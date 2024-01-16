The Other Place Belton Belton
TAKE OUT
Appetizers
- Buffalo Wings (6)$8.95
Served with celery and your choice of sauce.
- Buffalo Wings (12)$15.95
Served with celery and your choice of sauce.
- Combination Platter$18.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, mozzarella stix, mushrooms and onion rings. Served with marinara ranch and house-made honey mustard dressing.
- California Quesadilla$11.00
Brushed with garlic basil oil, mozzarella, fresh spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado and cilantro. Served with honey balsamic dipping sauce.
- Cheesy Bread Stix$11.00
Garlic buttery breadstix topped with our four cheese blend, topped with garlic parmesan seasoning. Served with marinara sauce.
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.50
- Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla$14.00
Sautéed chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cilantro, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
Half pound of hand breaded white meat tenders with choice of dipping sauce.
- Mozzarella Garlic Bread$11.00
French bread brushed with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown. Served with homemade marinara.
- Mozzarella Stix$11.00
Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with homemade marinara.
- Mushrooms$11.00
Freshly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
- Onion Rings$11.00
Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with ranch dressing.
- Quesadilla$13.00
Seasoned chicken or beef with cheddar cheese, mild red & green chiles and cilantro. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.00
Spinach and artichoke hearts baked in a creamy blend of cheeses and served with tri-colored chips.
Soup and Salads
- Bowl of Soup$7.50
- Cup of Soup$5.00
- Bowl of Chili$7.50
Original recipe served for over 45 years.
- Cup of Chili$5.00
Original recipe served for over 45 years.
- Chili Gumbo$7.00
Black and green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese topped with our homemade chili.
- House Salad$6.00
- Chicken Strip Salad$14.50
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons
- Taco Salad$14.00
Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce & choice of dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.50
Fresh chicken tenders, green peppers & onions sautéed in our Santa Fe sauce and topped with red peppers & tortilla chips. Served with salsa and ranch dressing.
- Chef Salad$14.50
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg, ham, turkey & cheddar cheese.
- Cajun Cobb Salad$15.00
Mixed greens topped with mounds of crisp bacon, blue cheese crumbles, black olives, diced eggs, avocado, tomato, mushrooms & char-grilled cajun chicken.
Sandwiches and Wraps
- Beef Cheese Steak$14.50
Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.
- Chicken Cheese Steak$14.50
Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.
- Chicken Sandwich$13.50
An 8 oz chicken breast, char-grilled or hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with house made honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & pickle.
- Chicken Cheddar BLT$13.95
Char-grilled breast of chicken with "OP" BBQ sauce, crisp strips of bacon and melted cheddar. Topped with lettuce and tomato.
- Pork Tenderloin$15.00
A giant hand cut tenderloin grilled or freshly breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of mayo.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.50
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.
- Cajun Chicken Pepper-Jack Wrap$13.50
Char-grilled chicken breast coated with Cajun seasoning & topped with our house made ranch dressing, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Baskets
Pastas
- Small Lasagna$15.00
An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.
- Large Lasagna$17.00
An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.
- Fettuccini Alfredo$15.00
A heaping bowl of pasta tossed in our homemade creamy alfredo sauce.
- Spaghetti$15.00
A heaping bowl of pasta with your choice of sauce: Italian meat or marinara.
Burgers
- Classic Cheeseburger$13.50
American and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
- Mushroom Swiss$13.50
Sautéed white button mushrooms and melted swiss.
- The Longhorn$14.50
Topped with texas style BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar, lettuce and fried onion rings.
- South Philly$14.50
Sautéed peppers and onions with melted American and cream cheese.
- Kansas Rancher$14.50
Grilled ham, American cheese, over-easy fried egg, lettuce and tomato
- Firehouse$14.50
Sautéed jalapeños and onions, lettuce, pepper-jack and red-hot mayo.
- Frisco Burger$14.50
Oven-Baked Subs
- Italian Sub$13.50
Our pizza sauce, ham, salami and mozzarella baked until golden brown.
- Honey Mustard Chicken Sub$14.50
Breaded chicken tenders drenched in our famous honey mustard dressing then topped with Swiss cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato & red onion.
- Other Sub$13.50
Oven-roasted beef sliced thin and topped with mozzarella cheese then baked golden brown.
- Roasted Turkey Sub$14.50
Oven-roasted turkey breast, crispy strips of bacon and Swiss cheese topped with creamy horseradish mustard, sliced avocado, red onion, green leaf lettuce & tomato.
- Grinder Sub$14.00
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and American cheese.
- Super Sub$14.50
Our pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, salami, black and green olives, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese then baked until golden brown.
- Taco Sub$14.50
Our own seasoned chicken or beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese then baked until golden brown. Topped with lettuce & tomato.
- Honey Ham Club$14.50
Ham, Canadian bacon, and bacon, zesty honey mustard and Swiss topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
- Turkey Club$14.50
Sliced turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese baked till golden brown then topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
- Big Pig$14.50
Our freshly seasoned sausage, pepperoni, crispy bacon and ham topped with homemade pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Kid's Menu
Sides
- 1000 Island (2oz)$0.35
- Alfredo (Monkey)$1.25
- Au Jus$1.00
- Basket Fries$4.00
- Garlic Bread (5pcs)$2.25
- Basket Kettle Chips$2.50
- Basket Taco Chips$2.50
- Basket Tortilla Chips$2.50
- Basket Tots$4.50
- BBQ (2oz)$0.35
- Blue Cheese (2oz)$0.35
- Burger Patty (4oz)$3.00
- Burger Patty (8oz)$4.00
- Cheese Sauce (Cup)$2.00
- Chicken Breast (5oz)$5.50
- Cocktail (2oz)$0.35
- Cottage Cheese$2.95
- Diced Onion (2oz)$0.50
- French (2oz)$0.35
- Garlic Bread (Slice)$0.50
- HHB (4oz)$1.00
- Honey Balsamic (2oz)$0.35
- Honey Mustard (2oz)$0.35
- Honey Mustard (4oz)$0.65
- Horse Whip (2oz)$0.35
- Horseradish (2oz)$0.35
- Hot Buffalo (4oz)$1.00
- HHB (2oz)$1.00
- House (2oz)$0.35
- Italian (2oz)$0.35
- Jalapeno (2oz)$0.50
- Marinara (Cup)$2.00
- Mayo (2oz)$0.35
- Meat Sauce (Cup)$2.00
- Meat Sauce (Monkey)$1.25
- Mild Buffalo (4oz)$1.00
- Orange Jalapeno (4oz)$1.00
- Pickle Spear (3pcs)$0.50
- Pizza Sauce (Cup)$2.00
- *Ranch (2oz)$0.35
- *Ranch (4oz)$0.65
- Red Hot (4oz)$1.00
- Salsa (2oz)$0.35
- Salsa (4oz)$0.65
- Shrimp (4pcs)$3.00
- Side Onion Rings$4.25
- Sour Cream (2oz)$0.35
- Taco Sauce (2oz)$0.35
O.P Pizza (9")
- *Cheese (9")$9.75
- House Special (9")$14.75
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
- Maui (9")$14.75
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.
- Chicken Alfredo (9")$14.50
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
- Philly Cheese Steak (9")$14.75
Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
- Four Star (9")$14.75
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
- Sicilian (9")$14.75
Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.
- Taco (9")$14.50
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
- The Alamo (9")$14.75
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.
- Buffalo Chicken (9")$14.50
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses
- Veggie (9")$13.50
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
- Smokehouse (9")$14.75
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
- All-Meat Supreme (9")$14.75
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
- Grinder (9")$14.50
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
O.P Pizza (12")
- *Cheese (12")$13.00
- House Special (12")$20.00
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
- Maui (12")$20.00
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.
- Chicken Alfredo (12")$19.75
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
- Philly Cheese Steak (12")$20.00
Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
- Four Star (12")$20.00
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
- Sicilian (12")$20.00
Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.
- Taco (12")$19.75
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
- The Alamo (12")$20.00
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.
- Buffalo Chicken (12")$19.75
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses
- Double Decker Pepperoni (12")$18.00
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
- Smokehouse (12")$20.00
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
- All-Meat Supreme (12")$20.00
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
- Grinder (12")$19.75
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
O.P Pizza (14")
- *Cheese (14")$15.50
- House Special (14")$24.50
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
- Maui (14")$24.50
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.
- Chicken Alfredo (14")$24.00
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
- Philly Cheese Steak (14")$24.50
Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
- Four Star (14")$24.50
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
- Sicilian (14")$24.50
Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.
- Taco (14")$24.00
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
- The Alamo (14")$23.50
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.
- Buffalo Chicken (14")$24.00
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses
- Double Decker Pepperoni (14")$21.50
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
- Smokehouse (14")$24.50
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
- All-Meat Supreme (14")$24.50
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
- Grinder (14")$24.00
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
O.P Pizza (16")
- *Cheese (16")$18.00
- House Special (16")$29.75
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
- Maui (16")$29.75
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.
- Chicken Alfredo (16")$29.50
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
- Philly Cheese Steak (16")$29.75
Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
- Four Star (16")$29.75
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
- Sicilian (16")$29.75
Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.
- Taco (16")$29.50
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
- The Alamo (16")$29.75
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.
- Buffalo Chicken (16")$29.50
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses
- Double Decker Pepperoni (16")$24.50
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
- Smokehouse (16")$29.75
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
- All-Meat Supreme (16")$29.75
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
- Grinder (16")$29.50
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
NA Beverages
Gluten Free Menu
Gluten Free Appetizers
Gluten Free Salads
- Gluten Free Chef Salad$12.50
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg, ham, turkey & cheddar cheese.
- Gluten Free Cajun Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed greens topped with mounds of crisp bacon, blue cheese crumbles, black olives, diced eggs, avocado, tomato, mushrooms & char-grilled cajun chicken.
- Gluten Free Taco Salad$12.50
Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce & choice of dressing.
- Gluten Free Chicken Strip Salad$12.00
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons
GF Sandwiches
- Gluten Free Chicken Sandwich$11.50
An 8 oz chicken breast, char-grilled or hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with house made honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & pickle.
- Gluten Free Build Your Own Burger$11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
- Gluten Free Pork Tenderloin$12.00
A giant hand cut tenderloin grilled or freshly breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of mayo.
Gluten Free Pizzas
- Gluten Free Cheese$11.25
- Gluten Free 5 Cheese$12.55
- Gluten Free House Special$15.50
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
- Gluten Free Maui$15.50
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.
- Gluten Free Four Star$15.25
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
- Gluten Free Sicilian$15.50
Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.
- Gluten Free The Alamo$15.50
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.
- Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken$15.25
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses
- Gluten Free Double Decker Pepperoni$13.85
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
- Gluten Free All-Meat Supreme$15.50
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
- Gluten Free Grinder$15.25
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
- Gluten Free Taco$15.50
- Gluten Free Philly Cheese Steak$15.75