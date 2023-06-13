The Philly Grill Galleria FoodTruck Park

Popular Items

Chicken Cheesesteak Roll

$4.75

Beef Cheesesteak Roll

$4.75


Cheesesteaks

All cheesesteaks are prepared with your choice of meat, grilled onions, and green peppers. Topped with a 3 cheese blend ( white american, pepper jack, provolone cheese. Served on a "12, "8 , or a "4 inch Philly Amoroso roll with mayo.

12" Beef Cheesesteak

$16.99

12"Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.99

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.99

12" Salmon Cheesesteak

$18.99

8"Beef Cheesesteak

$10.99

8"Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

8" Salmon Cheesesteak

$12.99

4"Beef Cheesesteak

$7.99

4" Chicken Cheesesteak

$5.99

4" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$6.99

4"Salmon Cheesesteak

$9.99

Eggrolls

Egg rolls are freshly hand rolled with your choice of meat 3 cheese-blend (white american, pepper jack, & provolone cheese) , grilled onions, & green peppers.

Beef Cheesesteak Roll

$4.75

Chicken Cheesesteak Roll

$4.75

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Roll

$4.75

Salmon Cheesesteak Roll

$6.50

Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

10 Wings

$15.99

6 Wings H/H

$12.49

10 Wings H/H

$18.49

Cheesesteak Fries

All cheesesteak fries are prepared with your choice of meat 3 cheese-blend (white american, pepper jack, & provolone cheese) , grilled onions, & green peppers.

Salmon Cheesesteak Fries

$11.99+

Beef Cheesesteak Fries

$9.99+

Chicken Cheesesteak Fries

$6.99+

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Fries

$8.99+

Special Sauces

Boomin Buffalo

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Philly Grill Style Cheese Wiz

$2.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Drinks

Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Sunkisit

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Snapple

$3.00

Sides

Small Cheese Fry

$5.50

Large Cheese Fry

$8.50

Small Seasoned Waffle Fries

$3.95

Large Seasoned Waffle Fries

$6.95