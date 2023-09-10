Food

Appetizers

Pizza Place Cheesy Sticks

$13.95

Our thin crust pizza dough, topped with garlic butter & mozzarella cheese

Cheese Bread

$4.95

Garlic bread topped with cheese

Garlic Bread Sticks

$7.95

Our thin crust pizza dough, topped with garlic butter

Popcorn Chicken

$11.95

Garlic Bread

$4.95

8 Pieces Hot Wings

$13.95

Buffalo, barbeque, or Italian rub

12 Pieces Hot Wings

$17.95

Buffalo, barbeque, or Italian rub

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$11.95

Served with ranch, bleu cheese, or spicy ranch

Italian Nachos

$11.95

Tortilla chips topped with cheese, onions, olives, and jalapeños. Served with salsa

Pizza Rolls

$14.95

Pepperoni and cheese rolled together in pizza dough

Pizza Bread

$9.95

Our sandwich roll is split and topped with pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of 2 toppings

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.95

Served with tortilla chips

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.95

Served with marinara sauce

Zucchini Sticks

$11.95

Served with ranch

Jalapeño Poppers

$11.95

Deep-fried jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, served with ranch

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.95

Fresh mushroom caps stuffed with sausage

3 Items Sampler Platter

$16.95

Choose from appetizers with *

4 Items Sampler Platter

$18.95

Choose from appetizers with *

Side Meatball

$8.95

Side Sausage

$8.95

Onion Rings

$11.95

Fries

$4.95

Salads and Soup

Chicken Caesar

$12.95

Marinated chicken breast tossed with croutons, red onions, shredded parmesan, and creamy caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread

Italian Turkey Cobb

$12.95

Chopped turkey, provolone, tomato, olives, onions, bacon, and a hard-boiled egg. Served with garlic bread

Dinner Salad

$7.95+

Antipasto Salad

$8.95+

BLT Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce tossed with bacon, tomatoes, croutons, and onions. Served with garlic bread

Pizza Place Spinach Salad

$12.95

Fresh spinach tossed with bacon, tomatoes, croutons, mushrooms, onions, a hard-boiled egg, and creamy Italian dressing. Served with garlic bread

Chicken & Pasta Florentine Soup

$4.95+

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.95

Pasta Salad

$7.95

Sandwiches

Cold Combo

$9.95+

Ham, salami, turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard

Deli Sub

$9.95+

Choice of ham, roast beef, salami, or turkey with provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard

Tuna Sandwich

$9.95+

Tuna, lettuce, and provolone

Meatball

$9.95+

Toasted roll with meatballs with marinara sauce and mozzarella

Sausage

$9.95+

Toasted roll with sausage with marinara sauce and mozzarella

Philly Style Roast Beef

$9.95+

Sautéed with bell peppers and red onions. Topped with melted provolone

Chicken Parmesan

$9.95+

Chicken breast cooked in marinara topped with provolone

Hot Pastrami

$9.95+

Toasted roll with pastrami, mustard, and pickles

House Special

$9.95+

Toasted roll with pastrami, roast beef, and ham sauteed with bell peppers and onions. Topped with melted provolone

This and That

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95

French fries topped with chili and cheese

Fat Kid Fries

$10.95

French fries topped with cheese and bacon

Chili Nachos

$10.95

Tortilla chips topped with chili and cheese

Cheeseburger and Fries

$9.95

Cheeseburger topped with 1000 island spread, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Chili Cheeseburger and Fries

$10.95

Hamburger topped with chili and cheese

Beef Taco

$2.50

Corn tortilla taco with cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Side Dressings

Ranch

$1.50+

Spicy Ranch

$1.50+

Italian

$1.50+

Creamy Italian

$1.50+

1000

$1.50+

Balsamic

$1.50+

Honey Mustard

$1.50+

Caesar Dressing

$1.50+

Blue Cheese

$1.50

Pizza & Calzones

Build Your Own Pizza

Small Build Your Own

$11.95

Medium Build Your Own

$13.95

Large Build Your Own

$15.95

X Large Build Your Own

$18.95

XX Large Build Your Own

$20.95

Giant Build Your Own

$42.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Small BBQ Chicken

$16.95

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Chicken Breast, Onion

Medium BBQ Chicken

$18.95

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Chicken Breast, Onion

Large BBQ Chicken

$20.95

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Chicken Breast, Onion

X Large BBQ Chicken

$23.95

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Chicken Breast, Onion

XX Large BBQ Chicken

$25.95

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Chicken Breast, Onion

Giant BBQ Chicken

$46.95

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Chicken Breast, Onion

BLT Pizza

Small BLT Pizza

$16.95

Mayo & Mustard, Mozzarella, Bacon, Tomato, Topped with Lettuce in Ranch

Medium BLT Pizza

$18.95

Mayo & Mustard, Mozzarella, Bacon, Tomato, Topped with Lettuce in Ranch

Large BLT Pizza

$20.95

Mayo & Mustard, Mozzarella, Bacon, Tomato, Topped with Lettuce in Ranch

XL BLT Pizza

$23.95

Mayo & Mustard, Mozzarella, Bacon, Tomato, Topped with Lettuce in Ranch

XXL BLT Pizza

$25.95

Mayo & Mustard, Mozzarella, Bacon, Tomato, Topped with Lettuce in Ranch

Giant BLT Pizza

$46.95

Mayo & Mustard, Mozzarella, Bacon, Tomato, Topped with Lettuce in Ranch

Breakfast Pizza

Small Breakfast

$16.95

Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onion

Medium Breakfast

$18.95

Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onion

Large Breakfast

$20.95

Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onion

X Large Breakfast

$23.95

Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onion

XX Large Breakfast

$25.95

Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onion

Giant Breakfast

$46.95

Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onion

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Small Buffalo Chicken

$16.95

Hot Wing Sauce, Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Popcorn Chicken, Onion

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$18.95

Hot Wing Sauce, Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Popcorn Chicken, Onion

Large Buffalo Chicken

$20.95

Hot Wing Sauce, Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Popcorn Chicken, Onion

X Large Buffalo Chicken

$23.95

Hot Wing Sauce, Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Popcorn Chicken, Onion

XX Large Buffalo Chicken

$25.95

Hot Wing Sauce, Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Popcorn Chicken, Onion

Giant Buffalo Chicken

$46.95

Hot Wing Sauce, Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Popcorn Chicken, Onion

Calzones

Small Calzones

$17.95

Choose 4 toppings

Medium Calzones

$20.95

Choose 4 toppings

Large Calzones

$23.95

Choose 4 toppings

X Large Calzones

$26.95

Choose 4 toppings

XX Large Calzones

$29.95

Choose 4 toppings

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Small Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Fresh Garlic

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Fresh Garlic

Large Chicken Alfredo

$20.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Fresh Garlic

X Large Chicken Alfredo

$23.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Fresh Garlic

XX Large Chicken Alfredo

$25.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Fresh Garlic

Giant Chicken Alfredo

$46.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Fresh Garlic

Chicken Carbonara Pizza

Small Chicken Carbonara

$16.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Fresh Garlic

Medium Chicken Carbonara

$18.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Fresh Garlic

Large Chicken Carbonara

$20.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Fresh Garlic

X Large Chicken Carbonara

$23.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Fresh Garlic

XX Large Chicken Carbonara

$25.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Fresh Garlic

Giant Chicken Carbonara

$46.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Fresh Garlic

Chicken Florentine Pizza

Small Chicken Florentine

$16.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Spinach, Fresh Garlic

Medium Chicken Florentine

$18.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Spinach, Fresh Garlic

Large Chicken Florentine

$20.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Spinach, Fresh Garlic

X Large Chicken Florentine

$23.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Spinach, Fresh Garlic

XX Large Chicken Florentine

$25.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Spinach, Fresh Garlic

Giant Chicken Florentine

$46.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Spinach, Fresh Garlic

Hot Pastrami Pizza

Small Hot Pastrami

$16.95

Mustard, Mozzarella, Pastrami, Pickles

Medium Hot Pastrami

$18.95

Mustard, Mozzarella, Pastrami, Pickles

Large Hot Pastrami

$20.95

Mustard, Mozzarella, Pastrami, Pickles

X Large Hot Pastrami

$23.95

Mustard, Mozzarella, Pastrami, Pickles

XX Large Hot Pastrami

$25.95

Mustard, Mozzarella, Pastrami, Pickles

Giant Hot Pastrami

$46.95

Mustard, Mozzarella, Pastrami, Pickles

House Special Pizza

Small House Special

$16.95

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Olives

Medium House Special

$18.95

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Olives

Large House Special

$20.95

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Olives

X Large House Special

$23.95

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Olives

XX Large House Special

$25.95

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Olives

Giant House Special

$46.95

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Olives

Margherita Pizza

Small Margherita

$16.95

Olive Oil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Oregano

Medium Margherita

$18.95

Olive Oil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Oregano

Large Margherita

$20.95

Olive Oil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Oregano

X Large Margherita

$23.95

Olive Oil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Oregano

XX Large Margherita

$25.95

Olive Oil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Oregano

Giant Margherita

$46.95

Olive Oil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Oregano

Mexicana Pizza

Small Pizza Mexicana

$16.95

Salsa, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Red onion, Olives, Tomato

Medium Pizza Mexicana

$18.95

Salsa, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Red onion, Olives, Tomato

Large Pizza Mexicana

$20.95

Salsa, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Red onion, Olives, Tomato

X Large Pizza Mexicana

$23.95

Salsa, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Red onion, Olives, Tomato

XX Large Pizza Mexicana

$25.95

Salsa, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Red onion, Olives, Tomato

Giant Pizza Mexicana

$46.95

Salsa, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Red onion, Olives, Tomato

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

Small Philly Cheese Steak

$16.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Sautéed Roast Beef, Bell Peppers, Onion

Medium Philly Cheese Steak

$18.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Sautéed Roast Beef, Bell Peppers, Onion

Large Philly Cheese Steak

$20.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Sautéed Roast Beef, Bell Peppers, Onion

X Large Philly Cheese Steak

$23.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Sautéed Roast Beef, Bell Peppers, Onion

XX Large Philly Cheese Steak

$25.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Sautéed Roast Beef, Bell Peppers, Onion

Giant Philly Cheese Steak

$46.95

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Sautéed Roast Beef, Bell Peppers, Onion

Slices

Giant Slice Build Your Own

$5.00

Giant Slice Works

$8.00

Choose 4 toppings

Giant Slice Buffalo Chicken

$7.00

Giant Slice Veggie

$7.00

Giant Slice Philly Cheese Steak

$7.00

Giant Slice House Special

$7.00

Giant Slice Margherita

$7.00

Giant Slice BBQ Chicken

$7.00

Giant Slice BLT

$7.00

Giant Slice Hot Pastrami

$7.00

Giant Slice Chicken Alfredo

$7.00

Giant Slice Chicken Carbonara

$7.00

Giant Slice Chicken Florentine

$7.00

Giant Slice Breakfast

$7.00

Giant Slice Pizza Mexicana

$7.00

Veggie Pizza

Small Veggie

$16.95

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Mushroom, Artichoke

Medium Veggie

$18.95

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Mushroom, Artichoke

Large Veggie

$20.95

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Mushroom, Artichoke

X Large Veggie

$23.95

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Mushroom, Artichoke

XX Large Veggie

$25.95

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Mushroom, Artichoke

Giant Veggie

$46.95

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Mushroom, Artichoke

Works (8 Topping Pizza)

Small Works

$16.95

Choose 4 toppings

Medium Works

$20.95

Choose 4 toppings

Large Works

$22.95

Choose 4 toppings

X Large Works

$26.95

Choose 4 toppings

XX Large Works

$28.95

Choose 4 toppings

Giant Works

$48.95

Choose 4 toppings

Lunch Pasta & Entree🍝

Pasta and Entrées LUNCH

L-Spaghetti Marinara

$12.95

L-Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$12.95

L-Meat Ravioli Marinara

$12.95

L-Shells with Ricotta

$12.95

L-Homemade Meat Lasagna

$12.95

L-Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.95

L-Fettuccine Carbonara

$12.95

L-Fettuccine Florentine

$12.95

L-Chicken Parmesan

$12.95

Specials

Family Feast

Family Feast

$59.95

XL 2 topping pizza, family-size spaghetti marinara, a large dinner salad, garlic bread, and a pitcher of soda

Giant Pizza

$84.95

Dinner for 2

Dinner for 2

$39.95

Small 2-topping pizza, spaghetti marinara, garlic bread, and an antipasto salad

Beer

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$4.75+

Coors Light

$4.75+

Miller Light

$4.75+

805

$5.25+

Dos XX

$5.25+

Mind Haze

$5.25+

VooDoo

$5.25+

Pacifico

$5.25+

Modelo

$5.25+

Sculpin

$5.25+

Space Dust

$5.25+

Contact Haze

$5.25+

Mango Cart

$5.25+

Blue Moon

$5.25+

Lagunitas

$5.25+

Old Stump

$5.25+

Cali Squeeze

$5.25+

Octoberfest

$5.25+

Bluemoon

$5.25+

Stella

$5.25+

Bottled Beer

BTL Bud Light

$4.25

BTL Budweiser

$4.25

BTL Coors Light

$4.25

BTL Miller Light

$4.25

BTL Pacifico

$4.75

BTL Corona

$4.75

BTL Guinness

$4.75

BTL Bud 0

$4.75

BTL Heineken

$4.75

BTL Newcastle

$4.75

BTL Estrella

$4.75

Canned Beer

Bud Light Can

$4.00

Budweiser Can

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Can

$4.00

Coors Light Can

$4.00

Miller Light Can

$4.00

White Claw

$5.50

Corona Seltzer

$5.50

Twisted Tea

$8.50

Bucket of Coronas

$19.00

Bucket of Budweiser

$19.00

Bucket of Bud Light

$19.00

Bucket of Michelob

$19.00

Bucket of Coors Light Aluminum

$19.00

Modelo Oro

$4.75

Wine

Red Wine GLS

GLS Vista Cabernet sauvignon

$5.00

GLS Vista Merlot

$5.00

GLS Vista Pinot Noir

$5.00

GLS 14 Hands Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Josh Cabernet

$9.00

GLS Red Diamond Merlot

$9.00

Red Wine BTL

BTL Vista Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

BTL Vista Merlot

$20.00

BTL Vista Pinot Noir

$20.00

BTL 14 Hands Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Josh Cabernet

$35.00

BTL Justin Cabernet

$45.00

BTL Red Diamond Merlot

$35.00

White Wine GLS

GLS Vista White Zin

$5.00

GLS Vista Chardonnay

$5.00

GLS Ck Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

White Wine BTL

BTL Vista White Zin

$20.00

BTL Vista Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL Ck Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Split Champagne

$8.00

Beverages

Soda

$2.95

Pitcher of Soda

$9.50

Catering

Catering Spaghetti Marinara

$48.95

Catering Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$54.95

Catering Meat Ravioli Marinara

$54.95

Catering Homemade Meat Lasagna

$55.95

Catering Fettuccine Alfredo

$49.95

Catering Antipasto Salad

$34.95

Catering Dinner Salad

$28.95

Catering Caesar Salad

$32.95

10 lbs Hot Wings - Buffalo

$69.95

10 lbs Hot Wings - Barbeque

$69.95

10 lbs Hot Wings - Italian Rub

$69.95

Catering Hot Wings - No Flavor

$69.95

