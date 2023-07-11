The Paddle Pub
Popular Items
San Diego Flautas
Chicken Strips
Chip and Salsa
Online Lunch & Dinner Menu
Sauce & Dip (O)
Appetizers (O)
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with melted pepper jack & cheddar cheeses, sliced olives, black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro, onions & Choice of Salsa: Chipotle lime, Apple, Corn, Pico De Gallo Add Carnitas & Taco Chicken $6 // Carne Asada $7.00
Street Tacos
3 flour street tortillas with jalapeño cream slaw and cilantro with salsa on side. choice of one: Marinated Carnitas, Chicken or Carne Asada
Jalapeno Poppers
House Made: Fire Roasted Jalapeno, Applewood Smoked Bacon and cream cheese wrapped up in a wonton fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with our house made Jalapeno cream sauce.
Chicken Strips
Southern Style Hand breaded to order chicken strips served with a dipping sauce and French fries.
Wings
Seasoned and baked bone-in wings tossed in sauce.
Fry Basket
Onion Ring Basket
San Diego Flautas
Jumbo Pretzel
Jumbo salted Bavarian pretzel baked and served with spicy mustard sauce for dipping.
Soup/Salad (O)
Small Soup
Large Soup
Small House Salad
Our house blend of green and purple cabbage, romaine, butter lettuce and carrots, tomato, onions, cheddar jack cheese, tossed in the dressing of your choice, topped with crispy tortilla strips.
Small Caesar Salad
Small Chopped Romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, Tossed in Caesar dressing & tortilla strips.
Large House Salad
Our house blend of green and purple cabbage, romaine, butter lettuce and carrots, tomato, onions, cheddar jack cheese, tossed in the dressing of your choice, topped with crispy tortilla strips.
Large Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, Tossed in Caesar dressing & tortilla strips.
Chef Chop Salad
House Salad blend, turkey, ham, bacon, onion, tomato, egg, cheddar jack cheese tossed in your choice of dressing with crispy tortilla strips.
Spicy BBQ Chicken Salad
House salad Blend, grilled chicken breast, corn salsa, bacon, tomatoes, pepper jack tossed with ranch dressing then topped with P2 BBQ sauce & crispy tortilla strips.
P2 Wedge Salad
Whole iceberg lettuce, Applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing & crispy onion tanglers.
Sesame Ginger Salmon Salad
House salad blend pan seared lemon ginger glazed salmon, tomato, apple pico, pickled onions, crystallized ginger tossed in a sesame ginger vinaigrette then topped with wonton strips
Handhelds (O)
1/4 Cheese Burger
1/4lb burger, American cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, mayo, new bun, served with fries in a basket.
B.L.T.A.
Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo on thick deli white bread.
Bacon Gouda burger
8oz Angus Chuck burger, Siracha Honey candied Applewood bacon, smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, House made P2 Mustard Sauce on a pub bun.
Beef Dip
Slow Roasted Beef, sautéed mushrooms and onions, smoked gouda cheese served on French roll with a demi dipping sauce
Build a Burger
Choice of: 8oz Angus patty, 1/4 patty, Butter lettuce, tomato's mayo on Pub Bun
Build a Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Fried chicken. Butter lettuce, tomato's mayo on Pub Bun
BURGER of the Month
1/2 lb Angus beef Bacon Jalapeno Burger topped with our house made jalapeno popper filling, jalapeno bacon jam, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato's and Jalapeno cream sauce
Fish Sandwich
Wild Alaskan Pollock hand dipped in Beer Batter with Jalapeno cream slaw served on pub bun
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
8oz Angus Chuck burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, demi glace, swiss cheese, lettuce, mayo, tomatoes on a pub bun.
P2 Chicken Sandwich
Fresh Hand Breaded chicken breast on a pub bun with house made P2 Mustard sauce & Apple Ginger Slaw.
Paddle Pub Club
Smoked Turkey breast ham, Applewood bacon, Cheddar & Swiss cheese, Butter lettuce, tomato & house made P2 mustard Sauce on thick deli white.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Bacon Burger
8 oz Angus Chuck burger topped with chunky peanut butter, raspberry jelly, Apple wood bacon & Cheddar jack cheese on a pub bun.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted Pulled Pork smothered in Spicy BBQ sauce topped sweet sesame ginger apple slaw on a pub bun
Spicy Honey Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded Crispy chicken with Jalapeno Creamy slaw, pickled onions & Our house made Siracha Honey on a Pub Bun
Entrees (O)
Fish N Chips
Two pieces of wild Alaskan Cod Hand Dipped in Beer batter and fried Golden served with Creamy Slaw, French fries & tartar sauce.
Fish Tacos
Two fish tacos with seared white fish, Apple Ginger slaw, pickled red onions, Apple pico and a drizzle of Jalapeno cream. Served in a grilled white corn tortillas with chips.
Calzone
Pepperoni/Sausage Calzone with Ceasar salad
Pizza (O)
BBQ Chicken Pizza
One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in, Spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions & fresh cilantro.
Cheese Pizza
One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in Start with Cheese Sauces: San Marzano Red Sauce Toppings: Extra $1 Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Jalapenos, Green Onions, Cilantro, Blue Cheese Crumbles
Hawaiian Pizza
One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in, Canadian bacon & Pineapple with San Marzano red sauce.
Meat Lovers PIzza
One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in, Pepperoni, sausage, bacon & Canadian bacon with San Marzano red sauce.
Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza
One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in, pepperoni & sausage with red sauce.
Pepperoni Pizza
One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in, pepperoni with red sauce.
Sausage Pizza
One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in, sausage, cheese and red sauce!
Supreme Pizza
One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in, Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onions, bell peppers, olives with 5 cheeses. with San Marzano red sauce.
Veggie Pizza
One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in, Ranch Sauce, mushroom, red onions, bell peppers, olives & tomatoes with 5 cheeses.
Kids (O)
Kids Ham & Swiss Sandwich
Kids Size (12 and under) Included: Coke, Sprite, Lemonade or Ginger Ale. Cold 1/2 of Sandwich with mayo and Fries
Kids Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich
Kids Size (12 and under) Included: Coke, Sprite, Lemonade or Ginger Ale. Cold 1/2 of Sandwich with mayo and Fries
Kids Chicken Strip
Kids Size (12 and under) Included: Coke, Sprite, Lemonade or Ginger Ale. One hand breaded Chicken strip with Fries
Kids Burger
Kids Size (12 and under) Included: Coke, Sprite, Lemonade or Ginger Ale. Kids size hamburger with only mayo and Fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Fish & Chips
Dessert (O)
Bar/Drinks
N/A Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Gingerale
Sprite
Soda
Tonic
Orange Juice
Cranberry
Pineapple
Grapefruit
Clamato
Strawberry Lemonade
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Hot Apple Cider
Ginger Beer
Bottled Water
Redbull
Redbull SF
Redbull Flavor
Rootbeer Bottle
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Virgin Bloody C
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mule
Draft Beer
Draft Coors Light
Draft Georgetown
Draft Kona
Draft Mac & Jack
Draft Rotating Draft
Draft Shock Top
Draft Skookum Ambers hotfriend
Draft Skookum Jackass
Draft Tropic Haze IPA
P2 Brew
Paddle Pub owns American Lager 4.6%
32 Domestic Growler fill
64 Domestic Growler fill
32 Craft Growler fill
64 Craft Growler fill
Bottles/Cans
2 Town Cider
Bt Blue Moon
Bt Bud Light
Bt Budweiser
Bt Coors Light
Bt Corona
Bt Ely Space Dust
Bt Guinness
Bt Michelob Ult
Bt Miller Lite
Bt Modelo ESP
Bt Odouls
Bt PBR Can
Chelada Tallboy
Rainier Tallboy
Twisted Tea
White Claw
White Wine
Rosé Wine
Bubbles/Mimosa
P2 Specialty Cocktails
360 Mules
A Moscow mule is a cocktail made with 360 vodka, ginger beer and lime juice, garnished with a slice lime and a sprig of mint. Refreshing!!
7 Lakes Iced Tea
A fruity twist on long island Ice tea. 360 Vodka, Don Q Crystal Rum, Tanqueray Gin, Triple Sec, Peach with lemonade and cranberry juice.
Lake Goodwin (Big Wake)
A Paddle Pub favorite. Blue Chair Bay Rum, Don Q Rum, Captain Morgan Spiced rum and float of Myers dark rum made with pineapple, orange juice and a splash of grenadine.
Lake Martha (Crushed Orange)
360 Vanilla and Orange vodka, triple sec orange juice with splash of sprite
Lake Ki (Forever Summer)
This is the perfect drink for when you're not quite ready to let go of summer. 360 Peach Vodka, Peach, strawberry puree, pineapple juice with a splash of sprite. We guarantee you'll be sipping this into next season.
Mojito
This Mojito Recipe is one of the most refreshing cocktails you'll ever have! Made with white rum, lime juice and fresh mint leaves, this easy drink is a definite crowd pleaser.
Lake Howard (Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita)
P2's House infused Jalapeno pineapple tequila, triple sec, muddled jalapenos wint a splash of orage juice and topped with soda water, Tajin rim, pineapple and jalapeno garnish.
Lake Shoecraft (Bloody Ceasar/Maria)
P2's house infused bacon jalapeno vodka, P2's Bloody Mary mix, Garnished with bacon, celery, Lime and green olives with a salted rim
Lake Loma (Tropical Storm)
P2 Favorite!!! 360 Vodka, Blue Chair Coconut Rum, Peach & Melon liqueur with pineapple and a splash of cranberry.
Lake Crabapple (Cadillac Margarita)
El Jimador Silver Tequila, sweet and sour, fresh lime, splash of orange juice and a float of Grand Marnier.
Sangria (rotator)
P2 Espresso Martini
P2 Coffee houses Espresso, 360 vanilla vodka and kahlua liqueur shaken and served in Martin glass to insure you are powered up
A-Z Cocktails
Adios Motherf*cker
You say goodbye, we say hello, and also, Adios Motherf*cker! OK, we don't say it, we drink it. This badass AMF cocktail contains vodka, rum, gin, and Blue Curaçao, and Sour making this the kind of drink thats awesome.
Apple Martini
The Apple Martini is a crisp, refreshing and easy vodka cocktail recipe that features 360 Vodka & sour apple with a splash of Sour.
B-52
The B-52 is served in a shot glass, that is made with equal parts coffee liqueur, Irish cream liqueur, and orange-flavored liqueur. The shot takes advantage of the specific density of each liqueur, and is typically served “layered,” or poured carefully so that each liqueur forms a distinct layer in the glass. The B-52 is rich, sweet, and visually appealing
Bahama Mama
The Bahama Mama is a tropical beach drink made with coconut rum and pineapple juice with float of grenadine.
Baileys Coffee
The classic cold weather cocktail taken to new heights of flavor with Baileys Original Irish Cream and Mazza Coffee.
Birthday Cake Shot
These birthday cake shots are great for any adult. Made with 360 Citrion Vodka, Frangelico Liqueur & Fresh sugared Lemon Wedge
Black Russian
Black Russian is a cocktail made with 360 vodka and Kahlúa It is served on the rocks
Blue Hawaiian
The Blue Hawaiian is a fun, refreshing cocktail made with Coconut rum, pineapple juice, and Curacao liqueur to create its signature blue color.
Buttery Nipple
A buttery nipple shot is a cream based shot that uses Butterscotch & Bailey’s Irish Cream.
Car Bomb
Guinness stout with Baileys Irish Cream, and Jameson Irish Whiskey. The term "car bomb" combines reference to its "bomb shot" style.
Chocolate Martini
360 Vanilla Vodka, splash of Irish cream, splash of Kahllua liqueur hint of cream. Decorated in the Martini glass with Hershey's Chocolate syrup.
Coffee Nudge
The coffee nudge is a powerful drink featuring several spirits that all play nicely with each other and with coffee. Mazza Coffee, Kahlua Flavored Liqueur, Brandy & Whipped Cream on top
Colorado Bulldog
This classic mixed drink combines vodka, Kahlua coffee liqueur, cream, and cola for a simple, refreshing cocktail.
Cosmopolitan
A cosmopolitan is a cocktail made with 360 vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and freshly squeezed lime juice.
Duck Fart
Shot is actually a delicious and beautiful little shooter. This surprisingly pretty layered shot combines Kahlua coffee liqueur, Bailey's Irish cream, and Crown Royal
Electric Ice tea
A delicious cocktail recipe for the Electric Iced Tea cocktail with Vodka, White Rum, Gin, tequila, Lemonade, Lime and Blue Curacao.
Fuzzy Navel
Fuzzy Navel is a cocktail that mixes peach and orange juice.
Gimlet Gin Martini
A gin gimlet is a classic cocktail made of lime juice, Tanqueray gin and simple syrup
Gimlet Vodka
A vodka gimlet is a classic cocktail made of lime juice, 360 vodka and simple syrup
Grateful Dead
This Grateful Dead drink is considered the sweeter cousin of the Long Island Iced Tea. Like that drink, this cocktail packs a considerable punch! made with 360 vodka, Don Q rum, gin, Black raspberry-flavored liqueur, Sprite
Green Tea Shot
Combine Jameson whiskey, peach and sour mix in a cocktail shaker with a couple of ice cubes makes a amazing shot
Hairy Navel
360 vodka, Peach and orange Juice
Hot Butter Rum
Don Q Rum, P2 House made buttered rum mix served hot. Great on a cold day.
Hot Toddy
Warm up with this classic hot toddy cocktail recipe! Hot toddies are so easy to make with hot water, whiskey, honey, and lemon.
Irish Coffee
Jameson whiskey, Baileys Irish Cream and Mazza coffee
Jager Bomb
Jagermeister shot with redbull
Jolly Rancher
360 Orange Vodka, Peach liqueur and cranberry and pineapple juice
Kamikaze shot
The Kamikaze Shot is one of the most popular shots to order made with 360 vodka, triple sec and lime juice.
Lemon drop shot
A yummy alcoholic shot perfect... tastes just like the candy! 360 Cition vodka, triple sec, splash of sour and squeezed lemon and a sugar rim
Lemondrop Martini
A perfect martini with a little sweet and a little sour. Made with 360 Citrion vodka, triple sec splash of sour with squeezed lemon and a sugared rim!
Long Beach
Like a Long Island but juicier. Made with Vodka, rum, Gin, Triple sec, sour and splash of cranberry
Long Island
A classic fun cocktail made with vodka, rum, gin, triple sec sour mix and splash of coke
Manhattan
Canadian club whisky, drop of sweet vermouth, dash of bitters shaken and served in Martini glass with cherry
Margarita Melon
A amazing margarita on the rock with melon liqueur, El Jimador tequila, triple sec, and lime juice served with salt on the rim of the glass.
Margarita Raspberry
A fruity margarita on the rock with raspberry liqueur, El Jimador tequila, triple sec, and lime juice served with salt on the rim of the glass.
Margarita Strawberry
El Jimador tequlia, triple sec, sweet n sour and strawberry puree with a sugared rim
Mind Eraser
360 Vanilla vodka, kahlua coffee liqueur with a splash of soda
Mudslide
360 vanilla vodka, kahlua liqueur, bailieys irish cream, hersays chocolate and cream
Oatmeal Cookie
Goldschlager, Baileys, Butterscotch
Red Head Slut
Jagermeister, Peach and Cranberry juice
Rusty Nail
Scotch and Drambuie
Sambuca barrel
Sambuca liqueur, rootbeer schnapps taste like the rootbeer barrel candy
Scooby Snacks
coconut Rum, Melon, pineapple juice and whip cream
Sex on Beach
360 vodka, Peach with orange and cranberry juice
Straw Kamikazi
Strawberry Skyy vodka, lime juice, triple sec and strawberry puree
Tequila Sunrise
TouchDown
360 Orange vodka and Redbull
Trash Can
Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, Blue Curacao with redbull can
upsidedown Pine
360 Vanilla vodka, pineapple juice and grinedine served as a shot but would be nice as a drink as well
Vegas Bomb
This shot comes mixed with Crown Royal, Peach with Redbull and splash of Cranberry juice
Virgin Bloody
Washington Apple
Crown Royal, Green apple with cranberry juice as a shot
White Russian
360 vodka, Kahlua liqueur and cream
Zombie
Don Q rum, Amaretto, Triple sec and orange juice