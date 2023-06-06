FOOD

Opening Acts - Appetizers

Corn and Crawfish Hushpuppies

$13.00

Remoulade, and tarter sauce

Black Eyed Pea Hummus

$11.00

With warm naan and crudités

Smoked Turkey & Collard Green Eggrolls

$12.00

With a yam glaze

Headliners - Entrée

Shrimp and Grits

$23.00

Stone ground yellow grits, with braised collards, and andouille gravy

Salmon Pasta

$24.00

Charred tomato, basil, garlic, and herbs

Fried Chicken

$26.00

Smoked turkey braised collards, and pimento mac and cheese

Red Wine Braised Short Ribs

$34.00

Stone ground grits, vegetable medley

Fried Catfish

$23.00

White rice, creole gravy, and okra

Background Singers - Salads

Charred Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled croutons, Parm, Caesar, and roasted red peppers

Symphony Salad

$14.00

Arugula, roasted potatoes, charred cherry tomatoes, grilled onions, and hard-boiled egg

Perfect Note Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and house vinaigrette

Acapella - Sides

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Okra Fries

$7.00

Smoked Turkey Braised Collards

$7.00

Pimento Cheese and Mac

$7.00

Stone Ground Grits

$7.00

Vegetable Medley

$7.00

Encore - Desserts

Turtle Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Drizzled with Caramel, Fudge and topped with candied pecans

Sweet Potato Bourbon Bread Pudding

$12.00

Yam glaze, caramel bourbon glaze, and candied pecans

Champagne Raspberry Sorbet

$10.00

Fresh berries and champagne

N/A BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

OTHERS

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Fiji Water

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

SPECIALS

FOOD

Poutine

$12.00

Saturday Brunch

Brunch

Short Rib Tomato Benny

$25.00

Beef bacon, poached egg, and pimento cheese hollandaise

Breakfast Tacos

$20.00

Chicken sausage, bravas, scrambled eggs, and pico, and chipotle aioli

Beignets and Gravy

$20.00

Chicken sausage gravy, and eggs

Chicken and Waffles

$22.00

Nashville hot chicken with jalapeño Cheddar cornbread waffle, and maple syrup

Fish and Grits

$22.00

Catfish, stone ground yellow grits, and okra fries

Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

$12.00

Champagne Raspberry Sorbet

$10.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

COGNAC

Ciroc VS

$250.00

Dussee

$250.00

Hennessy

$250.00

Lue

$175.00

Remy 1738

$300.00

Remy VSOP

$250.00

TEQUILA

1800 Coco

$250.00

1800 Repo

$275.00

1800 Silver

$250.00

Casamigos

$300.00

Casamigos Blanco

$325.00

Casamigos Repo

$350.00

Clase Azul

$600.00

VODKA

Ciroc

$200.00

Ciroc Apple

$200.00

Ciroc Coco

$200.00

Ciroc Mango

$200.00

Grey Goose

$200.00

Ketel one

$200.00

Titos

$210.00

GIN

Hendricks

$250.00

Bombay Sapphire

$200.00

Tanqueray

$200.00

WINE

Belle Glos P.Noir

$125.00

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Three By Wade

$49.00

WINES

CHARDONNAY

Decoy

$14.00

Intercept

$12.00Out of stock

La Crema Sinoma Coast

$18.00

PINOT GRIGIO

Luna Nuda

$10.00

Santa Margharita

$16.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

Oyster Bay

$12.00Out of stock

Nobilo

$10.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford

$13.00

Duckhorn

$16.00

Whitehaven

$14.00

RIESLING

Kreusch

$10.00

Chateau St. Michele

$10.00Out of stock

CABS

Tribute

$10.00Out of stock

Austin(Btl)

$150.00

Caymus(Btl)

$275.00

Chasing Lions

Out of stock

Noble Vines

$9.00

PINOT NOIR

King Estate

MacMurray

Belle Glos

$20.00

MERLOT

Donini

$12.00

Kendall Jackson

$10.00

Fetzer

$7.00

SHIRAZ/MALBEC

Bodega Trivento Malbec

$14.00Out of stock

Layer Cake Shiraz

$12.00Out of stock

Alamos

$9.00

BLENDS

Treana

$15.00

Intercept

$12.00

Chocolate Blend

$12.00

SWEET WINES/CHAMPAGNES

SweetWines

LaMarcha Proseco

$11.00

Seven Daughters Moscato

$9.00

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$7.00

St Julien Winery Sweet Red

$8.00

McBride Sisters Black Magic Rose

$14.00

Whispering Angel Rose

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Castello Del Poggio Moscato

$9.00

Three By Wade Rose

$13.00

Champagnes

Opera Prima

$6.00

Luc Belaire Rose(Btl)

$125.00

Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial(Btl)

$210.00

Moet & Chandon Rose(Btl)

$250.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Ice(Btl)

$250.00

Entertainment Fee

$10 Ticket

$10.00

$25 Ticket

$25.00

$30 Ticket

$30.00

$35 Ticket

$35.00

$45 Ticket

$45.00

