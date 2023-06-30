The Original Roy Hutchins BBQ 3000 Texas 114


Prime Meats

Sliced Brisket

$32.99

Dry Chopped Brisket

$32.99

Chopped Brisket with BBQ Sauce

$29.99

Brisket Burnt Ends

$35.99

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$35.99

St. Louis Ribs

$25.99

Original Sausage

$25.99

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage

$25.99

Pulled Pork

$25.99

Turkey

$25.99

Chicken

$22.00

Texas Twinkies

$7.00

A large jalapeño stuffed with prime brisket and cream cheese wrapped in thick cut bacon

Sandwiches

1 Meat Sandwich

$13.00

2 Meat Sandwich

$16.75

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Daily Special

$18.00

All meats (sliced or dry chopped brisket $2 upcharge) also comes with 2 sides and a drink

Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Potato Stuffed with Meat

$13.00

Excludes sliced or dry chopped brisket

Potato Stuffed with Brisket

$15.00

Single

Single Brisket Pinto Beans

$3.75

Single Jalapeño Pinto Beans

$3.75

Single Green Beans

$3.75

Single Corn

$3.75

Single Mashed Potatoes

$3.75

Single Mac & Cheese

$3.75

Single Dirty Rice

$3.75

Single French Fries

$3.75

Single Fried Okra

$3.75

Single Potato Salad

$3.75

Single Broccoli Salad

$3.75

Single Coleslaw

$3.75

Single Specialty Side

$3.75

Pint

Pint Brisket Pinto Beans

$8.99

Pint Jalapeño Pinto Beans

$8.99

Pint Green Beans

$8.99

Pint Corn

$8.99

Pint Mashed Potatoes

$8.99

Pint Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Pint Dirty Rice

$8.99

Pint French Fries

$8.99

Pint Fried Okra

$8.99

Pint Potato Salad

$8.99

Pint Broccoli Salad

$8.99

Pint Coleslaw

$8.99

Pint Specialty Side

$8.99

Quart

Quart Brisket Pinto Beans

$15.99

Quart Jalapeño Pinto Beans

$15.99

Quart Green Beans

$15.99

Quart Corn

$15.99

Quart Mashed Potatoes

$15.99

Quart Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Quart Dirty Rice

$15.99

Quart French Fries

$15.99

Quart Fried Okra

$15.99

Quart Potato Salad

$15.99

Quart Broccoli Salad

$15.99

Quart Coleslaw

$15.99

Quart Specialty Side

$15.99

Half Gallon

Half Gallon Brisket Pinto Beans

$29.99

Half Gallon Jalapeño Pinto Beans

$29.99

Half Gallon Green Beans

$29.99

Half Gallon Corn

$29.99

Half Gallon Mashed Potatoes

$29.99

Half Gallon Mac & Cheese

$29.99

Half Gallon Dirty Rice

$29.99

Half Gallon French Fries

$29.99

Half Gallon Fried Okra

$29.99

Half Gallon Potato Salad

$29.99

Half Gallon Broccoli Salad

$29.99

Half Gallon Coleslaw

$29.99

Half Gallon Specialty Side

$29.99

Gallon

Gallon Brisket Pinto Beans

$59.99

Gallon Jalapeño Pinto Beans

$59.99

Gallon Green Beans

$59.99

Gallon Corn

$59.99

Gallon Mashed Potatoes

$59.99

Gallon Mac & Cheese

$59.99

Gallon Dirty Rice

$59.99

Gallon French Fries

$59.99

Gallon Fried Okra

$59.99

Gallon Potato Salad

$59.99

Gallon Broccoli Salad

$59.99

Gallon Coleslaw

$59.99

Gallon Specialty Side

$59.99

Salads

Small Salads

$5.95

Large Salads

$8.95

Food Packs

Lunch Pack

$45.00

1lb of chopped brisket in sauce, 2 pints, and 4 buns

Family Pack

$80.00

Feeds 3-4. 2lbs (any meat), 3 pints, bread (or buns), and BBQ sauce. Choose up to 4 meats (half pound minimums). There is a $5 upcharge if 2lbs is all sliced brisket. Excludes beef ribs, burnt ends, and ribeyes

Party Pack

$125.00

Feeds 5-6. 3lbs (any meat), 3 quarts, bread (or buns), and BBQ sauce. Choose up to 6 meats (half pound minimums). There is a $5 upcharge for each additional lb of brisket after 1lb. Excludes beef ribs, burnt ends, and ribeyes

Texas Feast

$260.00

Feeds 10-12. 6Lbs (any meat), 6 quarts, bread (or buns), and BBQ sauce. Choose up to 10 meats (half pound minimums). There is a $5 upcharge for each additional lb of brisket after 2lbs. Excludes beef ribs, burnt ends, and ribeyes

Kids Menu

Kids Sandwich with Side

$5.95

Chicken Nuggets with Side

$5.95

Corndog with Side

$5.95

BBQ Sauce

Regular

Spicy

Tangy

Mustard Twang

Extra

Single Desserts

Single Banana Pudding

$3.99

Single Peach Cobbler

$3.99

Pint Desserts

Pint Banana Pudding

$8.99

Pint Peach Cobbler

$8.99

Quart Desserts

Quart Banana Pudding

$15.99

Quart Peach Cobbler

$15.99

Half Gallon Desserts

Half Gallon Banana Pudding

$30.99

Half Gallon Peach Cobbler

$30.99

Gallon Desserts

Gallon Banana Pudding

$60.99

Gallon Peach Cobbler

$60.99

Drinks

Medium Drink

$2.95

22 oz

Water

Gallon

$6.50

Bread/Buns

Sliced Bread

Buns

Condiments

Pickles

Jalapenos

Banana Peppers

Onions

Cheddar Cheese

Parmesean Cheese

Ranch

Caesar

Butter

Sour Cream

Bacon

Croutons