The Pizza Hunters 18090 Collins Avenue T-8, Sunny Isles Beach
Pizza 14"
- 14" Mushroom Pizza$18.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Mushrooms, oregano, olive oil
- 14" Chicken Barbecue Pizza$19.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Chicken, BBQ sauce, oregano
- 14" Pepperoni Pizza 14"$18.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, oregano
- 14" Margherita pizza 14"$17.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, oregano, olive oil
- 14" Hunters Signature Seafood$22.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Squid, Shrimps, Mussels, Fresh basil, oregano, black truffle oil
- 14" Four Cheese Pizza$19.99
Marinara Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Feta cheese, Parmesan cheese, Blue cheese, Oregano, Olive oil
- 14" Prosciutto Pizza$19.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Prosciutto, arugula, oregano, olive oil
- 14" Hawaiian pizza$18.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Ham, Pineapple, oregano, olive oil
- 14" Meat lovers$20.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Chicken, Sausages, Pepperoni, Mortadella Ham, oregano, olive oi
- 14" Mortadella Stracciatella Pizza$21.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Mortadella, Stracciatella cheese, oregano, arugula topped with black truffle oil
- Turkish style pizza (Lahmajun)$16.99
Lamb and Beef minced meat, Onion, Red Sweet bell paper, Black and Red pepper spice, Lemon, Parsley
Pizza 18" xl
- 18" Margherita pizza$22.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, oregano, olive oil
- 18" Pepperoni Pizza$23.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, oregano
- 18" Hawaiian pizza$23.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Ham, Pineapple, oregano, olive oil
- 18" Mushroom Pizza$23.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Mushrooms, oregano, olive oil
- 18" Chicken Barbecue Pizza$24.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Chicken, BBQ sauce, oregano
- 18" Prosciutto Pizza$24.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Prosciutto, arugula, oregano, olive oil
- 18" Four Cheese Pizza$24.99
Marinara Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Feta cheese, Parmesan cheese, Blue cheese, Oregano, Olive oil
- 18" Meat lovers$25.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Chicken, Sausages, Pepperoni, Mortadella Ham, oregano, olive oi
- 18" Mortadella Stracciatella Pizza$26.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Mortadella, Stracciatella cheese, oregano, arugula topped with black truffle oil
- 18" Hunters Signature Seafood$27.99
Marinara Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Squid, Shrimps, Mussels, Fresh basil, oregano, black truffle oil
Half Pizza
Beverages
Beer and Wine
- Michelob ULTRA (4.2%)$4.99
Michelob ULTRA (4.2%) , 12oz
- PRESIDENTE (5.0%)$4.99
PRESIDENTE (5.0%), 12oz.
- STELLA ARTOIS (5.0%)$4.99
STELLA ARTOIS (5.0%), 11.2oz.
- ANGELO PORETTI (5.0%)$4.99
ANGELO PORETTI (5.0%), 11.2oz
- COPA di VINO Cabernet Sauvignon (13.3%)$5.99
- COPA di VINO Sauvignon Blanc (12.6%)$5.99
- 101 NORTH Cabernet Sauvignon (12.5%)$19.99
- 101 NORTH Pino Grigio (11%)$19.99
- Fine Wine Sangria (5.5%)$5.99
- Fine wine Coconut Chardonnay (5.5%)$5.99
Wings
Salads and Appetizers
- Caesar Salad$9.95
Lettuce, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar Dressising, Romano Croutons
- Chicken Cesar Salad$11.95
Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar Dressising, Romano Croutons
- Shrimps Cesar Salad$12.95
Lettuce, Shrimps, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar Dressising, Romano Croutons
- Caprese$12.99
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Focaccia Bread on the side
- Prosciutto & Burrata$15.99
Fresh Burrata Cheese , Tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma, Basil, Focaccia Bread on the side
- Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze$13.99
Fresh Burrata Cheese , Tomatoes, Arugula, Italian Balsamic Glaze, Focaccia Bread on the side