The Peppery
Main Menu
Appetizer
- (V)Thai Spring Roll (4)$6.95
A mixture of vegetables and glass noodle wrapped in rice paper, fried served with house special sauce
- Avocado Fresh Rolls (2)$8.50
Glass noodle, avocado, and vegetables wrapped in softened rice paper served with peanut sauce
- (V) Fried Avocado$8.50
Deep fried avocado with spicy mayo sauce
- Homemade Dumpling (5)$8.50
Steamed or Fried Pork & shrimp filling served with spicy black soy sauce
- (V) Veggie Dumpling (6)$7.25
Steamed or Fried Vegetable filling served spicy black soy sauce
- (V) Chive Pancake (4)$6.95
Fried Chive pancake served with spicy black soy sauce
- Shrimp Donut (3)$11.95
Traditional Thai fried shrimp cakes in donut shape and coated with panko. Served with sweet chili sauce
- Chicken Satay (4)$8.50
Grilled marinate chicken on skewers served with Thai peanut sauce
- (GF)(V) Fried Tofu (6)$7.25
Fried tofu until golden brown served with cucumber, crushed peanut in sweet chili sauce
- Cranberry Crab Rangoon (5)$7.95
Crispy wonton filled with cream cheese, dried cranberry, crabmeat and vegetable, served with sweet chili sauce
- (GF)(V)Truffle Edamame$6.50
Steamed soy bean pods with salt and truffle oil
- Hatyai Chicken Wings (5)$7.95
Our favorite fried crunchy chicken wings topped with crispy shallot served with sweet chili sauce
- Steamed Mussels$11.95Out of stock
Steamed mussels with Thai herbs and sweet basil in lemongrass broth
- Calamari$11.95
Fried calamari served with spicy mayo sauce
Soup & Salad
- (GF)(V) House Salad$6.50
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, onions, bean curd, bean sprouts top with tasty peanut dressing
- Green Mango Salad$12.50
Mixed vegetable with red onions, scallions, tomatoes, cilantro, cashew nut and mango salad
- (GF) Spicy Crispy Duck Salad$14.95
Crispy Duck tossed with red onions, scallions, carrots and cashew nut in roasted chili paste
- (GF)(V) Spicy Veggie Salad$12.25
Mixed vegetable with red onions, scallions, carrots and cashew nut in roasted chili paste
- (GF) Beef Salad$12.95
Sliced grilled marinated steak with chili, onions, mint, ground roasted grain rice in chili lime dressing
- Papaya Salad (Som Tum)$9.50
Shredded green papaya with grilled shrimp, string beans, carrots, tomatoes, peanut in chili garlic lime dressing
- (GF) Tom Yum Soup$5.95
Famous Thai style hot and sour soup spiced with lemongrass, lime leaves, lime juice, chili, mushrooms, scallions and cilantro
- (GF) Tom Kha Soup$5.95
Coconut milk soup seasoned with galanga, lime leaves, lime juice, lemongrass, mushrooms, scallions and cilantro
- (GF) (V) Vegie & Tofu Soup$5.95
Mixed vegetables, tofu in a clear broth.
- Wonton Soup$6.50
Thai wonton filled with pork, shrimp, and vegetables
Thai Entrée & Curry
- Basil (Spicy)$14.95
Sauteed fresh basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, string beans in chili garlic sauce
- Garlic$14.95
Sautéed string beans, onions in garlic and peppers light brown sauce
- Ginger$14.95
Sautéed fresh ginger, onions, scallions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, baby corn, snow peas in light brown sauce
- Cashew Nut$14.95
Sautéed cashew nut, carrots, bell peppers, onions, scallions, baby corn and pineapple in a mild chili sauce
- (GF) Rama Chicken$14.95
Steamed white meat chicken and mix vegetable in delicious peanut sauce
- Teriyaki Chicken$14.95
Chicken with The Peppery homemade teriyaki sauce
- Teriyaki Beef$15.95
Beef with The Peppery homemade teriyaki sauce
- Teriyaki Salmon$19.95
Salmon with The Peppery homemade teriyaki sauce
- Spicy Eggplant$14.95
Sautéed eggplant, onions, bell peppers, basil with chili paste garlic sauce
- Mixed Vegetable$14.95
Fresh mixed vegetables sautéed with light brown sauce.
- Red Curry (Spicy) (GF)$14.95
Spicy red curry paste, coconut milk, eggplant, bell peppers, string beans and basil
- Yellow Curry (Spicy) (GF)$14.95
Thai spices blended with chili, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onions
- Green Curry (Spicy) (GF)$14.95
Spicy green curry paste, coconut milk, eggplant, bell peppers, string beans and basil
- Massaman Curry (GF)$14.95
Thai massaman curry paste, coconut milk, onion, potatoes, carrots, peanut
- Avocado Curry (Spicy) (GF)$15.95
Spicy red curry paste, coconut milk, eggplant, bell peppers, bamboo shoot, string beans, and top with fresh avocado
- Mango Curry (Spicy) (GF)$15.95
Thai spices blended with mango, chili, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onions
Noodles & Fried Rice
- Pad Thai$13.95
Rice noodles stir-fried with choice of meat, egg, bean curd, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanut in light brown sauce
- Pad See Ew$13.95
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with choice of meat, egg, Chinese broccoli, broccoli in sweet black soy sauce
- Drunken Noodle (Spicy)$13.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with choice of meat, eggs, onion, pepper, string bean, and basil leaves.
- Spicy Udon$13.95
Udon noodles stir-fried with choice of meat, bell peppers, carrots, onions, napa, basil in chili garlic sauce
- House Fried Rice$13.95
Fried rice with choice of meat, egg, onions, scallions, tomatoes
- Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Fried rice with choice of meat, pineapple, egg, onions, scallions and cashew nut
- Mango Fried Rice$13.95
Fried rice with choice of meat, curry powder, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, snow peas and mango chunks
- Peppery Fried Rice (Spicy)$13.95
Roasted chili fried rice with choice of meat, egg, bell pepper, onion, carrot and basil leaves
- Basil Fried Rice (Spicy)$13.95
Fried rice with choice of meat, chili paste, bell pepper, onion, egg and basil leaves
Noodle Soup
- Tom Yum Noodle (Spicy)$12.95
Spicy & sour rice noodle soup served with choice of meat, bean sprouts and on top with boiled egg, fried wonton, scallian and cilantro
- Duck Noodle Soup$16.95
Rice noodle served with rosted duck, bean sprouts and on top with scallian and cilantro
- Beef Noodle Soup$13.95
Rice noodle served with beef, bean sprouts, chinese brocoli and on top with scallian and cilantro
- Chicken Noodle Soup$12.95
Rice noodle served with chicken, bean sprouts, chinese brocoli and on top with scallian and cilantro
- Curry Noodle Soup (Khao Soi) (Spicy)$13.95
Thai Curry, red onion, pickel, hot chilli oil, lime, crispy egg noodle and egg noodle.
Chef Special
- Spicy Peppery Steak$24.95
Grilled New York Strip Steak topped with mushroom, bell pepper, tomato and Thai herbs with chef special sauce
- Creamy Tom Yum Seafood (Spicy)$22.95
Creamy Tom Yum based soup with seafood (shrimp, squid, mussels) with mushroom, galangal, lime leaf and cilanto
- Super Som Tum (Spicy)$34.95
Papaya Salad with anchovy, Hatyai chichen wings, Shrimp donut, Grilled Thai BBQ beef and sticky rice
- Tom Zaap (Spicy) (GF)$17.95
Thai Spicy and sour braised Beef broth, mushroom, chili, cilantro, tamarind juice.
- (GF) Royal Pad Thai$23.95
Rice noodles stir-fried with prawn, egg, bean curd, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanut in light brown sauce with egg wrap
- Tamarind$19.95
Choice of meat with mixed vegetables and tangy tamarind sauce
- Three Flavors$19.95
Choice of meat with mixed vegetables and sweet chili sauce
- Crab Meat Fried Rice$23.95
Fried rice with Jumbo lump crab meat, egg, onions, scallions and tomatoes
Dessert
Side Order
- White Rice (Jasmine)$2.00
- Brown Rice$3.00
- Sticky Rice$3.00
- Sweet Sticky Rice$3.00
- Steamed Noodle$3.00
- Steamed Veggie$5.95
- Suateed Veggie$5.95
- Curry Sauce$7.00
- Peanut Sauce (8 oz)$5.00
- Peanut Sauce (3.25 oz)$2.00
- Spicy Mayo$2.00
- Peppery Thai Spicy Sauce (Very Spicy)$3.00
The Peppery home made sauce - mixed of chili and garlic sauce
- Crispy Chicken$5.00