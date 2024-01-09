The Pizza Nomad West Warwick Grubbery
Popular Items
Lunch & Dinner
The Frontier
- Gut Buster Calzone$14.75
Authentic NY System meat & weiners, onions, mustard, and celery salt with our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend in a Calzone
- Border Fries$6.99
Our crispy coasted fries tossed Southwest Seasoning
- Loaded Skins (5)$9.99
Carved out and fried potato skins filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese with chopped bacon
- French Bread Pizzas (2)$7.49
You choice of 2 sliced French Bread Pizzas.. Cheesy Garlic (No Sauce), Cheese, Roni, or Curly Roni
- Tater Kegs (8)$9.99
Oversized Tater Tots mixed with cheese and bacon
Build Your Own Brick Oven Pizza
- Build Your Own 10" Small Pizza$8.99
Build your own Small pizza with 24 different sauces and 30 toppings to choose from
- Build Your Own 14" Large Pizza$12.99
Build your own Large pizza with 24 different sauces and 30 toppings to choose from
- Build Your Own 13x17 Party Square Pizza$16.99
Build your own party square pizza with 24 different sauces and 30 toppings to choose from
- Build Your Own 9x13 Vitruvian Mini Square Pizza$10.99
Build your own Vitruvian Mini Square pizza with 24 different sauces and 30 toppings to choose from
- Build Your Own 10" Gluten Free Pizza (Crust)$13.99
Build your own gluten-free pizza (crust) with 24 different sauces and 30 toppings to choose from ATTENTION: The crust used is gluten free however some toppings offered may NOT be gluten free.
Specialty Pizzas & Calzones
- Great Divide (Small 10")
Small pizza- Split it down the middle, you choose 2 specialty pizzas.
- Great Divide (Large 14")
Large pizza- Split it down the middle, you choose 2 specialty pizzas.
- Great Divide (Square 13x17")
Square pizza- Split it down the middle, you choose 2 specialty pizzas.
- Great Divide (10" Gluten Free) ATTENTION: The crust used is gluten free & some toppings may NOT be gluten free.
10" Gluten free pizza crust- Split it down the middle, you choose 2 specialty pizzas.
- Harvest Moon (Limited Time)$14.25+
Marinated chicken, roasted yellow & orange peppers, crispy onions, cranberry sauce, and a drizzling of spiced pumpkin butter with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend A perfect blend of flavors!
- Waffle House (Limited Time)$14.25+
Our fresh shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend topped with crispy chicken, bacon, chopped Belgium waffle pieces and maple syrup Creation credit to our team member Brayden!
- Peter Piper's Pickled Pizza$13.75+
A roasted garlic parmesan sauce base topped with our house shredded cheddar & mozzarella cheese blend, chopped pickles, dill weed seasoning, and a drizzle of buttermilk ranch after it's cooked..
- Alfredo$13.75+
Crispy chicken, diced broccoli, and alfredo sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
- Backyard BBQ$14.25+
Marinated chicken, bacon, crispy onions, and bbq sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
- BBQ Chicken$13.00+
Marinated chicken and BBQ sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
- Boas Festa$14.50+
Our house Chourico and peppers with our fresh shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
- Buffalo Chicken$13.00+
Marinated chicken and Buffalo sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
- Cheeseburger$13.75+
Grilled seasoned burger, chopped tomatoes, and buttermilk ranch on top of our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.50+
Chopped bacon, marinated chicken, and Buttermilk ranch with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
- General Tso$13.75+
Crispy chicken, diced broccoli, and General Tso sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
- Buffa-Q Chicken$13.00+
Marinated chicken and Buffa-Q sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
- Greek$13.75+
White pizza topped with olives, chopped tomatoes, banana peppers, feta and our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
- Hawaiian$12.00+
Ham, and pineapple with red sauce and our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
- Lasagna$14.75+
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ricotta, and red sauce with you fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar
- Meat Lovers$14.75+
Red sauce, cheese, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and ham
- Mediterranean$13.75+
Marinated chicken, cheese, feta, olives, olive oil, garlic, basil, and oregano
- Murderoni$13.75+
Red sauce, cheese, and too Much Pepperoni
- Nomader What$14.75+
The Nomad Special- Red sauce, cheese, mushrooms, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, onions, olives, and green peppers
- Orleans$13.75+
Marinated chicken, cheese, roasted yellow & orange peppers, bacon, crispy onions, and bourbon sauce
- Steak and Cheese$14.75+
American cheese base with shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Taco$13.25+
Seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Trifecta$12.75+
White pizza with cheese, feta, and parmesan
- Veggie Supreme$14.25+
Red sauce, cheese, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, olives, peppers, and tomatoes
- Village$13.75+
Cheese, olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, onions, feta, and oregano
- White$9.75+
Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, cheddar, and oregano
- Yaki$13.75+
Teriyaki sauce, cheese, smashed pineapple, crispy onions, chicken
Stuffed Crust Brick Oven Pizza
Customer Named Creations
- GROSS-QUITO CALZONE$13.50
GROSS-QUITO CALZONE: Mac'N cheese, crispy chicken, teriyaki sauce, and our shredded cheddar mozzarella cheese blend
- HANGRY VET TECH$12.25+
HANGRY VET TECH: Alfredo sauce, cheese, shaved steak, pineapple, and ricotta. By Kerry
- TRASH PANDA$13.50+
TRASH PANDA: Buffa-Q chicken pizza with extra sauce, ricotta, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, and a little extra cheese on top By Steev
- THE ISLANDER$13.50+
Red sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple, bacon, and onions. Submitted by Marvin H.
- ROMAN RANCHER$13.00+
ROMAN RANCHER: White pizza with meatballs, bacon, and crispy onions topped with ranch and BBQ Sauce February 2021 Nomad Special
- RIVIEIRA MAYA$12.75+
RIVIEIRA MAYA: Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, taco meat, smashed pineapples, crispy onions, topped with mango habanero sauce April 2021 Nomad Special
- BETTY WHITE$13.00+
BETTY WHITE: White Pizza with spinach, chicken, and alfredo sauce By Martin
- CHECK PLEASE$13.50+
CHECK PLEASE: Alfredo Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, marinated chicken, and mushrooms By Bill T
- SCANDALOUS$13.75+
SCANDALOUS: Buffalo sauce, cheese, crispy chicken, and bacon By: Julia
- INDECISION$9.50+
INDECISION: Red sauce, cheese, regular pepperoni and curly pepperoni By Everyone's Girlfriend
- DEATH BY BUFFALO$13.50+
cheese, crispy chicken, onions, crispy onions, banana peppers, buffalo sauce, ranch AFTER COOKED By Brandon
- THE RADHIKA$14.00+
Red sauce, cheese, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, and pineapples. By: Radhika
- KATHY$6.99+
KATHY: No Sauce, only cheese, cooked EXTRA LIGHT By Paul
- VALUE MENU$10.25+
VALUE MENU: No sauce, pizza cheese, crispy chicken. AFTER COOKED mayo drizzle and lettuce. By: Brayden Carneiro
Wood Fired Grilled Flats 7x12
- Harvest Moon Grilled Flat (Limited Time)$14.25
Marinated chicken, roasted yellow & orange peppers, crispy onions, cranberry sauce, and a drizzling of spiced pumpkin butter all on top of our fresh shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust. A perfect blend of flavors!
- Alfredo Grilled Flat$14.75
Crispy chicken, broccoli, and alfredo sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
- Backyard BBQ Grilled Flat$14.75
Marinated chicken, bacon, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
- Boas Festa Grilled Flat$14.75
Our house-made Chourico and peppers on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
- Caprese Grilled Flat$13.50
Pesto sauce, diced tomatoes, with balsamic reduction drizzle on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
- Cordon Bleu Grilled Flat$14.75
Crispy chicken, ham, bacon, and honey mustard sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
- Fajita Grilled Flat$14.75
Your choice of marinated chicken or steak, cheese, roasted orange and yellow peppers, onions, and fajita sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
- General Tso's Grilled Flat$14.75
Crispy chicken, broccoli, and General Tso's sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
- Gut Buster Grilled Flat$14.00
Authentic NY System meat & weiners, onions, mustard, and celery salt on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
- Jamaican Jerk Grilled Flat$14.75
Marinated chicken, roasted orange and yellow peppers, crispy onions, and Jamaican jerk sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
- Mac'N Grilled Flat$14.25
Creamy macaroni and cheese with our house shredded cheddar & mozzarella blend, and bread crumbs on a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
- Old Persian Grilled Flat$14.75
Crispy chicken, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, and garlic parmesan sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
- Orleans Grilled Flat$14.75
Marinated chicken, roasted yellow and orange peppers, bacon, crispy onions, and bourbon sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
- Parm Grilled Flat$14.25
Marinara, and crispy chicken on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
- Spartan Grilled Flat$14.75
Olive oil, garlic, oregano, olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, and feta on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
- Twice Baked Grilled Flat$14.25
Twice baked potatoes with a Monterey Jack, cheddar, & mozzarella cheese blend and bacon on a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
- Yaki Grilled Flat$14.75
Marinated chicken, smashed pineapple, crispy onions, and teriyaki sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
Calzones & Pies
- Build Your Own Pie (No Sauce)$8.99
- Build Your Own Calzone (Includes Sauce)$8.99
- Spinach Pie$9.99
- Broccoli Pie$9.99
- Desperado Calzone$14.75
Creamy Mac N' Cheese, white cheddar & Monterey Jack, seasoned taco beef, crushed Nacho Cheese Doritos, and Buffalo sauce with the top of the calzone eclipsed with cheese!
- Man of War Calzone$14.75
Creamy Mac N' Cheese, mozzarella & cheddar, and our house-made Chourico and peppers
- Lil Rhody Cheese Steak Calzone$14.75
Creamy Mac N' Cheese, American cheese, mozzarella & cheddar, shaved steak, peppers, onions, and mushrooms
- Food Truck BBQ Calzone$14.75
Creamy Mac N' Cheese, mozzarella & cheddar, marinated chicken, bacon, cheese, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce
- Buff'N Mac Calzone$14.50
Creamy Mac N' Cheese, mozzarella & cheddar, breaded chicken, cheese, and buffalo sauce
- Chicken Parm Calzone$13.75
Marinara, mozzarella & cheddar,, and breaded chicken
- Meatball Parm Calzone$13.75
Marinara, mozzarella & cheddar, and chopped meatballs
- Italian Calzone$13.75
Capicola, genoa, ham, cheese, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, oil and vinegar
- Lasagna Calzone$14.75
Sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta, pepperoni, sausage, and meatball
N.Y. System Hot Weiners
- All The Way N.Y. System Hot Weiner$2.35
N.Y System Weiner on a steamed bun with meat sauce, mustard, onions, and celery salt. One weiner per order.
- Custom N.Y. System Hot Weiner$2.35
Customize your N .Y System Hot Weiner. One weiner per order. Comes standard with Meat Sauce, mustard, onions, and celery salt.
War Hammers
- War Hammers & Beer Cheese$8.99
3 garlic butter coated soft Bavarian Pretzels with a side of our thick and creamy beer cheese for dipping
- Spartan War Hammers$8.99
- Loaded Tots War Hammers$8.99
2 sliced Bavarian buttered pretzels with mozzarella , cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheese, with crispy tater tots and bacon. Side of sour cream or ranch recommended
- Gut Buster War Hammers$7.99
2 sliced Bavarian buttered pretzels with cheese, wieners, authentic New York system meat, onions, Celery salt, and mustard.
- Peter Piper's Pickled War Hammers$8.99
2 sliced Bavarian buttered pretzels with cheese, roasted garlic parmesan sauce, chopped pickles, dill weed seasoning, and topped with a buttermilk ranch drizzle after cooking
- Cheesy Garlic War Hammers$7.99
2 sliced Bavarian pretzels with garlic butter, cheese, and spices
- Pepperoni War Hammers$7.99
2 sliced Bavarian buttered pretzels with cheese and pepperoni. Side of marinara recommended.
- Curly Roni War Hammers$7.99
2 sliced Bavarian buttered pretzels with cheese and curly pepperoni. Side of marinara recommended.
- Trifecta War Hammers$7.99
2 sliced Bavarian buttered pretzels with cheese, feta, and parmesan
- Chicken Parm War Hammers$8.99
2 sliced Bavarian buttered pretzels with marinara, crispy chicken, and cheese
- Meatball Parm War Hammers$7.99
2 sliced Bavarian butteres pretzels with marinara, chopped meatball, and cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch War Hammers$8.99
2 sliced Bavarian buttered pretzels with marinated chicken, bacon, cheese, and ranch
- General Tso War Hammers$8.99
2 sliced Bavarian buttered pretzels with cheese, crispy chicken, broccoli, and General Tso Sauce
- Cheeseburger War Hammers$7.99
2 sliced Bavarian buttered pretzels with grilled hamburger pieces, tomatoes, and buttermilk ranch.
- Boas Festa War Hammers$7.99
2 sliced Bavarian buttered pretzels with cheese and our house-made Chourico and peppers
- Mac'N War Hammers$7.99
2 sliced Bavarian buttered pretzels with cheese, our house made creamy Mac'N Cheese, and bread crumbs
- BBQ Chicken War Hammers$7.99
2 sliced Bavarian buttered pretzels with cheese, marinated chicken, and BBQ sauce
- Buffa-Q Chicken War Hammers$7.99
2 sliced Bavarian buttered pretzels with cheese, marinated chicken, and Buffa-Q sauce
- Buffalo Chicken War Hammers$7.99
2 sliced Bavarian buttered pretzels with cheese, marinated chicken, and buffalo sauce
- Italian War Hammers$8.99
2 sliced Bavarian buttered pretzels with cheese, ham, sweet capicola, genoa salami, onions, banana peppers, tomatoes, and red wine oil and vinegar
Pickins
- Small French Fry$3.75
- Large French Fry$5.75
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
- Seasoned Curly Fries$7.99
- Tater Tots$6.75
- Loaded Fries$9.99
Choice of fries topped with cheese and bacon
- Old School Mack Fries$11.99
Fries topped with grilled steak and onions with a side of our creamy beer cheese to pour over them
- Outback Fries$10.99
Fries topped with shaved steak, crispy onions, cheese, and BBQ sauce
- War Hammers & Beer Cheese$8.99
3 garlic butter coated soft Bavarian Pretzels with a side of our thick and creamy beer cheese for dipping
- Side Beer Cheese$3.99
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$7.49
- Beer Battered Fried Pickles$7.99
- Jalapeno Poppers$9.49
- Smoked Gouda Mac'N Cheese Bites$8.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
- Santa Fe Egg Rolls$7.99
Egg rolls filled with chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, corn, jalapenos, red peppers, black beans, and spinach. Side of sour cream for dipping is recommended!
- Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls$9.99
- Pizza Egg Rolls$8.99
Stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.99+
- Cheesy Pepperoni Garlic Bread$10.99+
- Chicken Tenders$10.99
(6) Plain or tossed
- Doritos Loaded Nachos$13.99
Your choice Doritos chips smothered with your choice of seasoned beef, marinated chicken, shaved steak, or crispy chicken, cheese, olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, and lettuce
- Street Taco Nachos$13.99
Shredded Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, carne asada steak, grilled corn, onions, and tomatoes with Dynamite Sauce on the side (Salsa/Sour Cream Blend)
- BBQ Chicken Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips loaded with marinated chicken, cheese, crispy onions, olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, and topped with a BBQ sauce drizzle
- Loaded Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips smothered with your choice of seasoned beef, marinated chicken, shaved steak, or crispy chicken, cheese, olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, and lettuce
Wings
- Boneless Wings$10.99
Plain or Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce
- 8 Wings$9.99
Breaded or NON Breaded Wings, Plain or Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce
- 12 Wings$14.99
Breaded or NON Breaded Wings, Plain or Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce
- 24 Wings$26.99
Breaded or NON Breaded Wings, Plain or Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce
- Wings Sampler (15)$18.99
Breaded or NON Breaded Wings, Your Choice of 3 Tossin Sauces
- Wings Party Sampler (30)$34.99
Breaded or NON Breaded Wings, Your Choice or 3 Tossin Sauces
Craft Burgers
- Harvest Moon Burger & Fries (Limited Time)$13.99
8oz chuck and brisket blend burger, cheddar cheese, roasted yellow & orange peppers, crispy onions, cranberry sauce, and a drizzling of spiced pumpkin butter between a toast brioche bun
- Hamburger & Fries$10.99
8oz chuck and brisket blend burger, tomato, pickles, and lettuce in between a toasted brioche bun
- Cheeseburger & Fries$10.99
8oz chuck and brisket blend burger, American cheese, tomato, pickles, and lettuce in between a toasted brioche bun
- Emperor Burger & Fries$12.99
8oz chuck and brisket blend burger, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles, onions, and American cheese in between a toasted brioche bun A king is the ruler of a kingdom whereas an emperor is the ruler of an empire
- Aristocrat Burger & Fries$12.99
8oz chuck and brisket blend burger, lettuce, onions, pickles, and Aristocrat sauce in between a toasted brioche bun Official burger of the Tristan da Cunha Clown College
- Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries$12.99
8oz chuck and brisket blend burger, cheddar cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, and pickles in between a toasted brioche bun
- Cavern Burger & Fries$12.99
8oz chuck and brisket blend burger, cheddar cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, grilled onions, and bleu cheese crumbles in between a toasted brioche bun
- Kansas City Burger & Fries$12.99
8oz chuck and brisket blend burger, cheddar cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, smoked slices of brisket, pickles, and Kansas City BBQ Sauce in between a toasted brioche bun
- Western BBQ Burger & Fries$12.99
8oz chuck and brisket blend burger, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, crispy onions, and topped with coleslaw
- Smothered Burger & Fries$12.99
8oz chuck and brisket blend burger, cheddar cheese, with grilled onions, and mushrooms in between a toasted brioche bun
- Yaki Burger & Fries$12.99
8oz chuck and brisket blend burger, cheddar cheese, smashed pineapple, crispy onions, and teriyaki sauce in between a toasted brioche bun
- Taco-ver Burger & Fries$12.99
Taco seasoned 8oz chuck and brisket blend beef burger, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and sour cream in between a toasted brioche bun
- Knocked Up Burger & Fries$12.99
8oz chuck and brisket blend burger, cheddar cheese, fried pickles, lettuce, and secret sauce in between a toasted brioche bun
- Veggie Burger & Fries$12.99
Veggie burger, cheddar cheese, Tomato, lettuce, and pickles in between a toasted brioche bun
Chick'n Chomps
- Harvest Moon Chick'n Chomp & Fries (Limited Time)$14.99
Crispy chicken filet, roasted yellow & orange peppers, crispy onions, cranberry sauce, and a drizzling of spiced pumpkin butter between a toasted brioche bun
- Waffle House Chick'n Chomp& Fries (Limited Time)$16.99
The Waffle House Chick'n Chomp is our crispy chicken filet with cheddar cheese and bacon between 2 toasted Belgian waffles, with a side of maple syrup for drizzling of course Credit to our team member Brent!
- Classic Chick'n Chomp & Fries$10.99
Crispy chicken filet with lettuce, tomato, and mayo between a toasted brioche bun
- Buffalo Chick'n Chomp & Fries$10.99
Crispy chicken filet tossed in buffalo with lettuce, tomato, and mayo between a toasted brioche bun
- Parmesan Chick'n Chomp & Fries$10.99
Crispy chicken filet with our house marinara and provolone cheese between a toasted brioche bun
- Kansas City Chick'n Chomp & Fries$12.99
Crispy chicken filet tossed in Kansas City BBQ Sauce, cheddar cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, smoked slices of brisket, and pickles in between a toasted brioche bun
- Yaki Chick'n Chomp & Fries$12.99
Crispy Chicken filet tossed in teriyaki sauce, cheddar cheese, smashed pineapple, and crispy onions in between a toasted brioche bun
- Western Chick'n Chomp & Fries$12.99
Crispy Chicken filet tossed in BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, crispy onions, and topped with coleslaw between a toasted brioche bun
- Knocked Up Chick'n Chomp & Fries$12.99
Crispy Chicken filet, cheddar cheese, fried pickles, lettuce, and secret sauce in between a toasted brioche bun
- Nashville Hot Chick'n Chomp & Fries$11.99
Crispy chicken filet tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce with pickles between a toasted brioche bun
Grinders & Wraps
- Italian$8.99+
Ham, Sweet Capicola, Genoa Salami, and Provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, and oil & vinegar
- Cheeseburger$8.99+
Burgers, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles
- Oregon Trail$9.99+
chicken tenders & onion rings tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with bacon and cheddar cheese
- Yaki Stir Fry$9.99+
grilled chicken with yellow and orange peppers, pineapples, onions, teriyaki sauce, and cheddar cheese
- Chicken Cutlet$8.99+
Crispy chicken cutlets, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Buffalo chicken$8.99+
Crispy chicken cutlets tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese
- Steak & Cheese$8.99+
Shaved steak with American cheese
- Steak & Cheese Bomb$10.99+
Shaved steak topped with American Cheese, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms
- Chicken Parm$8.99+
crispy chicken, marinara, and provolone cheese
- Meatball Parm$8.99+
Meatballs, marinara, and provolone cheese
- Grilled Chicken$8.99+
Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Sausage Parm$8.99+
Sausage, marinara, and provolone cheese
- Meatball & Sausage Parm$8.99+
Meatballs, sausage, marinara, and provolone cheese
- Eggplant Parm$8.99+
Breaded eggplant, marinara, Provolone cheese
- Ham$7.99+
Ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Turkey$8.99+
Turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Combo Meals
Salads
- Street Taco Salad$11.99
Mixed lettuce, shredded Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, carne asada steak, grilled corn, onions, and tomatoes. (Dynamite Sauce (blend of sour cream and salsa) is recommended)
- Side Garden Salad$4.49
Lettuce with tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, peppers, and onions
- Garden Salad$9.49
Lettuce with tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, peppers, and onions
- Chef Salad$10.49
Lettuce with turkey, ham, American, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, peppers, and onions
- Greek Salad$10.49
Lettuce with feta, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, peppers, and onions
- Antipasto Salad$10.49
Lettuce with ham, capicola, genoa salami, provolone, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, peppers, and onions
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
lettuce with grilled chicken, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, peppers, and onions
- Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
Lettuce with crispy chicken, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, peppers, and onions
- Grilled Chicken & Feta Salad$11.99
Lettuce with grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, peppers, and onions
- Caesar Salad$9.49
Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan and croutons
- Taco Salad$10.99
Lettuce with seasoned taco meat, shredded cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, crushed Nacho Cheese Doritos, olives, and tomatoes. (Catalina dressing recommended)
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$10.99
Lettuce mix with Grilled chicken and bacon (Ranch dressing recommended)
- Tuna Salad$10.99
Lettuce with tuna, tomatoes, olives, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers
- Cheeseburger Salad$10.99
Lettuce with grilled hamburger pieces, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, chopped pickles, tomatoes, and onions, (Thousand Island dressing recommended)
Clubs
Pasta
- Pasta with Just Sauce$8.99
Penne, spaghetti, or cheese ravioli topped with sauce and served with garlic bread. Adding melted cheese is optional.
- Pasta with Meatballs$11.99
A generous portion of penne, spaghetti, or cheese ravioli topped with sauce and meatballs. Served with garlic bread. Adding melted cheese is optional.
- Pasta with Chicken Parmesan$13.99
Penne, spaghetti, or cheese ravioli topped with sauce and crispy breaded chicken with sauce and melted cheese. Served with garlic bread.
- Pasta with Eggplant Parmesan$11.99
Penne, spaghetti, or cheese ravioli topped with sauce and breaded eggplant with sauce and melted cheese. Served with garlic bread.
- Chicken Alfredo$13.99
Penne, spaghetti, or cheese ravioli topped with Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken and broccoli. Served with garlic bread. Adding melted cheese is optional.
- Pasta with Sausage$11.99
Penne, spaghetti, or cheese ravioli topped with sauce and sausage. Served with garlic bread. Adding melted cheese is optional.
- Pasta with Meatballs and sausage$11.99
Penne, spaghetti, or cheese ravioli topped with red sauce, meatballs, and sausage. Served with garlic bread. Adding melted cheese is optional.
- Side of Meatballs and Sauce$3.99
- Side of Garlic Bread$1.99
Nomad Kid's Meals
Sides
Sauce Lab
- Side Nomad Signature Sauce$1.00
Our Nomad signature sauce, an awesome dipping option for what seems like almost anything
- Side Drunken Monkey$1.00
Maple Bourbon
- Side Dynamite$1.00
Creamy salsa blend. Great with our taco salad, taco pizza, and nachos.
- Side Alaskan Bush$1.00
Creamy, Tangy, Ranch
- Side Kirkland Lake$1.00
Honey mustard with a splash of nostalgia. Great with French fries and chicken.
- Side Black Winter$1.25
Black Truffle dipping sauce with a light kick
- Side Tex Mex$1.00
Chipolte Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Side Ghost Slinger$1.00
Ghost Pepper BBQ
- Side Side Chick$1.00
Eat More Chikin
- Side NO NO$1.00
Stingin Honey
Sauces & Dressings ++
- Side Ranch$0.75
- Side Bleu Cheese$0.75
- Side Honey Mustard$0.75
- Side Caesar$0.75
- Side Red Wine Oil & Vinegar$0.75
- Side Marinara$0.50
- Side Country French$0.75
- Side Catalina$0.75
- Side Sweet Vidalia Onion$0.75
- Side Asian Sesame$0.75
- Side Thousand Island$0.75
- Side Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.75
- Side Greek$0.75
- Side Italian$0.75
- Side Sour Cream$0.75
- Side Salsa$0.75
- Side Dynamite Sauce$1.00
A blend of salsa and sour cream
- Side Sweet and Sour$0.75
- Side Jamaican Jerk$0.75
- Side BBQ$0.75
- Side Buffalo$0.75
- Side Alfredo$1.00
- Side Mayo$0.75
- Side General Tso$0.75
- Side Buffa-Q$0.75
- Side Boom Boom$0.75
- Side Teriyaki$0.75
- Side Garlic Parmesan$0.75
- Side Garlic Buffalo$0.75
- Side Sriracha$0.75
- Side Bourbon$0.75
- Side Sweet Chili$0.75
- Side Honey Sriracha$0.75
- Side Mango Habnero$0.75
- Side Kansas City BBQ$0.75
- Side Nashville Hot$0.75
- Side Fajita$0.75
- Side Grated Parmesan Cheese$0.50
- Side Shredded Parmesan Cheese$1.00
- Side Crushed Red Peppers