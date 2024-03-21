The Oxford Bar & Grill 207 Main Street
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Oxford Poppers$10.00Out of stock
Fresh Jalapenos Stuffed With A Cheese Blend Wrapped In Bacon Served With Ranch
- Chicken Strips Basket$12.00
Tender Chicken Lightly Breaded and Served With Ranch and choice of Fries
- Beer Battered Mushrooms$8.00
Fresh Mushrooms Dipped In Our Homemade Beer Batter Served with Ranch
- Beer Battered Pickles$6.00
Dill Pickles Dipped In Our Homemade Tempura Served With Ranch
- Homemade Onion Rings$7.00
Fresh Onions Dipped In Our Homemade Tempura
- Green Chile Cheese Fries$9.00
Choice of Fries Smothered In Green Chile Topped With Cheese
- Queso Fries$8.00
Choice of Fries smothered in Nacho Cheese with Ground Hamburger, Lettuce Tomato and Onions
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
- Chicken Wings$12.00Out of stock
8 Bone-in wings. Choose from Plain, Hot, Extra Hot, Dry Rub, or ask about any Specials, Served with Celery and Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
- Hot Shrimp$12.00
Sautéed Shrimp with Buffalo Sauce and Bleu Cheese Crumbles
- Chips and Queso$7.00
- Italian Bread & Spread$10.00
Italian Sausage, Pueblo Chile, Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, & Garlic, Served with Bread
- Basket of Fries$5.00
Hand Cut or Beer Battered
- Philly Fries$12.00
- Basket Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Nacho Supreme$10.00+
Soup & Salad & Baked Potato
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, A Classic Caesar Dressing, Croutons, & Parmesan Cheese.
- Green Chili$5.00
Cup or Bowl
- Cobb Salad$11.00
Crisp Spring Mix Topped With Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Eggs And Avocado
- House Salad$8.00
Crisp Spring Mix, Tomato, Red Onion, Mushrooms, & cheddar cheese
- Petite House Salad$4.00
- Soup of The Day$5.00
- Wedge Salad$10.00Out of stock
Baby Iceberg Lettuce Dressed With Bleu Cheese Dressing, Chopped Bacon, Red Onion & Fresh Tomatoes.
- Petite Cobb Salad$6.00
- Petite Caesar$4.00
Hamburgers
- Classic Burger$12.25
Classic 1/3lb Burger
- The Ox$14.25
Classic Burger with Cream Cheese and Pueblo Chilis
- Pueblo Burger$14.25
Pueblo Chile, Avocado & Provolone Cheese
- Triple Bypass$15.25
Pueblo Chile, 1 Egg & American Cheese
- Mesa Burger$14.25
Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Garlic, Pueblo Chile & Provolone Cheese
- Patty Melt$13.25
Grilled Onions & Swiss Cheese Served On Marble Rye
- Peanut Butter Bacon Burger$14.25
Classic burger with Bacon and Peanut Butter
- Green Chile Slopper$15.25
Hamburger Smothered In Homemade Green Chile Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Cheese
- The Colorado Burger$15.25
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Club$13.25
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado & Provolone Cheese
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.25
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.25
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Frank's Red Hot & Provolone Cheese
- Reuben$13.25Out of stock
Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & 1000 Island Dressing
- Philly$13.25
Thin Sliced Steak or Chicken With Provolone Cheese
- Pueblo Philly$14.25
Thin Sliced Steak or Chicken, Pueblo Chile, Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers With Provolone Cheese
- BLT$10.25
Classic Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
- Grinder$14.25
Italian Sausage & Provolone Cheese
- Mesa Grinder$16.25
Italian Sausage with Pueblo Chile, Garlic, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onion, Bell Peppers & Provolone Cheese
- Shrimp Po-Boy$15.25
Grilled Or Tempura Fried Shrimp With Rémoulade Sauce And Coleslaw
- Salmon BLT$15.25
Grilled Salmon With Bacon, Lettuce, And Tomato
- Mesa Chicken Sandwich$12.25
Mexican Food
- Taco Salad$12.00
Deep Fried Flower Tortilla Bowl Filled with Ground Beef, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Sour Cream With Salsa
- Monster Burrito$12.00
Hamburger or chicken, Beans, Cheese, Smothered in Green Chile and Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream
- Supreme Nachos$15.00
Ground Beef, Beans, Nacho Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, and Sour Cream Served with Salsa
- Taco Plate$12.00
4 Corn Tacos
- Small Supreme Nachos$10.00
3 Beef, Bean, Cheese Tostadas With Lettuce And Tomato With Salsa
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Cheese Quesadilla
- Double Decker Tacos$10.00