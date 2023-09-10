Pearl Tavern Pearl Tavern
Starters
Cold
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Fresh avocado, Citrus wasabi vinaigrette and Crunchy tortilla
Ceviche
Fresh fish, Shrimp, Scallops, Habanero, Avocado cream and Crispy toastada
Fresh Mozzarella Toast
Fresh mozzarella, Smashed avocado, Heirloom tomatoes and Herbs on Farm to market bread
Shrimp Cocktail
Poached gulf shrimp and House cocktail sauce
Smoked Salmon Dip
House smoked salmon and Gribiche sauce with Melba toast
Hot
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Jicima slaw, queso fresco, chipotle cream and habanero salsa
Blue Crab Dip
Cream cheese and Blue crab with crispy naan bread
Calamari
Fresh from Rhode Island and flash fried with a trio of sauces
Crab Cake
Pan fried Maryland style with House tarter sauce
Crab Rangoon
Blue crab, cream cheese, jalapeno-apricot jelly
Fried Brussel Sprouts & Cauliflower
With Jalapeno Aioli and Malt Vinegar Aioli
Fried Lobster
Grilled Oysters
Garlic butter with Buttery bread crumbs
Hushpuppies
Roasted corn with apricot-jalapeno jelly
Jumbo Wings
Tossed in Spicy buffalo with Bleu cheese dressing
Mussels
Fresh chorizo and garlic tomato broth with herbs
Oyster Rockefeller
Cracker crumb crusted and Creamed spinach topped with hollandaise
Hot Peel n Eat Shrimp
Old bay, Butter and Hot sauce with Garlic bread
Popcorn Shrimp
Crispy panko breading with Cocktail sauce
Pearl Poutine
Clam chowder(On Side), Pepperjack cheese, Crispy fries and Smoked bacon with Chives
Salt Cod Croquettes
panko crusted, potatoes, scallions, malt vinegar aioli
Soup & Salad
In a Bowl
Clam Chowder
Bacon and Potatoes with Westminster oyster crackers
Tavern Gumbo
Shrimp, Chicken, Pork, Okra and topped with Forbidden black rice
Ahi Tuna Noodle Salad
Togarashi Seared, Seaweed Salad, Crunchy Vegetables, Roasted Sesame Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Baby romaine Tomatoes, Radishes, Croutons, Romano cheese with Ceasar dressing
Chopped Salad
Tomatoes, Cornichons, Red onion, Provolone, Crispy andoulli sausage with Herb vinaigrette dressing
House Salad
Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radish, Inka corn and Choice of dressing
Fish
Cioppino
Shrimp, Fish, Manila clams, Mussels, Calamari, Snow crab legs in a Tomato broth with Garlic bread
Crispy Crab Cake Sandwich
Panko crusted, Lettuce, Tomatoes on a Martin's potato roll
Crispy Fish Tacos
Fresh haddock, Habanero salsa, Queso fresco, Chipotle cream with Forbidden black rice
Crispy Shrimp Platter
Panko crusted jumbo shrimp with Hushpuppies, Fries and Cocktail sauce
Crispy Cod Sandwich
Crispy Cod, Romaine lettuce, American cheese with Tarter sauce
Fish N Chips
fresh cod beer battered with Fries and Tarter sauce
Crab Cakes Entree
Forbidden black rice, Broccoli and Tarter sauce
Lobster Roll
Chilled Maine lobster, Tarragon mayo, Crispy onions on a Split-top bun
Mac N Cheese
Creamy cheese sauce, Lobster veloute and Buttery bread crumbs (Choice of Shrimp or Lobster)
Miso Seabass
Mushroom Stuffed Salmon
Roasted mushrooms, Boursin cheese and Herb beurre blanc
Parmesan Sole
Parmesan crusted, Mashed potatoes, Steamed broccoli, Crispy capers and herb beurre blanc
Po'Boy
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cajun remoulade on a Leidenheimer roll
Sea Scallops
Pan Seared, shellfish veloute, mushrooms, buttery bread crumbs and mashed potatoes
Shrimp Fettuccini
Shrimp , Spinach, Tomatoes with Alfredo cream sauce
Tavern Boil
Shrimp, Crab legs, Yukon gold potatoes, Andouille sausage, Corn on a cob
Crispy Whole Fish
Fresh Fish
Atlantic Salmon
All fresh fish will be: Grilled or Blackened with Mash potatoes and Asparagus
Barramundi
King Salmon
Mahi Mahi
Rainbow Trout
Sea Scallops
Pan Seared, shellfish veloute, mushrooms, buttery bread crumbs and mashed potatoes
Swordfish
Walleye
Halibut
Monk
Tilapia
Black Bass
Ruby Red Trout
Tombo Ahi
Mako Shark
Pacifico Striped Bass
Black Grouper
Coho Salmon
Catfish
Chilean Seabass
Corvina
Sockeye Salmon
Wild Striped Bass
Steelhead Salmon
Yellow Fin Tuna
Ora King
Arctic Char
Fried Ahi
King Salmon
Not Fish
Beef Tenderloin
Yukon mashed potatoes, Aspargus and Garlic butter **Cook temp not guaranteed due to travel time
Tavern Cheese Burger
Smashed burger with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, pickles, mayo, mustard and ketchup
Nashville Hot Chx Sandwich
Buttermilk fried, pickles, jalapeno Aioli
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded with Fries and Honey mustard
Romano Chicken Pasta
Romano Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes and Alfredo cream sauce