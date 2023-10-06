Appetizers

Onion Rings

$8.00

Our thick-cut onion rings are made from whole white onions, battered with a subtle blend of spices, letting the onion's natural sweetness shine through

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Warm, soft pretzel pieces with dipping cheese

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips with smoked pork, melted cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and jalapeños to level up

Guacamole Bites

$10.00

Guacamole with lime and cilantro, deep-fried in a crispy, golden brown tortilla wrap

Crab Rangoon

$10.00

Deep-fried wontons filled with crab meat, cream cheese, and served with sweet chili sauce

Potstickers

$10.00

Stuffed with flavorful, juicy pork, cabbage, ginger, and garlic. Served with sweet chili sauce

Potato Skins

$10.00

Loaded with melted cheese, bacon, green onions with sour cream

Crab Balls

$15.00

Six miniature grilled lump crab cakes are simple & sure to impress

Lunch

Lunch

French Dip

$18.00

All-natural prime rib, grilled onion, provolone cheese, horseradish cream, aujus, crunchy hoagie

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled or crispy southern chicken sandwich just like momma makes. Optional: buffalo or barbeque sauce

Catfish Sandwich

$17.00

Deep-fried sitting on top of our fresh baked hoagie with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our housemade sauce

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Seasoned, breaded chicken fried to crispy, crunchy perfection. Served plain or with buffalo hot sauce

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Made with seasoned ground beef and served with the choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle and cheese

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

Shaved sirloin, sautéed with green peppers, caramelized onions loaded inside a toasted hoagie roll and topped with of cheese

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Smoked pulled pork served with Midwest style housemade BBQ sauce

Lobster Roll

$20.00

Sweet lobster served chilled with mayo & lemon butter in our New England split-top roll

Chorus Sides

Baked Potato

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

SM Caesar

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Solos Salad

L Caesar Salad

$8.00

Large. Classic Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and croutons

LG House Salad

$8.00

Large. Romaine topped with tomatoes, cheese, onions, and choice of dressing

Dinner

Verses Entrées

Southern Fried Catfish

$21.00

Dredged in spiced seasoning and deep-fried until golden brown, served with tartar sauce

D Lobster Roll

$28.00

Sweet lobster served chilled with mayo & lemon butter in our New England split-top roll

Garlic & Herb Grilled Chicken Breast

$20.00

Marinated and grilled to juicy perfection

10 Oz Rib Eye Steak

$27.00

Marbled, thick-cut steak seasoned and grilled to your liking

12 Oz Rib Eye Steak

$30.00

Marbled, thick-cut steak seasoned and grilled to your liking

10 Oz Prime Rib

$28.00

Mouth-watering cut, cooked with rich and intense flavor

12 Oz Prime Rib

$30.00

Mouth-watering cut, cooked with rich and intense flavor

Sweet & Tangy Dry Rub Baby Back

$19.00+

Outro Desserts

Cheesecake the Day

$6.00

A crumbly graham cracker crust and silky cream cheese filling make this New York-style cheesecake worthy of opening a set

Accompaniment Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Other Bev

Calvin's 1836 Root Beer

$3.00

Bottled

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Yuengling

$6.00

Shock Top

$4.50

Sierra Navada

$6.00

Excel Oktoberfest

$6.00

4 Hands contact high

$6.00

Truly Selzer

$6.00

Pickley Ben Gin & Tonic

$6.00

Stay gold

$6.00

Sam adams

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Ace Pineapple

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Boulevard Wheat

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Mothers Lil Helper

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Busch Light

$4.50

Budselect

$4.50

Domestic Bucket

$22.50

Craft Bucket

$27.50

Wine

Red Wine By Glass

Riefenstahler (Sweet) Red Glass

$6.50

Sweet red wine that is sweet and jammy, with strawberry and sweet cherry aromas on the nose. Juicy plum, sweet cherry, and strawberry characteristics fill the palate Display a silky mouthfeel and a tart cranberry finish.

Cat's Meow (Semi) Red Glass

$6.50

Semi-sweet red wine with strawberry jam and cherry on the nose with rich velvety flavors of dark plum, sweet fig, cherry, and strawberry on the palate. Serve chilled.

Ozark Hellbender (Dry) Red Glass

$8.00

A super smooth red blend with aromas of toasted coffee beans, roasted vanilla, a smoky chocolate note and touch of black pepper and a bit of black currant and eucalyptus. *A portion of the proceeds from every bottle of Ozark Hellbender wine sold is donated to the Saint Louis Zoo and hellbender conservation.

White Wine By Glass

2021 Dry Vignoles (Dry) White Glass

$7.00

2021 Dry Vignoles Complex, dry, white wine that exhibits a luscious nose of tropical fruits, pineapple, peach, and honey. Bold citrus notes, green pear, and sweet lemon on the palate. This wine displays a balanced acidity and a delightful, sweet pineapple finish. Pairs with spicy cuisine. Serve chilled.

Moscato (Sweet) White Glass

$8.00

Gold - ‘23 MO Wine Competition | 88pts-AWS Hints of honeysuckle, peach, fresh melon, lemon rind and golden delicious apple notes. The palate is juicy with fresh citrus fruits, apricot and lemon. The bit of spritziness makes it refreshing with good length.

Vignoles (Semi) White Glass

$8.00

Rich, fresh tropical pineapple, orange and apricot, with a complex finish. Sunshine in a bottle.

Red Wine By Bottle

Riefenstahler (Sweet) Red Bottle

$17.50

Cat Meow (Semi) Red Bottle

$16.50

Hellbender (Dry) Red Bottle

$30.00

White Wine By Bottle

Moscato (Sweet) White Bottle

$30.00

Vignole (Semi) White Bottle

$30.00

Vignole (Dry) White Bottle

$22.00

Mixed Drinks

Cocktails

Candy Apple

$12.00

Headliner

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Grow A Pair

$12.00

Nutty Russian

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

The Grand Piano

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00+

Pecan Old Fashion

$12.00

Martini’s

Espresso

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Raspberry Beret

$13.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Vodka

360 Cherry Vodka

360 Cherry Shot

$4.00

360 Cherry Single

$6.00

360 Cherry Double

$8.00

360 Raspberry Vodka

360 Raspberry Shot

$5.00

360 Raspberry Single

$6.00

360 Raspberry Double

$8.00

Absolut Citron

Absolut Citron Shot

$5.00

Absolut Citron Single

$6.00

Absolut Citron Double

$8.00

Hanger One

Hanger One Shot

$5.00

Hanger One Single

$8.00

Hanger One Double

$13.00

Kinky

Red

Pink

Blue

Shot

$5.00

Single

$6.00

Double

$8.00

Titos

Titos Shot

$4.00

Titos Single

$6.00

Titos Double

$8.00

Western Son Cucumber

Western Son Cucumber Shot

$4.00

Western Son Cucumber Single

$6.00

Western Son Cucumber Double

$8.00

Western Son Watermelon

Western Son Watermelon Shot

$4.00

Western Son Watermelon Single

$6.00

Western Son Watermelon Double

$8.00

Rail Vodka

Rail Vodka Shot

$5.00

Rail Vodka Single

$6.00

Rail Vodka Double

$7.00

Grey Goose

Grey Goose Shot

$8.00

Grey Goose Single

$10.00

Grey Goose Double

$16.00

Gin

Rail Gin

Rail Gin Shot

$5.00

Rail Gin Single

$6.00

Rail Gin Double

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

Bombay Sapphire Shot

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire Single

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire Double

$13.00

Hendricks

Hendricks Shot

$8.00

Hendricks Single

$10.00

Hendricks Double

$13.00

Tanqueray

Tanqueray Shot

$8.00

Tanqueray Single

$10.00

Tanqueray Double

$13.00

Rum

Rail Rum

Rail Rum Shot

$5.00

Rail Rum Single

$6.00

Rail Rum Double

$7.00

Barcardi

Barcardi Shot

$5.00

Barcardi Single

$6.00

Barcardi Double

$8.00

Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan Shot

$5.00

Captain Morgan Single

$6.00

Captain Morgan Double

$8.00

Malibu

Malibu Shot

$5.00

Malibu Single

$6.00

Malibu Double

$8.00

Bumbu

Bumbu Shot

$6.00

Bumbu Single

$9.00

Bumbu Double

$13.00

Tequila

Rail Tequila

Rail Tequila Shot

$5.00

Rail Tequila Single

$6.00

Rail Tequila Double

$7.00

400 Conejos

400 Conejos Shot

$5.00

400 Conejos Single

$8.00

400 Conejos Double

$12.00

Jose Cuervo

Jose Cuervo Shot

$4.00

Jose Cuervo Single

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Double

$8.00

Patron

Patron Shot

$8.00

Patron Single

$11.00

Patron Double

$14.00

Avion

Avion Shot

$8.00

Avion Single

$10.00

Avion Double

$14.00

Whiskey

American Honey

American Honey Shot

$4.00

American Honey Single

$5.00

American Honey Double

$8.00

Angels Envy

Angels Envy Shot

$8.00

Angels Envy Single

$10.00

Angels Envy Double

$15.00

Buschmills

Shot

$8.00

Single

$10.00

Double

$13.00

Skrewball

Skrewball Shot

$6.00

Skrewball Single

$7.00

Skrewball Double

$11.00

Seagram 7

Seagram 7 Shot

$4.00

Seagram 7 Single

$5.00

Seagram 7 Double

$8.00

Seagram 7 Apple

Seagram 7 Apple Shot

$4.00

Seagram 7 Apple Single

$5.00

Seagram 7 Apple Double

$8.00

Jameson

Jameson Shot

$5.00

Jameson Single

$7.00

Jameson Double

$12.00

Jameson Orange

Jameson Orange Shot

$5.00

Jameson Orange Single

$7.00

Jameson Orange Double

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

Bulliet Rye Shot

$5.00

Bulliet Rye Single

$8.00

Bulliet Rye Double

$13.00

Bulliet Bourbon

Bulliet Bourbon Shot

$5.00

Bulliet Bourbon Single

$7.00

Bulliet Bourbon Double

$13.00

Southern Comfort

Southern Comfort Shot

$4.00

Southern Comfort Single

$5.00

Southern Comfort Double

$8.00

Jack Daniels

Jack Daniels Shot

$4.00

Jack Daniels Single

$5.00

Jack Daniels Double

$8.00

Jim Beam

Jim Beam Shot

$4.00

Jim Beam Single

$5.00

Jim Beam Double

$8.00

Woodford

Woodford Shot

$5.00

Woodford Single

$6.00

Woodford Double

$8.00

Makers Mark

Markers Mark Shot

$5.00

Markers Mark Single

$7.00

Markers Mark Double

$12.00

Crown Royal

Crown Royal Shot

$7.00

Crown Royal Single

$9.00

Crown Royal Double

$13.00

Crown Apple

Crown Apple Shot

$7.00

Crown Apple Single

$9.00

Crown Apple Double

$13.00

Crown Peach

Crown Peach Shot

$7.00

Crown Peach Single

$9.00

Crown Peach Double

$13.00

Planters

Planters Shot

$8.00

Planters Single

$11.00

Planters Double

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace Shot

$5.00

Buffalo Trace Single

$12.00

Buffalo Trace Double

$14.00

Brothers Bond

Brothers Bond Shot

$8.00

Brothers Bond Single

$10.00

Brothers Bond Double

$15.00

Old Forester 1910

Old Forester 1910 Shot

$10.00

Old Forester 1910 Single

$12.00

Old Forester 1910 Double

$19.00

Old Forester 1920

Old Forester 1920 Shot

$11.00

Old Forester 1920 Single

$14.00

Old Forester 1920 Double

$19.00

Holloday

Holloday Shot

$7.00

Holloday Single

$9.00

Holloday Double

$12.00

Truman

Truman Shot

$7.00

Truman Single

$8.00

Truman Double

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

Knob Creek Rye Shot

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye Single

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye Double

$16.00

Lionheart Single Barrel

Lionheart Single Barrel Shot

$6.00

Lionheart Single Barrel Single

$8.00

Lionheart Single Barrel Double

$14.00

Lionheart Small Batch

Lionheart Small Batch Shot

$6.00

Lionheart Small Batch Single

$8.00

Lionheart Small Batch Double

$14.00

Johnnie Black

Johnnie Black Shot

$7.00

Johnnie Black Single

$9.00

Johnnie Black Double

$15.00

Oban

Oban Shot

$14.00

Oban Single

$16.00

Oban Double

$25.00

Glenlivet 12

Glenlivet 12 Shot

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 Single

$14.00

Glenlivet 12 Double

$25.00

Dewars

Dewars Shot

$5.00

Dewars Single

$7.00

Dewars Double

$11.00

Clan McGregor

Clan McGregor Shot

$5.00

Clan McGregor Single

$6.00

Clan McGregor Double

$8.00

Ballotin Caramel

Ballotin Caramel Shot

$7.00

Ballotin Caramel Single

$9.00

Ballotin Caramel Double

$12.00

Ballotin Mint

Ballotin Mint Shot

$7.00

Ballotin Mint Single

$9.00

Ballotin Mint Double

$12.00

Rail Whiskey

Rail Whiskey Shot

$5.00

Rail Whiskey Singe

$6.00

Rail Whiskey Double

$7.00