The Pickled Pig
Late Night Menu
- The Crack Burger
Two fully-cooked, juicy 4oz “smashed burgers” ground from local Donahue Farms chuck, short-rib and brisket, finished with our black garlic mayonnaise, homemade dill pickle chips, shredded lettuce, caramelized red onion confit, melted American cheese and finished with piggy sauce.$18.95
- Buffalo Wings
Served with homemade ranch or blue cheese, carrots and celery$17.95
- The Classic Brisket Sandwich
House-smoked brisket burnt ends with our homemade MOAB BBQ Sauce and homemade dill pickle slices. Served on our toasted brioche bun with homemade chips.$21.95
- The Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich
House-smoked pulled pork with our homemade MOAB BBQ Sauce and homemade dill pickle slices. Served on our toasted brioche bun with homemade chips.$21.95
- The Classic BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
House-smoked pulled chicken with our homemade MOAB BBQ Sauce and homemade dill pickle slices. Served on our toasted brioche bun with homemade chips.$21.95
- Half Rack of Ribs
Served with homemade potato chips.$21.95
Lunch & Dinner
Munchies
- Papa Stu's BBQ Chili
Winner at the Lake Placid Holiday Stroll for best chili! Topped with melted McCadam sharp NY cheddar cheese, chipotle sour cream, crispy hickory-smoked bacon lardons and scallions.$12.95
- Cardiac Fries
Hand-cut fries topped with Papa Stu’s award-winning BBQ Brisket Chili, house-smoked pulled pork, MOAB BBQ sauce, crispy hickory-smoked bacon lardons, house-made mango habanero cheddar cheese sauce, chipotle sour cream, house-pickled jalapeños and scallions.$21.95
- Smothered Nachos
Homemade smoky cilantro & black bean corn salsa, house-pickled jalapeños, crispy hickory-smoked bacon lardons, MOAB BBQ sauce, homemade pico de gallo, melted McCadam sharp NY cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, chipotle sour cream and scallions$15.95
- Over-Stuffed Potato Skins
Deep fried tater skins loaded with house-smoked pulled pork, our MOAB BBQ sauce, homemade mango habanero cheddar sauce, chipotle sour cream, bacon lardons & scallions.$16.95
- Not Your Grandmere's Poutine
Homemade french fries, bourbon brisket gravy, melted NY cheddar cheese curds, bacon lardons & scallions$17.95
- Southwest House Salad
Arugula greens, croutons, smoky cilantro and black bean corn salsa, bacon lardons, homemade pico de gallo, pickled red onions, McCadam sharp NY Cheddar Cheese. Served with our balsamic vinaigrette.$9.95
BBQ
- OUT OF STOCK1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs
Our tender, house-smoked ribs smothered in our MOAB BBQ sauce and served with our hand-cut fries.OUT OF STOCK$26.95
- OUT OF STOCKFull Rack of Baby Back Ribs
Our tender, house-smoked ribs smothered in our MOAB BBQ sauce and served with our hand-cut fries.OUT OF STOCK$39.95
- Be Still My Heart
A trifecta of our house-smoked pulled pork, brisket burnt ends, pulled chicken with house-smoked thick-cut bacon and our house-made mango-habanero cheddar cheese sauce on top of our homemade smoky maple jalapeño coleslaw and finished with our MOAB BBQ sauce, black garlic mayo, homemade dill pickle slices and crispy onion strings, served on a brioche bun$28.95
- The Brisket Burnt End Sandwich
Brisket burnt ends with our homemade MOAB BBQ Sauce and homemade dill pickle slices on our toasted brioche bun.$23.95
- The Ultimate Pulled Pork Sandwich
Piled high with homemade smoky maple jalapeño coleslaw, homemade dill pickle chips, MOAB BBQ sauce, crispy onion strings and our house-made mango habanero cheddar cheese sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun.$23.95
- BBQ Rice Bowl
Choice of pulled pork, brisket burnt ends or pulled chicken with our famous MOAB BBQ sauce, homemade smoky cilantro and black bean corn salsa, house-pickled jalapenos, homemade pico de gallo, shredded green leaf lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, chipotle sour cream, crispy onion strings and scallions. Served over brown rice.$23.95
- Ultimate Loaded Baked Potato
A jumbo Idaho baked potato, piled high with your choice of brisket burnt ends, pulled chicken or pulled pork with melted butter, MOAB BBQ sauce, mango habanero cheese sauce, chipotle sour cream, bacon lardons, crispy onion strings and scallions.$23.95
- Baja BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Piled high house-smoked pulled chicken with baby arugula, MOAB BBQ sauce, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo and our house-made mango-habanero cheddar cheese sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun.$23.95
- Kitchen Sink Burrito
Brown rice, your choice of brisket burnt ends, pulled chicken or pulled pork, MOAB BBQ sauce, jalapeno coleslaw, homemand mango habenero cheddar queso, cilantro and black bean corn salsa, house-pickled jalapenos, homemade pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream. Served with tortilla chips.$23.95
Burgers
- XL Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger
Ground from local Donahue Farms chuck, short-rib and brisket, served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun with homemade bacon jam, homemade dill pickle chips, shredded lettuce. Topped with extra thick-cut house-cured maple bacon, McCadam NY sharp cheddar.$23.95
- BBQ Smokehouse Burger
Ground from local Donahue Farms chuck, short-rib and brisket, served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun with black garlic mayo, homemade dill pickle chips, shredded lettuce. Topped with house-smoked pulled pork, McCadam NY sharp cheddar, MOAB BBQ sauce, crispy onion strings.$26.95
- Carnivore Burger
Ground from local Donahue Farms chuck, short-rib and brisket, served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun with black garlic mayo, homemade dill pickle chips, shredded lettuce. Topped with house-smoked brisket and pulled pork, MOAB BBQ sauce, extra thick-cut homemade maple bacon, McCadam NY sharp cheddar, crispy onion strings.$29.95
- Cowboy Burger
Ground from local Donahue Farms chuck, short-rib and brisket, served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun with black garlic mayo, homemade dill pickle chips, shredded lettuce. Topped with house-smoked brisket, McCadam NY sharp cheddar, house-pickled jalapenos, MOAB BBQ sauce, crispy onion strings.$26.95
- Double Crack Burger
Four fully-cooked, juicy 4oz “smashed burgers” ground from local Donahue Farms chuck, short-rib and brisket, finished with our black garlic mayonnaise, homemade dill pickle chips, shredded lettuce, caramelized red onion confit, melted American cheese and finished with piggy sauce.$26.95
- Crack Burger
Two fully-cooked, juicy 4oz “smashed burgers” ground from local Donahue Farms chuck, short-rib and brisket, finished with our black garlic mayonnaise, homemade dill pickle chips, shredded lettuce, caramelized red onion confit, melted American cheese and finished with piggy sauce.$19.95
Wings
Kid's Menu
Tacos
- Smoked Pineapple Pulled Pork Tacos
House-smoked pulled pork, MOAB BBQ sauce, jalepeno coleslaw, homemade pineapple salsa, shredded cheddar cheese, with a piggy sauce drizzle on soft corn tortillas.$23.95
- BiT%#in’ Brisket Tacos
House-smoked brisket burnt ends, homemade smoky maple jalapeño coleslaw, homemade smoky cilantro and black bean corn salsa, shredded McCadam sharp NY cheddar cheese, chipotle sour cream drizzle, diced scallions on flour tortillas.$23.95
- Killer Mango Shrimp Tacos
Hand-breaded shrimp, our MOAB BBQ sauce, arugula greens, homemade mango salsa, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro, house-pickled jalapeños, homemade piggy sauce on soft corn tortillas$23.95
- Baja Chicken Tacos
Smoked pulled chicken, MOAB BBQ sauce, jalapeno coleslaw, cotija cheese, pico de gallo on soft corn tortillas.$23.95
Bistro Salads
- BBQ Salad
Brisket burnt ends, pulled pork, or pulled chicken over arugula greens with homemade bacon lardons, smoky cilantro and black bean corn salsa, house-pickled jalapenos, shredded NY sharp cheddar, croutons, homemade pico de gallo and finished with our homemade ranch dressing, scallions and crispy onion strings.$23.95
Desserts
Sides
NA Drinks
Fountain Soda
Saranac Bottled Soda
Iced Tea/Lemonade
Juice/Milk/Coffee
NA Hot Drinks
NA Slushies
Beer & Wine
Draft Beer
- OUT OF STOCK01 -DFTOUT OF STOCK$7.00
- 02 -Allagash White$7.00
- 03 -Bake's Triple Jam Cider$7.00
- OUT OF STOCK04 -DFTOUT OF STOCK$7.00
- 05 -1911 Cider$7.00
- 06 -Switchback$7.00
- 07 -Minkey Boodle$7.00
- 08 -Hell or High Watermelon$7.00
- 09 - Big Slide IPA$7.00
- 10 -Fat Orange Cat$7.00
- OUT OF STOCK11 - DFTOUT OF STOCK$7.00
- 12 -Common Roots Arctic$7.00
- 13 -UBU$7.00
- 14 -Perfect Day Pils$7.00
- 15 -Fiddlehead$7.00
- 16 -Paradox IPA$7.00
- OUT OF STOCK17 -DFTOUT OF STOCK$7.00
- 18 -Blueberry Wheat$7.00
- 19 -Miracle On Ice$7.00
- 20 -Guiness$7.00
Bottled Beer
Liquor
Infamous Rum Sloshies & Tiki Drinks
- Rum Sloshies$13.00+
- Margaritas$15.00
- Painkiller
Silver Rum, Fresh-Made Pineapple Juice, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Creme de Coconut, Floater of Gosling's Rum with a Dusting of Nutmeg and a Cinnamon Rim$15.00
- Rum Runner
Silver Rum, Chambord, Creme de Banana, Fresh-Made Pineapple Juice, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Floater of Gosling's Rum$15.00
- Mai Tai
Silver Rum, Cointreau, Almond Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Floater of Gosling's Rum$15.00
Classically-Inspired Cocktails
- Our Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned
Our in-house barrel-aged old fashioned. Knob Creek Rye, Luxardo Marachino, Orange Bitters, Simple Syrup, Amarena Cherries$15.00
- The PBJ Old Fashioned
Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Chambord, Simple Syrup, Bitters & Aromatics, Amarena Cherries$15.00
- The Classic Old Fashioned$15.00
- Our Barrel-Aged Negroni
Barr Hill Gin, Campari, Antica Formula Vermouth, Aromatics$15.00
- The Bloody Mary
Tito's Vodka & Homemade Bloody Mary Mix, Old Bay Rim, Homemade Pickle Spear.$15.00
- The Angry Cactus
Milagro Tequila, Seltzer, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Habanero Puree, Tajiin Rim$15.00
- The Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Prosecco, Seltzer$15.00
- The Spicy Dirty Martini
Grey Goose Vodka, Olive Brine, Carpano Dry Vermouth, Blue Cheese & Habanero Stuffed Olives$15.00
- The North of Manhattan
Bulleit Bourbon, Antica Sweet Vermouth, Amarena Cherry$15.00
- The Peppermint Espresso Martini
Tito's, Espresso, Kahlua, Peppermint Schnapps$15.00
- The Hibiscus Habanero Pisco Sour
Alto de Carmen Pisco, Hibiscus, Simple Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Lime$15.00
- The Girl Scout Cookie
Tito's Vodka, Bailey's, Creme de Menthe, Creme de Cacoa$15.00
- Hillbilly Gatorade
Pabst Blue Ribbon, Homemade MOAB BBQ sauce, Homemade Pickled Juice, Homemade Pickle Spear, Salt Rim$8.00
- Espresso Martini
Stoli Vanilla, Kahlua, Espresso$15.00