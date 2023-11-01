2x points now for loyalty members
The Pallet 3999 Teays Valley Road
Food
Pallet Cleansers
- Pepperoni Rolls$6.00
- Loaded Pallet Tots$8.00
Loaded with Beer Cheese | Sour Cream | Bacon Bits
- Pallet Tots$6.00
Olive Oil | Salt & Pepper OR Loaded with Beer Cheese | Sour Cream | Bacon Bits
- POWllet Pickles$6.00
Breaded Pickle Slices | Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Pallet Perogies$6.00
Potatoes | Cheese | Air Fried Golden Brown | Sour Cream
- Pallet Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese$6.00
Pretzel Nuggets | Salt | Craft Beer Cheese
- Boneless Wings (8)$8.00
Sauces: Bell’s Two Hearted Buffalo | Wired Opossum Dry Rub | Honey Sriracha | No Sauce
- Bone-In Wings (6)$10.00
Sauces: Bell’s Two Hearted Buffalo | Wired Opossum Dry Rub | Honey Sriracha | No Sauce
- Cheese Bites$6.00
Pallet Stacks
- The Depot$13.00Out of stock
Classic Cuban | Ham | Pork | Mojo Sauce | Swiss | Pickles | Mustard
- The Warehouse$12.00
The Warehouse is our take on a classic Rachel. Pastrami or pepper turkey, our special house made Russian cole slaw with melted swiss on grilled rye.
- The Bauru$12.00
Brazilian Roast Beef | Tomato | Pickles or Peppers | Mozzarella
- The Office Manager$12.00
Classic Pastrami | Yellow Mustard | Rye Bread
- Backroom Gabagool$12.00
Capocollo | Sopressata | Provolone | Hot & Sweet Peppers | Red Onion | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Italian
- The Loading Dock$12.00
London Broil Roast Beef | Chimichurri | Lacey Swiss
- The Forklift$12.00
Peppered Turkey | Smoked Bacon | Lacey Swiss | Jalapeno Ranch | Avocado | Lettuce | Tomato