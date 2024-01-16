The Other Farm and Forge
FOOD MENU
For Sharing
Soup
Salads
- Apple & Spinach Salad
spinach, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, apples & poppyseed vinaigrette$12.25
- Red & Golden Beet Salad
goat cheese, hazelnuts, arugula, xvoo, balsamic glaze$13.25
- Brewhouse Cobb Salad
local bacon, hard boiled egg, shredded cheddar, red onion, croutons, bibb lettuce, & buttermilk ranch$13.25
- Spring Mix Side Salad$5.25
- Ceasar Salad$11.25
Smaller Plates
- Beer Battered Onion Rings
served with ciderhouse horseradish sauce$9.25
- Truffle Parmesan Fries
with fresh parsley & truffle oil$8.25
- Homemade Pierogies
made with buttermilk whipped potatoes, & sharp cheddar$10.25
- Pigs in a Blanket
local kielbasa, puff pastry, on a bed of whole grain mustard$9.25
- Macaroni & Cheese
smoked gouda & bacon$9.25
- Zucchini Sautee
fresh squash sauteed with cherry tomato & red onion topped with fresh basil, balsamic vinegar & parmesan$8.25OUT OF STOCK
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts
cooked in shallot butter with bacon and sheeps milk cheese$8.25
- Everything Pretzel$12.25
- Loaded Potato Skins$12.25
Bigger Plates
- Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
available grilled or fried with sriracha mayo, honey, bibb lettuce, tomato, & pickles on an onion bun$14.25
- Brewhouse Burger
beer battered onion rings, sharp cheddar, bacon, bibb lettuce, ciderhouse horseradish sauce, on an onion bun$14.25
- Lamb Burger
roasted tomato chutney, sauteed spinach, fontina, roasted garlic aoili, ,on an onion bun$16.25
- Fish & Chips
beer battered fish, and a lemon caber tartar sauce$16.25
- Black Bean Burger
*served with a garden salad* house made black bean burger topped with smoked gouda, sriracha aioli, lettuce, tomato, & red onion$15.25
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.25
- Bourbon Maple Salmon$21.25
- Chicken Bruschetta$20.25
- Garlic Crema Cavatappi$15.25
- BBQ Chicken$20.25
- Kielbasa and Pierogies$16.25OUT OF STOCK
- Steak Dinner$20.25
- Brie Panini
aged brie, cheddar, fresh apple & peach jam$13.25
- Goat Cheese Panini
herbed goat cheese, sauteed spinach, sliced tomato, & kalamata olives$13.25
- Turkey Panini
slow roasted turkey breast, sundried tomato mayo, artichoke hearts, shaved pecorino cheese, & fresh arugula$13.25OUT OF STOCK
- Veracruz Bowl
black beans, avocado, pineapple pico, roasted corn, peppers, & a cilantro lime crema$14.25
- Athens Bowl
chickpeas, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomato, red onion, tzatziki sauce, mint, & local sheep's milk cheese$14.25
- Tokyo Bowl
edamame, kimchi, shredded carrot, wild mushrooms, red cabbage, red peppers, miso dressing & pickled ginger$14.25
- Thai Red Curry Mussels$16.25
- Juicy Apple Mussels$16.25
- Link n Pin Mussels$16.25
- Garlicky Lemon Mussels$16.25
- Chicken Tacos$14.25
- Haddock Tacos$15.25
- Shrimp Tacos$17.25
Kids
Sides
- Side Of Fries$4.25
- Side Of Flat bread$2.25
- Side Of Ranch$0.50
- Side Of Creama$0.50
- Side Of Ciderhouse Horseradish$0.50
- Side Of Sour Cream$0.50
- Side Of Mustard$0.50
- Side Of Nashville$0.50
- Side Of Mayo$0.50
- Side of Sriracha Mayo$0.50
- Side Of Tzatziki$0.50
- Side Of Miso$0.50
- Side Of Balsamic$0.50
- Side Of Garlic Aioli$0.50
- Side Of Tartar$0.50
- Side Of Citrus Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Of Lemon Poppyseed$0.50
- Side Of Bleu Cheese$0.50
- Side BBQ$0.50
- Side Honey Mustard$0.50
- Side Of Miso$0.50
- Side Beer Cheese$2.00
Pizza
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza
bleu cheese, buffalo chicken, & fresh celery$15.25
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
cheddar, fontina, & red onion$16.25
- Cured Ham & Fig Pizza
westphaelisher shinken, bleu cheese, dried figs, arugula, & balsamic glaze$16.25
- Hawaiian Pizza
pineapple, ham, mozzarella & jalapenos$15.25
- Margherita Pizza
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil$13.25
- Pepperoni Pizza
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, pepperoni, & fresh oregano$14.25
- DIY Pizza Kit$8.00
- Plain Cheese$13.25
- Primavera Pizza
broccoli, grilled sweet corn, mushrooms, mozzarella, & cherry tomato$15.25
- Roasted Wild Mushroom Pizza
fontina mornay, truffle oil, & parmesan, topped with an egg$15.25
- Sausage & Pepper Pizza
homemade italian sausage, roasted bell peppers, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, & tomato sauce$15.25
- Boardwalk Pizza$15.25
- Brussel Sprout Pizza$17.25
Dessert
BEVERAGES
Soda
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Root Beer$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Tonic$2.50
- Club Soda$2.50
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$2.50
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Pineapple Juice$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Tomato Juice$2.50
- Milk$2.50
- Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Virgin Lavender Lemonade$2.50
- Bottled Water$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Virgin Bloody Mary$2.50