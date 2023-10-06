The Piano Bar Hermann 101 East 4th Street
Appetizers
Onion Rings
Our thick-cut onion rings are made from whole white onions, battered with a subtle blend of spices, letting the onion's natural sweetness shine through
Pretzel Bites
Warm, soft pretzel pieces with dipping cheese
Pulled Pork Nachos
Tortilla chips with smoked pork, melted cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and jalapeños to level up
Guacamole Bites
Guacamole with lime and cilantro, deep-fried in a crispy, golden brown tortilla wrap
Crab Rangoon
Deep-fried wontons filled with crab meat, cream cheese, and served with sweet chili sauce
Potstickers
Stuffed with flavorful, juicy pork, cabbage, ginger, and garlic. Served with sweet chili sauce
Potato Skins
Loaded with melted cheese, bacon, green onions with sour cream
Crab Balls
Six miniature grilled lump crab cakes are simple & sure to impress
Lunch
French Dip
All-natural prime rib, grilled onion, provolone cheese, horseradish cream, aujus, crunchy hoagie
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy southern chicken sandwich just like momma makes. Optional: buffalo or barbeque sauce
Catfish Sandwich
Deep-fried sitting on top of our fresh baked hoagie with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our housemade sauce
Chicken Tenders
Seasoned, breaded chicken fried to crispy, crunchy perfection. Served plain or with buffalo hot sauce
Cheeseburger
Made with seasoned ground beef and served with the choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle and cheese
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved sirloin, sautéed with green peppers, caramelized onions loaded inside a toasted hoagie roll and topped with of cheese
Pulled Pork
Smoked pulled pork served with Midwest style housemade BBQ sauce
Lobster Roll
Sweet lobster served chilled with mayo & lemon butter in our New England split-top roll
Solos Salad
Dinner
Verses Entrées
Southern Fried Catfish
Dredged in spiced seasoning and deep-fried until golden brown, served with tartar sauce
D Lobster Roll
Sweet lobster served chilled with mayo & lemon butter in our New England split-top roll
Garlic & Herb Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinated and grilled to juicy perfection
10 Oz Rib Eye Steak
Marbled, thick-cut steak seasoned and grilled to your liking
12 Oz Rib Eye Steak
Marbled, thick-cut steak seasoned and grilled to your liking
10 Oz Prime Rib
Mouth-watering cut, cooked with rich and intense flavor
12 Oz Prime Rib
Mouth-watering cut, cooked with rich and intense flavor
Sweet & Tangy Dry Rub Baby Back
Outro Desserts
Accompaniment Beverages
Soft Drinks
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
Ace Pineapple
Angry Orchard
Boulevard Wheat
Corona
Guinness
Kona Big Wave
Modelo
Mothers Lil Helper
Stella
Truly
Busch Light
Budselect
Domestic Bucket
Craft Bucket
Wine
Red Wine By Glass
Riefenstahler (Sweet) Red Glass
Sweet red wine that is sweet and jammy, with strawberry and sweet cherry aromas on the nose. Juicy plum, sweet cherry, and strawberry characteristics fill the palate Display a silky mouthfeel and a tart cranberry finish.
Cat's Meow (Semi) Red Glass
Semi-sweet red wine with strawberry jam and cherry on the nose with rich velvety flavors of dark plum, sweet fig, cherry, and strawberry on the palate. Serve chilled.
Ozark Hellbender (Dry) Red Glass
A super smooth red blend with aromas of toasted coffee beans, roasted vanilla, a smoky chocolate note and touch of black pepper and a bit of black currant and eucalyptus. *A portion of the proceeds from every bottle of Ozark Hellbender wine sold is donated to the Saint Louis Zoo and hellbender conservation.
White Wine By Glass
2021 Dry Vignoles (Dry) White Glass
2021 Dry Vignoles Complex, dry, white wine that exhibits a luscious nose of tropical fruits, pineapple, peach, and honey. Bold citrus notes, green pear, and sweet lemon on the palate. This wine displays a balanced acidity and a delightful, sweet pineapple finish. Pairs with spicy cuisine. Serve chilled.
Moscato (Sweet) White Glass
Gold - ‘23 MO Wine Competition | 88pts-AWS Hints of honeysuckle, peach, fresh melon, lemon rind and golden delicious apple notes. The palate is juicy with fresh citrus fruits, apricot and lemon. The bit of spritziness makes it refreshing with good length.
Vignoles (Semi) White Glass
Rich, fresh tropical pineapple, orange and apricot, with a complex finish. Sunshine in a bottle.