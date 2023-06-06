2x points now for loyalty members
Perfect Note Atlanta
FOOD
Opening Acts - Appetizers
Headliners - Entrée
Shrimp and Grits
Stone ground yellow grits, with braised collards, and andouille gravy
Salmon Pasta
Charred tomato, basil, garlic, and herbs
Fried Chicken
Smoked turkey braised collards, and pimento mac and cheese
Red Wine Braised Short Ribs
Stone ground grits, vegetable medley
Fried Catfish
White rice, creole gravy, and okra
Background Singers - Salads
Acapella - Sides
Encore - Desserts
SPECIALS
FOOD
Saturday Brunch
Brunch
Short Rib Tomato Benny
Beef bacon, poached egg, and pimento cheese hollandaise
Breakfast Tacos
Chicken sausage, bravas, scrambled eggs, and pico, and chipotle aioli
Beignets and Gravy
Chicken sausage gravy, and eggs
Chicken and Waffles
Nashville hot chicken with jalapeño Cheddar cornbread waffle, and maple syrup
Fish and Grits
Catfish, stone ground yellow grits, and okra fries
Sweet Potato Bread Pudding
Champagne Raspberry Sorbet
BOTTLE SERVICE
TEQUILA
VODKA
WINES
PINOT GRIGIO
SAUVIGNON BLANC
CABS
PINOT NOIR
SWEET WINES/CHAMPAGNES
SweetWines
Champagnes
FOOD (Copy)
Opening Acts - Appetizers
Headliners - Entrée
Shrimp and Grits
Stone ground yellow grits, with braised collards, and andouille gravy
Salmon Pasta
Charred tomato, basil, garlic, and herbs
Fried Chicken
Smoked turkey braised collards, and pimento mac and cheese
Red Wine Braised Short Ribs
Stone ground grits, vegetable medley
Fried Catfish
White rice, creole gravy, and okra