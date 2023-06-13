The Philly Grill Galleria FoodTruck Park
Cheesesteaks
All cheesesteaks are prepared with your choice of meat, grilled onions, and green peppers. Topped with a 3 cheese blend ( white american, pepper jack, provolone cheese. Served on a "12, "8 , or a "4 inch Philly Amoroso roll with mayo.
12" Beef Cheesesteak
$16.99
12"Chicken Cheesesteak
$14.99
12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
$15.99
12" Salmon Cheesesteak
$18.99
8"Beef Cheesesteak
$10.99
8"Chicken Cheesesteak
$8.99
8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
$9.99
8" Salmon Cheesesteak
$12.99
4"Beef Cheesesteak
$7.99
4" Chicken Cheesesteak
$5.99
4" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
$6.99
4"Salmon Cheesesteak
$9.99
Eggrolls
Egg rolls are freshly hand rolled with your choice of meat 3 cheese-blend (white american, pepper jack, & provolone cheese) , grilled onions, & green peppers.
Cheesesteak Fries
All cheesesteak fries are prepared with your choice of meat 3 cheese-blend (white american, pepper jack, & provolone cheese) , grilled onions, & green peppers.