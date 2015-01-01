The Other Place - Evansdale 3904 Lafayette Road
Appetizers
Bread Stix
Buffalo Wings
Chicken Fingers
Deluxe Nachos
Mozzarella Stix
Gizzards
Nachos
Cheese Bread
Cheesy Bread Stix
Breaded Mushrooms
Onion Rings
Pickle Spears
Quesadilla
Tacos (3)
Basket Fries
Basket Potato Chips
5 PC Garlic Bread
Pizza Bread
Soups/Salads
Subs
Italian Sub
Super Sub
Hot Sausage
Veggie Sub
Other Sandwich
Hot Tuna
Taco Sub
Turkey Club
Smokehouse Sub
Ham & Cheese
Grinder Sub
HALF Italian Sub
HALF Super Sub
HALF Hot Sausage
HALF Veggie Sub
HALF Other Sandwich
HALF Hot Tuna
HALF Taco Sub
HALF Turkey Club
HALF Smokehouse Sub
HALF Ham & Cheese
HALF Grinder Sub
Sandwiches/Wraps
Half Beef Philly
Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.
Beef Philly
Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.
Half Chicken Philly
Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.
Chicken Philly
Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
An 8 oz chicken breast, char-grilled or hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with house made honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & pickle.
Tenderloin
A giant hand cut tenderloin grilled or freshly breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of mayo.
Finger Wrap
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.
Steak Wrap
Char-grilled chicken breast coated with Cajun seasoning & topped with our house made ranch dressing, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Pub Burger
Fish Sandwich
Reuben
Pasta
Lasagna
An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.
Fettuccini Alfredo
A heaping bowl of pasta tossed in our homemade creamy alfredo sauce.
Spaghetti
A heaping bowl of pasta with your choice of sauce: Italian meat or marinara.
Kid's Menu
PIZZAS
16" Cheese
16" All Meat
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
16" BBQ Chicken
16" BBQ Chicken
16" Buffalo Chicken
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses
16" Chicken Alfredo
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
16" Double Decker
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
16" Five Cheese
16" Four Star
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
16" Grinder
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
16" Hawaiian
16" House Special
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
16" Smokehouse
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
16" Taco
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
16" Veggie
16" Veggie
16" Bacon Cheeseburger
16" Octoberfest
16" Rueben
14" Cheese
14" All Meat
14" BBQ Chicken
14" Buffalo Chicken
14" Chicken Alfredo
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
14" Double Decker
14" Double Decker
14" Five Cheese
14" Four Star
14" Grinder
14" Hawaiian
14" House Special
14" Smokehouse
14" Taco
14" Veggie
14" Bacon Cheeseburger
14" Octoberfest
14" Rueben
12" Cheese
12" All Meat
12" BBQ Chicken
12" Buffalo Chicken
12" Chicken Alfredo
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
12" Double Decker
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
12" Five Cheese
12" Four Star
12" Grinder
12" Hawaiian
12" House Special
12" Smokehouse
12" Taco
12" Veggie
12" Bacon Cheeseburger
12" Octoberfest
12" Rueben
9" Cheese
9" All Meat
9" BBQ Chicken
9" Buffalo Chicken
9" Chicken Alfredo
9" Chicken Bacon Ranch
9" Double Decker
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
9" Five Cheese
9" Four Star
9" Grinder
9" Hawaiian
9" House Special
9" Smokehouse
9" Taco
9" Veggie
