The Paddle Pub

Popular Items

San Diego Flautas

$14.00

Seasoned shredded chicken, cheddar jack cheese, green chilis & cilantro rolled up in flour tortillas, quick fried and served with our house made jalapeño cream sauce.

Chicken Strips

$15.00

Southern Style Hand breaded to order chicken strips served with a dipping sauce and French fries.

Chip and Salsa

$6.00

Online Lunch & Dinner Menu

Sauce & Dip (O)

$ SAUCES & DIPS

Appetizers (O)

Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips topped with melted pepper jack & cheddar cheeses, sliced olives, black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro, onions & Choice of Salsa: Chipotle lime, Apple, Corn, Pico De Gallo Add Carnitas & Taco Chicken $6 // Carne Asada $7.00

Street Tacos

$14.00

3 flour street tortillas with jalapeño cream slaw and cilantro with salsa on side. choice of one: Marinated Carnitas, Chicken or Carne Asada

Jalapeno Poppers

$14.00

House Made: Fire Roasted Jalapeno, Applewood Smoked Bacon and cream cheese wrapped up in a wonton fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with our house made Jalapeno cream sauce.

Wings

$13.00

Seasoned and baked bone-in wings tossed in sauce.

Fry Basket

$6.00

Onion Ring Basket

$11.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$15.00

Jumbo salted Bavarian pretzel baked and served with spicy mustard sauce for dipping.

Chip and Salsa

$6.00

Soup/Salad (O)

Small Soup

$8.00

Large Soup

$10.00
$8.00

Our house blend of green and purple cabbage, romaine, butter lettuce and carrots, tomato, onions, cheddar jack cheese, tossed in the dressing of your choice, topped with crispy tortilla strips.

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Small Chopped Romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, Tossed in Caesar dressing & tortilla strips.

Large House Salad

$10.00

Our house blend of green and purple cabbage, romaine, butter lettuce and carrots, tomato, onions, cheddar jack cheese, tossed in the dressing of your choice, topped with crispy tortilla strips.

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped Romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, Tossed in Caesar dressing & tortilla strips.

$18.00

House Salad blend, turkey, ham, bacon, onion, tomato, egg, cheddar jack cheese tossed in your choice of dressing with crispy tortilla strips.

$18.00

House salad Blend, grilled chicken breast, corn salsa, bacon, tomatoes, pepper jack tossed with ranch dressing then topped with P2 BBQ sauce & crispy tortilla strips.

P2 Wedge Salad

$16.00

Whole iceberg lettuce, Applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing & crispy onion tanglers.

$20.00

House salad blend pan seared lemon ginger glazed salmon, tomato, apple pico, pickled onions, crystallized ginger tossed in a sesame ginger vinaigrette then topped with wonton strips

Handhelds (O)

$12.00

1/4lb burger, American cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, mayo, new bun, served with fries in a basket.

$17.00

Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo on thick deli white bread.

$19.00

8oz Angus Chuck burger, Siracha Honey candied Applewood bacon, smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, House made P2 Mustard Sauce on a pub bun.

$17.00

Slow Roasted Beef, sautéed mushrooms and onions, smoked gouda cheese served on French roll with a demi dipping sauce

$11.00

Choice of: 8oz Angus patty, 1/4 patty, Butter lettuce, tomato's mayo on Pub Bun

$11.00

Grilled or Fried chicken. Butter lettuce, tomato's mayo on Pub Bun

$18.00

1/2 lb Angus beef Bacon Jalapeno Burger topped with our house made jalapeno popper filling, jalapeno bacon jam, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato's and Jalapeno cream sauce

$17.00

Wild Alaskan Pollock hand dipped in Beer Batter with Jalapeno cream slaw served on pub bun

$19.00

8oz Angus Chuck burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, demi glace, swiss cheese, lettuce, mayo, tomatoes on a pub bun.

$18.00

Fresh Hand Breaded chicken breast on a pub bun with house made P2 Mustard sauce & Apple Ginger Slaw.

$18.00

Smoked Turkey breast ham, Applewood bacon, Cheddar & Swiss cheese, Butter lettuce, tomato & house made P2 mustard Sauce on thick deli white.

$19.00

8 oz Angus Chuck burger topped with chunky peanut butter, raspberry jelly, Apple wood bacon & Cheddar jack cheese on a pub bun.

$16.00

Slow roasted Pulled Pork smothered in Spicy BBQ sauce topped sweet sesame ginger apple slaw on a pub bun

$18.00

Hand breaded Crispy chicken with Jalapeno Creamy slaw, pickled onions & Our house made Siracha Honey on a Pub Bun

Entrees (O)

$19.00

Two pieces of wild Alaskan Cod Hand Dipped in Beer batter and fried Golden served with Creamy Slaw, French fries & tartar sauce.

$15.00

Two fish tacos with seared white fish, Apple Ginger slaw, pickled red onions, Apple pico and a drizzle of Jalapeno cream. Served in a grilled white corn tortillas with chips.

Calzone

$15.00

Pepperoni/Sausage Calzone with Ceasar salad

Pizza (O)

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in, Spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions & fresh cilantro.

$16.00

One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in Start with Cheese Sauces: San Marzano Red Sauce Toppings: Extra $1 Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Jalapenos, Green Onions, Cilantro, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in, Canadian bacon & Pineapple with San Marzano red sauce.

Meat Lovers PIzza

$20.00

One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in, Pepperoni, sausage, bacon & Canadian bacon with San Marzano red sauce.

Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza

$18.00

One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in, pepperoni & sausage with red sauce.

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in, pepperoni with red sauce.

Sausage Pizza

$17.00

One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in, sausage, cheese and red sauce!

Supreme Pizza

$20.00

One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in, Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onions, bell peppers, olives with 5 cheeses. with San Marzano red sauce.

Veggie Pizza

$20.00

One size rectangular crust with garlic & parmesan bake in, Ranch Sauce, mushroom, red onions, bell peppers, olives & tomatoes with 5 cheeses.

Kids (O)

Kids Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$9.00

Kids Size (12 and under) Included: Coke, Sprite, Lemonade or Ginger Ale. Cold 1/2 of Sandwich with mayo and Fries

Kids Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich

$9.00

Kids Size (12 and under) Included: Coke, Sprite, Lemonade or Ginger Ale. Cold 1/2 of Sandwich with mayo and Fries

Kids Chicken Strip

$9.00

Kids Size (12 and under) Included: Coke, Sprite, Lemonade or Ginger Ale. One hand breaded Chicken strip with Fries

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Size (12 and under) Included: Coke, Sprite, Lemonade or Ginger Ale. Kids size hamburger with only mayo and Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

Dessert (O)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$9.00

Reeses Peanut Butter Cookie Sundae

$9.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Strawberrry Short Cake

$5.00

Bar/Drinks

N/A Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.00

Clamato

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Redbull SF

$4.00

Redbull Flavor

$4.00

Rootbeer Bottle

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Virgin Bloody C

$4.50

Virgin Margarita

$4.50

Virgin Mule

$4.50

Draft Beer

Draft Coors Light

$6.00+

Draft Georgetown

$7.00+

Draft Kona

$7.00+

Draft Mac & Jack

$7.00+

Draft Rotating Draft

$7.00+

Draft Shock Top

$7.00+

Draft Skookum Ambers hotfriend

$7.00+

Draft Skookum Jackass

$8.00+

Draft Tropic Haze IPA

$7.00+

P2 Brew

$4.00+

Paddle Pub owns American Lager 4.6%

32 Domestic Growler fill

$10.00

64 Domestic Growler fill

$16.00

32 Craft Growler fill

$14.00

64 Craft Growler fill

$24.00

Bottles/Cans

2 Town Cider

$7.00

Bt Blue Moon

$7.00

Bt Bud Light

$6.00

Bt Budweiser

$6.00

Bt Coors Light

$6.00

Bt Corona

$7.00

Bt Ely Space Dust

$7.00

Bt Guinness

$8.00

Bt Michelob Ult

$6.00

Bt Miller Lite

$6.00

Bt Modelo ESP

$7.00Out of stock

Bt Odouls

$5.00

Bt PBR Can

$6.00

Chelada Tallboy

$7.00

Rainier Tallboy

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

Red Wine

$7.00+
$27.00
$7.00+
$27.00

White Wine

$6.00+
$24.00
$6.00+
$24.00

BTL Mini Sauvignon

$13.00

Rosé Wine

$6.00+
$24.00

Bubbles/Mimosa

$7.00
$16.00
$7.00+

P2 Specialty Cocktails

$11.00

A Moscow mule is a cocktail made with 360 vodka, ginger beer and lime juice, garnished with a slice lime and a sprig of mint. Refreshing!!

$11.00

A fruity twist on long island Ice tea. 360 Vodka, Don Q Crystal Rum, Tanqueray Gin, Triple Sec, Peach with lemonade and cranberry juice.

$11.00

A Paddle Pub favorite. Blue Chair Bay Rum, Don Q Rum, Captain Morgan Spiced rum and float of Myers dark rum made with pineapple, orange juice and a splash of grenadine.

$11.00

360 Vanilla and Orange vodka, triple sec orange juice with splash of sprite

$11.00

This is the perfect drink for when you're not quite ready to let go of summer. 360 Peach Vodka, Peach, strawberry puree, pineapple juice with a splash of sprite. We guarantee you'll be sipping this into next season.

$11.00

This Mojito Recipe is one of the most refreshing cocktails you'll ever have! Made with white rum, lime juice and fresh mint leaves, this easy drink is a definite crowd pleaser.

$11.00

P2's House infused Jalapeno pineapple tequila, triple sec, muddled jalapenos wint a splash of orage juice and topped with soda water, Tajin rim, pineapple and jalapeno garnish.

$11.00

P2's house infused bacon jalapeno vodka, P2's Bloody Mary mix, Garnished with bacon, celery, Lime and green olives with a salted rim

$11.00

P2 Favorite!!! 360 Vodka, Blue Chair Coconut Rum, Peach & Melon liqueur with pineapple and a splash of cranberry.

$11.00

El Jimador Silver Tequila, sweet and sour, fresh lime, splash of orange juice and a float of Grand Marnier.

Sangria (rotator)

$11.00

P2 Espresso Martini

$11.00

P2 Coffee houses Espresso, 360 vanilla vodka and kahlua liqueur shaken and served in Martin glass to insure you are powered up

A-Z Cocktails

$11.00

You say goodbye, we say hello, and also, Adios Motherf*cker! OK, we don't say it, we drink it. This badass AMF cocktail contains vodka, rum, gin, and Blue Curaçao, and Sour making this the kind of drink thats awesome.

$11.00

The Apple Martini is a crisp, refreshing and easy vodka cocktail recipe that features 360 Vodka & sour apple with a splash of Sour.

$9.00

The B-52 is served in a shot glass, that is made with equal parts coffee liqueur, Irish cream liqueur, and orange-flavored liqueur. The shot takes advantage of the specific density of each liqueur, and is typically served “layered,” or poured carefully so that each liqueur forms a distinct layer in the glass. The B-52 is rich, sweet, and visually appealing

$8.00

The Bahama Mama is a tropical beach drink made with coconut rum and pineapple juice with float of grenadine.

$10.00

The classic cold weather cocktail taken to new heights of flavor with Baileys Original Irish Cream and Mazza Coffee.

$8.00

These birthday cake shots are great for any adult. Made with 360 Citrion Vodka, Frangelico Liqueur & Fresh sugared Lemon Wedge

$10.00

Black Russian is a cocktail made with 360 vodka and Kahlúa It is served on the rocks

$11.00

The Blue Hawaiian is a fun, refreshing cocktail made with Coconut rum, pineapple juice, and Curacao liqueur to create its signature blue color.

$8.00

A buttery nipple shot is a cream based shot that uses Butterscotch & Bailey’s Irish Cream.

$12.00

Guinness stout with Baileys Irish Cream, and Jameson Irish Whiskey. The term "car bomb" combines reference to its "bomb shot" style.

$11.00

360 Vanilla Vodka, splash of Irish cream, splash of Kahllua liqueur hint of cream. Decorated in the Martini glass with Hershey's Chocolate syrup.

$8.00

The coffee nudge is a powerful drink featuring several spirits that all play nicely with each other and with coffee. Mazza Coffee, Kahlua Flavored Liqueur, Brandy & Whipped Cream on top

$11.00

This classic mixed drink combines vodka, Kahlua coffee liqueur, cream, and cola for a simple, refreshing cocktail.

$11.00

A cosmopolitan is a cocktail made with 360 vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and freshly squeezed lime juice.

$9.00

Shot is actually a delicious and beautiful little shooter. This surprisingly pretty layered shot combines Kahlua coffee liqueur, Bailey's Irish cream, and Crown Royal

$12.00

A delicious cocktail recipe for the Electric Iced Tea cocktail with Vodka, White Rum, Gin, tequila, Lemonade, Lime and Blue Curacao.

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel is a cocktail that mixes peach and orange juice.

$11.00

A gin gimlet is a classic cocktail made of lime juice, Tanqueray gin and simple syrup

$11.00

A vodka gimlet is a classic cocktail made of lime juice, 360 vodka and simple syrup

$11.00

This Grateful Dead drink is considered the sweeter cousin of the Long Island Iced Tea. Like that drink, this cocktail packs a considerable punch! made with 360 vodka, Don Q rum, gin, Black raspberry-flavored liqueur, Sprite

$9.00

Combine Jameson whiskey, peach and sour mix in a cocktail shaker with a couple of ice cubes makes a amazing shot

$9.00

360 vodka, Peach and orange Juice

$9.00

Don Q Rum, P2 House made buttered rum mix served hot. Great on a cold day.

$8.00

Warm up with this classic hot toddy cocktail recipe! Hot toddies are so easy to make with hot water, whiskey, honey, and lemon.

$9.00

Jameson whiskey, Baileys Irish Cream and Mazza coffee

$9.00

Jagermeister shot with redbull

$8.00

360 Orange Vodka, Peach liqueur and cranberry and pineapple juice

$8.00

The Kamikaze Shot is one of the most popular shots to order made with 360 vodka, triple sec and lime juice.

$8.00

A yummy alcoholic shot perfect... tastes just like the candy! 360 Cition vodka, triple sec, splash of sour and squeezed lemon and a sugar rim

$11.00

A perfect martini with a little sweet and a little sour. Made with 360 Citrion vodka, triple sec splash of sour with squeezed lemon and a sugared rim!

$11.00

Like a Long Island but juicier. Made with Vodka, rum, Gin, Triple sec, sour and splash of cranberry

$11.00

A classic fun cocktail made with vodka, rum, gin, triple sec sour mix and splash of coke

$11.00

Canadian club whisky, drop of sweet vermouth, dash of bitters shaken and served in Martini glass with cherry

$11.00

A amazing margarita on the rock with melon liqueur, El Jimador tequila, triple sec, and lime juice served with salt on the rim of the glass.

$11.00

A fruity margarita on the rock with raspberry liqueur, El Jimador tequila, triple sec, and lime juice served with salt on the rim of the glass.

$11.00

El Jimador tequlia, triple sec, sweet n sour and strawberry puree with a sugared rim

$9.00

360 Vanilla vodka, kahlua coffee liqueur with a splash of soda

$11.00

360 vanilla vodka, kahlua liqueur, bailieys irish cream, hersays chocolate and cream

$8.00

Goldschlager, Baileys, Butterscotch

$8.00

Jagermeister, Peach and Cranberry juice

$11.00

Scotch and Drambuie

$9.00

Sambuca liqueur, rootbeer schnapps taste like the rootbeer barrel candy

$8.00

coconut Rum, Melon, pineapple juice and whip cream

$9.00

360 vodka, Peach with orange and cranberry juice

$8.00

Strawberry Skyy vodka, lime juice, triple sec and strawberry puree

$7.00

TouchDown

$10.00

360 Orange vodka and Redbull

$14.00

Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, Blue Curacao with redbull can

$8.00

360 Vanilla vodka, pineapple juice and grinedine served as a shot but would be nice as a drink as well

$11.00

This shot comes mixed with Crown Royal, Peach with Redbull and splash of Cranberry juice

Virgin Bloody

$5.00
$10.00

Crown Royal, Green apple with cranberry juice as a shot

$10.00

360 vodka, Kahlua liqueur and cream

Zombie

$11.00

Don Q rum, Amaretto, Triple sec and orange juice

Vodka

*Well Vodka

$7.00+

360 Huckleberry

$8.00+

360 Lemon

$8.00+

360 Orange

$8.00+

360 Peach

$8.00+

360 Raspberry

$8.00+

360 Vanilla

$8.00+

360 Vodka (Regular)

$8.00+

360 Watermelon

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Grey Goose Citron

$9.00+

Grey Goose Pear

$9.00+

Ketal Citron

$9.00+

Ketal Orange

$9.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

P2 Bacon Jalapeno Vodka

$8.00+

Skyy

$8.00+

Skyy Blueberry

$8.00+

Skyy Pineapple

$8.00+

Skyy Strawberry

$8.00+

Tito's

$9.00+

Gin

*Well Gin

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00+

Hendricks Gin

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Empress 1908

$10.00+

Rum

*Well Rum

$7.00+

Bacardi Light

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Don Q Passion

$8.00+

Don Q Rum

$8.00+

Coconut Rum Blue Chair

$8.00+

Myers

$9.00+

Tequila

*Well Tequila

$7.00+

Clase Azul Repo

$30.00+

Don J Blanco

$11.00+

Don J Anjeo

$14.00+

Don Julio 1942

$30.00+

Dulce Vida gf

$9.00+

El Jimador

$8.00+

Jose Cuervo

$8.00+

Patron Silver

$11.00+

P2 Pineapple Jalapeno

$8.00+

Sauza Hornitos

$9.00+

Teranchilla

$8.00+

Whiskey

*Well Bourbon

$7.00+

Basil Hayden

$12.00+

Black Velvet

$7.00+

Boondocks

$8.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Bulleit

$10.00+

Canadian Club

$8.00+

Crown Apple

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Evan Williams

$8.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Gentleman Jack

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson's

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Knob Creek

$12.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00+

Macnaughton's

$8.00+

Maker's Mark

$10.00+

Pendelton's

$8.00+

R&R

$7.00+

Rabbit Hole

$20.00+

Seagram's Vo

$8.00+

Seagrams 7

$8.00+

Skrewball

$9.00+

Southern Comfort

$9.00+

Templeton rye

$10.00+

Tullamore Dew

$9.00+

Wild Turkey

$10.00+

Woodford

$10.00+

Scotch

Courvoisier VS

$12.00+

glenfiddich 12

$12.00+

Glenfiddich 14

$11.00+

Glenlivet 12yr

$13.00+

Hennessy

$14.00+

Macallan 12yr

$14.00+

Martell Blue Sw

$11.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00+

Remy VSOP

$13.00+

Lauder's

$7.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$6.00+

Apricot Brandy

$7.00+

Bailey's

$9.00+

Black Raspberry

$5.00+

Blue Curacao

$5.00+

Brandy

$7.00+

Butterscotch

$5.00+

Creme de Banana

$5.00+

Drambuie

$9.00+

Fernet Branca

$7.00+

Frangelico

$8.00+

Goldschlager

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$11.00+

Green Apple

$5.00+

Jagermeister

$8.00+

Kahlua

$9.00+

Melon

$5.00+

Peach

$5.00+

Peppermint

$5.00+

Rootbeer

$5.00+

Rumplemintz

$8.00+

Sambuca

$8.00+

Southern Comfort

$8.00+

Watermelon

$5.00+

Retail

Black Aprons

$15.00

Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

Paddle Pub T shirt

$25.00

Zipup Sweatshirt

$45.00

P2 Hat

$25.00

High on Tacos T Shirt

$25.00

Pop Socket

$10.00

P2 Growler

$12.00