Lunch Menu
- Lunch Combo (Any 1)$8.50
- Lunch Combo (Any 2)$10.00
- Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo$10.00
Mexican sausage with two scrambled eggs, Spanish rice, refried beans, and tortillas
- Lunch Quesadilla Rellena$9.00
Quesadilla filled with chicken, guacamole salad and Spanish rice or refried beans
- Lunch Sincronizada$10.00
Old favorite. Grilled tortilla sandwich stuffed with chicken, cheese, onions, sliced jalapeños chopped avocados, lettuce and sour cream
- Lunch Pollo Chipotle$10.00
Grilled chicken breast covered with our delicious homemade creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, salad and tortillas
- Lunch Taquitos Mexicanos$9.00
One beef and one chicken fried taquitos served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and Spanish rice
- Lunch Taco Salad$9.00
Flour tortilla shell filled with beef or chicken, cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Lunch Veggie Taco Salad$9.00
Flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream
- Lunch Enchiladas Verdes$9.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and green sauce. Served with Spanish rice
- Lunch Chimichanga$9.00
Fried or soft flour tortilla filled with chicken and covered with nacho cheese. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream
- Lunch Burrito California
One burrito filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans and pico de gallo, covered with nacho cheese. Served with sour cream and lettuce salad.
- Lunch Burrito Monterrey
One burrito filled with rilled steak or chicken and chorizo sausage, covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Lunch Carnitas$10.00
Pork chunks served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Lunch Veggie Burrito$10.00
One burrito filled with mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onions, and tomatoes, covered with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, guacamole salad and sour cream
- Lunch Fajita Burrito
One burrito, choice of grilled steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with nacho cheese, salad, and rice or beans.
- Lunch Pollo Asado$10.00
Grilled chicken with grilled onions on top. Served with lettuce, sour cream, Spanish rice, and tortillas
- Lunch ACP
Grilled strips of chicken over a bed of Spanish rice, covered with melted cheese. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream
- Lunch Pollo Feliz$11.00
Grilled chicken with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions, topped with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and tortillas
- Lunch Fajitas
Your choice of meat grilled with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, beans, and two tortillas
- Lunch Chori Pollo$11.00
Lunch portion of grilled chicken and chorizo (Mexican sausage) and nacho cheese. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, and tortillas
- Lunch Macho Burrito$10.00
One burrito filled with pork carnitas, covered with green tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
- Lunch Fajita Nachos
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Bean Dip$8.00
- Bean Nachos$8.00
- Beef Nachos$9.00
- Cheese Dip$6.00+
- Cheese Nachos$7.00
- Chicken Fajita Nachos$11.00
Add lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamale for 2.99
- Chicken Nachos$9.00
- Chicken Wings$9.00
- Chori Queso$9.00
Queso, pico de gallo and chorizo
- Classic Guacamole$6.00+
- Fresh Homemade Guacamole$10.00
Avocado, cilantro, onions, jalapeño, lime juice and tomatoes
- Fries$3.00
- Shrimp Fajita Nachos$14.00
Add lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamale for 2.99
- Steak Fajita Nachos$12.00
Add lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamale for 2.99
- Veggie Fajita Nachos$11.00
Add lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamale for 2.99
- Spinach and Mushroom Dip$10.00
Soup & Salad
Combo
Seafood
- Vallarta$18.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, chicken, and scallops, cookied in a special sauce with onions, tomatoes, pineapple mushrooms and red and green peppers. Served with Spanish rice.
- Camarones Acapulco$17.00
Grilled shrimp wrapped in bacon. Served with rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and tortillas.
- Camarones a la Diabla$17.00
Marinated shrimp grilled with onions and very hot spicy sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and grated cheese.
- Camarones Yucatecos$17.00
Grilled marinated shrimp cooked with green peppers, zucchini, squash and onions, Served over a bed of Spanish rice with guacomole salad and sour cream.
- Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
Cooked shrimp mixed with fresh tomato, red onions, cilantro, fresh jalepenos, lime juice and avocado.
- Camarones al Chipotle$17.00
Shrimp cooked with chipotle sauce. Served with onions, rice, salad, and tortillas.
- Shrimp Baja Style Soft Tacos$14.00
Shrimp with cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch.
- Fish Baja Style Soft Tacos$13.00
Fried fish with cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch.
- Burrito Cancun$17.00
Burrito filled with marinated grilled shrimp with onions and tomatoes. Smothered with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, tomatoes, grated and sour cream.
- Shrimp Chimichanga$16.00
Two chimichanges filled with grilled shrimp, covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
- Coctel de Camarones$16.00
Shrimp served with oour special cocktail sauce, pico de gallo and saltine crackers.
- Agua Chile$18.00
- Mojarra$15.00
- Camarones Huachicol$18.00
- Torre De Camarones$18.00
- Torre Mixta$23.00
Fajitas De la Casa
Quesadillas
- Mushroom Quesadilla Salad$13.00
Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
- Fajita Texana Quesadilla$15.00
A large grilled quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, beef, shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Quesa Birrias$15.00
Dessert
- Xango$10.00
Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla. Fried until flaky and golden. Dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream.
- Fried Ice Cream$8.00
French vanilla ice cream fried and covered with a crunchy topping, honey and whipped cream
- Sopapillas$7.00
Fried flour tortilla topped honey, vanilla ice cream, butter, and cinnamon.
- Flan$7.00
A delicious Mexican-style custard served in its own syrup.
- Churros$7.00
A tasty Mexican pastry with sweet cinnamon and vanilla ice cream.
Chef's Specialties
- Carnitas$15.00
Pork chunks cooked golden brown and delicately seasoned with our secret spices and herbs. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice and tortillas.
- Taquitos Mexicanas$13.00
Four chicken deep-fried corn tortillas rolled around. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
- Gran Cazuelon$19.00
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, refried beans, Spanish rice, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Chimichanga$13.00
Two flour tortillas, fried or soft, filled with chicken and covered with nacho cheese. Served with beans, guacamole salad and sour cream.
- Burrito Bowl
- Carne De Asada Fries
- Molcajete$23.00
- Torta$12.00
Steak
Chicken
- Chicken & Spinach$16.00
Grilled chicken topped with creamy spinach and cheese sauce. Served with cooked broccoli, squash, zucchini and cauliflower
- Sincronizada$13.00
Old Favorite. Grilled tortilla sandwich stuffed with chicken, cheese, onions, sliced jalapenos, chopped avocado, lettuce, and sour cream.
- Pollo al Chipotle$15.00
Grilled strips of chicken marinated in a chipotle sauce and served over a bed of Spanish rice. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas.
- Pollo Asado$15.00
Grilled chicken with grilled onions on top. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Pollo Feliz$16.00
Grilled chicken with tomato, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chori-Pollo$15.00
Grilled chicken, chorizo(Mexican sausage) and nacho cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Pollo Yucatan$15.00
Grilled and marinated chicken with red and green peppers, onions, tomatoes, squash and zucchinni. Served over a bed of Spanish rice with guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas.
Vegetarian
- Veggie Burrito$15.00
Burrito filled with mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onions, and tomatoes. Covered with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, guacamole salad and sour cream.
- Veggie Taco Salad$14.00
A crisp flour tortilla filled with refried beans, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes. Covered with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
Tacos From The Grill
- Super Tacos$15.00
Three flour tortillas with steak, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and queso.
- Fish Tacos$13.00
Three flour tortillas with grilled fish, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
- Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Three flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, pico de mango, and lettuce.
- Birria Tacos$14.50
- Street Tacos$14.00
- Special street tacos$9.99
Burritos
- BURRITOS DELUXE$13.00
One chicken with beans and one beef with beans, topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Your choice of Spanish rice or refried beans
- BURRITO LOCO$11.00
One burrito filled with grilled chicken topped with nacho cheese. Served with Spanish rice and pico de gallo
- FAJITA BURRITOS
Two burritos filled with grilled steak or chicken, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Covered with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice or beans.
- BURRITO CALIFORNIA
A big burrito filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans, and pico de gallo, covered with nacho cheese. Served with sour cream and lettuce salad.
- MACHO BURRITO$14.00
A big burrito filled with pork carnitas. Covered with green tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
- TIJUANA STYLE BURRITO
Filled with grilled chicken, black beans, avocado, sour cream, and queso. Topped with chipotle sauce
- BURRITO MONTERREY
- BURRITO BOWL
Chips & Salsa
Dinner ACP
A La Carte Menu
Add Ons
Chile Rellenos
Enchiladas A La Carte
Quesadillas A La Carte
- Cheese Quesadilla$4.50
- Beef & Cheese Quesadilla$5.50
- Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$5.50
- Mushroom & Cheese Quesadilla$5.50
- Grilled Steak & Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
- Grilled Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
- Grilled Shrimp & Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
- (2) Beef & Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
- (2)Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
- (2) Mushroom & Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
- (2) Grilled Steak & Cheese Quesadilla$13.00
- (2) Grilled Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
- (2) Grilled Shrimp & Cheese Quesadilla$14.00
- (2) Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
- Beans And Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
- (2) Beans & Cheese Quesadilla$9.00