Onions, Tomato & Jalapeños.
Meatza
Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, & Chicken.
Deluxe
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onions, Bell pepper, & Sausage
Buffalo Chicken
Ranch Base, Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, & Buffalo Drizzle.
Veggie Delight
Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Bell Pepper, Cherry Tomato & Jalapeños.
Chicken Pesto
Garlic & Marinara Base, Spinach, Chicken, Onion, Cherry Tomato & Pesto Drizzle.
Shrimp
Garlic Base, Shrimp, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, & Bacon.
Chicken Ranch
Ranch Base, Chicken, Onions, Tomato, & Bacon.
Pastrami
Garlic Base, Pastrami, Onions, Fresh Pickles & Mustard Drizzle.
All Veggie
Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Bell Pepper, Pineapple, Olives, Zucchini, Tomato, & Jalapeños.
Supreme
Ham, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Chicken, Sausage, Pineapple, Olives, Bacon, Tomato & Jalapeños.
Sides
Wings
flavorful oven baked wings served with a side of ranch.
Potato Wedges
oven baked crunchy potato wedges served with a side of ranch.
Garlic Cheese Sticks
Freshly baked breadsticks covered in garlic spread topped with melted cheese Served with a side of our house marinara sauce Cut into 12pc in a 10" box
Garlic Bread Sticks
Freshly baked breadsticks covered in garlic spread Served with a side of our house marinara sauce Cut into 12pc
Subs
8" French Roll Perfectly toasted with Fresh Ingredients
Regular Spaghetti & Meatballs
Freshly oven baked Spaghetti with our housemade marinara sauce topped with cheese, meatballs, and fresh basil, served with a side of garlic toast
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Fettuccini Mushroom Chicken Alfredo
Mac n Cheese with Chicken
Salads
Made Fresh to order.
Loaded Mojos
1lb oven baked Potato wedges loaded with cheese and bacon served with a side of ranch
Nacho loaded Mojos
1lb oven baked Potato Wedges Loaded with our housemade nacho cheese, more cheese and chicken
Cauliflower Wings
Oven baked crunchy breaded Cauliflower, with choice of sauce and served with a side of ranch.
Zucchini Sticks
Oven Baked Zucchinis Served With Marinara or Ranch.
Meatballs in Marinara Sauce
Garlic Toast
Half Piece of our Sub Bread with garlic butter.
Vegan Pizza
Vegan Specialties
Vegan Sweet & Spicy
Soy Chorizo, Pineapple & Jalapeño.
Vegan Margherita
Cherry Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil.
Vegan Luau
Spinach, Pineapple, Vegan Sausage & BBQ Drizzle.
Vegan Polpetta
Vegan Meatball, Onions, Fresh Basil & Mariana Drizzle.
Vegan BBQ Chick'n
BBQ Base, Chick'n, Onions & BBQ Drizzle.
Vegan Mexican
Soy Chorizo, Onion, Tomato, & Jalapeños.
Vegan Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Pepper, & Black Olives.
Vegan Deluxe
Vegan Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onions, Bell Pepper, & Vegan Sausage.
Vegan Meatza
Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Chick'n, Vegan Steak, Vegan Sausage, & Soy Chorizo.
Vegan Strami
Garlic Base, Vegan Steak, Onions, Fresh Pickles & Mustard Drizzle.
Vegan Buffalo Chick'n
Ranch Base, Chick'n, Onions, Bell Peppers & Buffalo Drizzle.
Vegan Chick'n Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Base, Spinach, Chick'n, Mushroom, Red Onion, Shred Parm & Parsley Flakes
Vegan Nacho Pizza
Garlic Base, Vegan Steak, Bell Peppers, Jalapeños, Vegan Mozzarella, & Extra Nacho Cheese Drizzle.
Vegan Chick'n Pesto
Garlic & Marinara Base, Spinach, Chick'n, Onions, Cherry Tomato & Pesto Drizzle.
Vegan Chick'n Ranch
Ranch Base, Chick'n, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato, & Vegan Sausage.
Vegan Veggie Delight
Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Bell Pepper, Cherry Tomato & Jalapeños.
Vegan All Veggie
Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Pepper, Zucchinis, Pineapple, Olives, Tomato, & Jalapeños
Vegan Supreme
Vegan Pepperoni, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onion, Bell Pepper, Vegan Chick'n, Vegan Steak, Black Olives, Pineapple, Tomato, Vegan Sausage, Soy Chorizo, Jalapeños.
Vegan Sides
Vegan Garlic Cheese Sticks
Freshly baked breadsticks covered in garlic spread topped with vegan melted cheese Served with a side of our house marinara sauce Cut into 12pc in a 10" box
Potato Wedges
oven baked crunchy potato wedges served with a side of ranch.
Vegan Subs
8" French Roll Perfectly Toasted with Fresh Ingredients
Vegan Pastas
Vegan Loaded Mojos
1lb of oven baked Potato Wedges loaded with vegan cheese and a choice of protein served with a side of ranch
Vegan Nacho Loaded Mojos
1lb oven baked Potato Wedges loaded with housemade vegan nacho cheese topped with more cheese and a choice of protein
Garlic Bread Sticks
Freshly baked breadsticks covered in garlic spread Served with a side of our house marinara sauce Cut into 12pc
Zucchini Sticks
Oven Baked Zucchinis Served With Marinara or Ranch.
Cauliflower Wings
Oven baked crunchy breaded Cauliflower, with choice of sauce and served with a side of ranch.
Vegan Salads
Fresh Salads Made to Order!