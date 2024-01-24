The Perfect Cup Cafe 1086 Lakeview Ave Unit A
Coffee & Espresso
Coffee
- Hot Coffee$2.45+
- Cold Brew$3.80+
- Hot Decaf Americano$3.95+Out of stock
We understand the frustration of drinking decaf and it never being fresh! To ensure freshness, we offer americanos made with our decaf blend instead of drip coffee. This way, you always get a freshly brewed cup.
- Iced Decaf Americano$3.95+Out of stock
Espresso
Breakfast
Sandwiches
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich$4.05
- Breakfast Panini$4.00
Egg, cheese and your choice of meat all toasty on your choice of white or wheat bread
- Breakfast BLT$10.00
Extra bacon, egg and cheese with tomatoes, lettuce and mayo on your choice of white or wheat bread
- The Hungry Man$9.00
The perfect Sunday remedy: 2 eggs, bacon AND sausage and American cheese on your choice of bagel/bread Add a hashbrown to it for the perfect sandwich