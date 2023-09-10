Starters

Cold

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.95

Fresh avocado, Citrus wasabi vinaigrette and Crunchy tortilla

Ceviche

$15.95

Fresh fish, Shrimp, Scallops, Habanero, Avocado cream and Crispy toastada

Fresh Mozzarella Toast

$11.95

Fresh mozzarella, Smashed avocado, Heirloom tomatoes and Herbs on Farm to market bread

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.95

Poached gulf shrimp and House cocktail sauce

Smoked Salmon Dip

$15.95

House smoked salmon and Gribiche sauce with Melba toast

Hot

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Jicima slaw, queso fresco, chipotle cream and habanero salsa

Blue Crab Dip

$16.95

Cream cheese and Blue crab with crispy naan bread

Calamari

$15.95

Fresh from Rhode Island and flash fried with a trio of sauces

Crab Cake

$17.95

Pan fried Maryland style with House tarter sauce

Crab Rangoon

$13.95

Blue crab, cream cheese, jalapeno-apricot jelly

Fried Brussel Sprouts & Cauliflower

$13.95

With Jalapeno Aioli and Malt Vinegar Aioli

Fried Lobster

$34.95

Grilled Oysters

$17.95

Garlic butter with Buttery bread crumbs

Hushpuppies

$8.95

Roasted corn with apricot-jalapeno jelly

Jumbo Wings

$12.95

Tossed in Spicy buffalo with Bleu cheese dressing

Mussels

$14.95

Fresh chorizo and garlic tomato broth with herbs

Oyster Rockefeller

$18.95

Cracker crumb crusted and Creamed spinach topped with hollandaise

Hot Peel n Eat Shrimp

$15.95

Old bay, Butter and Hot sauce with Garlic bread

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.95

Crispy panko breading with Cocktail sauce

Pearl Poutine

$12.95

Clam chowder(On Side), Pepperjack cheese, Crispy fries and Smoked bacon with Chives

Salt Cod Croquettes

$11.95Out of stock

panko crusted, potatoes, scallions, malt vinegar aioli

Soup & Salad

In a Bowl

Clam Chowder

$9.95

Bacon and Potatoes with Westminster oyster crackers

Tavern Gumbo

$7.95+

Shrimp, Chicken, Pork, Okra and topped with Forbidden black rice

Ahi Tuna Noodle Salad

$24.95

Togarashi Seared, Seaweed Salad, Crunchy Vegetables, Roasted Sesame Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Baby romaine Tomatoes, Radishes, Croutons, Romano cheese with Ceasar dressing

Chopped Salad

$10.95

Tomatoes, Cornichons, Red onion, Provolone, Crispy andoulli sausage with Herb vinaigrette dressing

House Salad

$7.95

Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radish, Inka corn and Choice of dressing

Fish

Cioppino

$29.95

Shrimp, Fish, Manila clams, Mussels, Calamari, Snow crab legs in a Tomato broth with Garlic bread

Crispy Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.95

Panko crusted, Lettuce, Tomatoes on a Martin's potato roll

Crispy Fish Tacos

$20.95

Fresh haddock, Habanero salsa, Queso fresco, Chipotle cream with Forbidden black rice

Crispy Shrimp Platter

$23.95

Panko crusted jumbo shrimp with Hushpuppies, Fries and Cocktail sauce

Crispy Cod Sandwich

$17.95

Crispy Cod, Romaine lettuce, American cheese with Tarter sauce

Fish N Chips

$22.95

fresh cod beer battered with Fries and Tarter sauce

Crab Cakes Entree

$33.95

Forbidden black rice, Broccoli and Tarter sauce

Lobster Roll

$25.95

Chilled Maine lobster, Tarragon mayo, Crispy onions on a Split-top bun

Mac N Cheese

$22.95+

Creamy cheese sauce, Lobster veloute and Buttery bread crumbs (Choice of Shrimp or Lobster)

Miso Seabass

$39.95

Mushroom Stuffed Salmon

$28.95

Roasted mushrooms, Boursin cheese and Herb beurre blanc

Parmesan Sole

$25.95

Parmesan crusted, Mashed potatoes, Steamed broccoli, Crispy capers and herb beurre blanc

Po'Boy

$18.95+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cajun remoulade on a Leidenheimer roll

Sea Scallops

$30.95

Pan Seared, shellfish veloute, mushrooms, buttery bread crumbs and mashed potatoes

Shrimp Fettuccini

$20.95

Shrimp , Spinach, Tomatoes with Alfredo cream sauce

Tavern Boil

$33.95

Shrimp, Crab legs, Yukon gold potatoes, Andouille sausage, Corn on a cob

Crispy Whole Fish

$39.95Out of stock

Fresh Fish

Atlantic Salmon

$28.95

All fresh fish will be: Grilled or Blackened with Mash potatoes and Asparagus

Barramundi

$36.95

King Salmon

$38.95Out of stock

Mahi Mahi

$31.95Out of stock

Rainbow Trout

$23.95

Sea Scallops

$30.95

Pan Seared, shellfish veloute, mushrooms, buttery bread crumbs and mashed potatoes

Swordfish

$32.95

Walleye

$29.95Out of stock

Halibut

$41.95Out of stock

Monk

$29.95Out of stock

Tilapia

$21.95Out of stock

Black Bass

$35.95Out of stock

Ruby Red Trout

$26.95Out of stock

Tombo Ahi

$34.95Out of stock

Mako Shark

$28.95Out of stock

Pacifico Striped Bass

$35.95Out of stock

Black Grouper

$44.95Out of stock

Coho Salmon

$37.95Out of stock

Catfish

$22.95Out of stock

Chilean Seabass

$31.95Out of stock

Corvina

$39.95

Sockeye Salmon

$32.95Out of stock

Wild Striped Bass

$33.95Out of stock

Steelhead Salmon

$23.95Out of stock

Yellow Fin Tuna

$32.95Out of stock

Ora King

$36.95Out of stock

Arctic Char

$23.95Out of stock

Fried Ahi

$33.95Out of stock

King Salmon

$32.95Out of stock

Not Fish

Beef Tenderloin

$35.95Out of stock

Yukon mashed potatoes, Aspargus and Garlic butter **Cook temp not guaranteed due to travel time

Tavern Cheese Burger

$14.95

Smashed burger with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, pickles, mayo, mustard and ketchup

Nashville Hot Chx Sandwich

$15.95

Buttermilk fried, pickles, jalapeno Aioli

Chicken Tenders

$18.95

Hand breaded with Fries and Honey mustard

Romano Chicken Pasta

$20.95

Romano Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes and Alfredo cream sauce

Sides

Side Asparagus

$9.95

Side Blk Rice

$6.95

Side Broccoli

$7.95

Side Corn & Crab Saute

$12.95

Side Fries

$7.95

Side Mac n Chz

$10.95

Side Mashed Potatoes

$8.95

Add Grilled Chx

$8.95

Add Blackened Shrimp

$11.95

Extra Garlic Bread

$1.00

Extra Naan

$1.00

Extra Tortilla

Extra Melba

$1.00

Biscuits (Per Biscuit)

$0.99

Crab Cluster

$23.95

Peel And Eat Sauce

$2.00

Side Carrots & Celery

$4.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chkn Tenders

$7.95

French fries and Honey mustard

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.95

Cheese and Ketchup only with French fries

Kids Fish n Chips

$9.95

French fries

Kids Mac n Chz

$7.95

White cheddar cheese sauce

Kids Pasta

$8.95

With grilled chicken

Kids Salmon

$9.95

Rice & Broccoli

Kids Shrimp

$8.95

French fries

Desserts

Choc Chess Pie Slice

$8.95

Coconut Crm Pie Slice

$9.95

Key Lime Pie Slice

$9.95

Peanut Butter Cup Pie Slice

$9.95

Pecan Pie

$9.95

Whole Pie

$39.95

Call to enquirer about availability