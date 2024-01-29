The Pizza Place - Lakewood
PIZZA MENU
Pizza Slices
- Regular Slice$3.25
Classic Pizza- Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella
- Vegetable Slice$3.75Out of stock
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Peppers, Mushroom and Onions
- Mushroom Slice$3.75
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Mushrooms
- Olive Slice$3.75
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Olives
- Sauteed Onion Slice$3.75
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and sauteed onions
- Jalapeno Onion Slice$3.75
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Jalapeno and Purple Onions
- Trump Slice$6.49
Double dough, double cheese, onions topped with our famous Rotev
- Biden Slice$6.49Out of stock
Double dough, double cheese, mushrooms and onions, topped with pesto
- Brandon Slice$4.99
Double dough, double cheese and pizza sauce
- Sicilian Slice$4.29
Deep dish square pie with Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella
- Pesto Sicilian Slice$4.99
Deep dish square pie with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella topped with pesto sauce
- White Slice$3.75
No sauce, with Mozzarella and Ricotta cheeses
- White Pesto Slice$3.99
No sauce, with Mozzarella and Ricotta cheeses, Topped off with Pesto
- Eggplant Slice$4.99
Fried Eggplant, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese
- Ziti Slice$4.49Out of stock
Ziti in Penne al a Vodka sauce, topped with Mozzarella
- Grandma Slice$4.99
Square pie, cheese, topped with Pesto and Marinara
- Specialty Grandma Slice$5.99Out of stock
Square pie, cheese, topped with jalapeno, sauteed onions, purple onions, ricotta and BBQ sauce
- Garlic Slice$5.99Out of stock
Double dough, cheese, fresh garlic and spices
- Specialty Double Dough Slice$5.99Out of stock
Double dough, double cheese, pizza sauce and toppings of the day
- Fresh Garlic & Tomato Slice$3.99Out of stock
Mozzarella, fresh garlic and tomato
- Cheeseless Slice$2.79
Only Pizza Sauce
- Vegetable Cheeseless Slice$3.75Out of stock
Only Pizza Sauce, Peppers, Mushroom and Onions
- French Fries Slice$3.75Out of stock
Classic Pizza, Topped with fries
- Whole Wheat Slice$3.75
Whole Wheat dough, Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella
- Whole Wheat Vegetable Slice$4.39
Whole wheat dough, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Peppers, Mushroom and Onions
Pizza Pie
- Regular Pie$21.00
Classic Pizza- Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella
- Vegetable Pie$26.99
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Peppers, Mushroom and Onions
- Mushroom Pie$26.99
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Mushrooms
- Olive Pie$26.99
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Olives
- Jalapeno & Onion Pie$26.99
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Jalapeno and Purple Onions
- Sauteed Onion Pie$26.99
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and sauteed onions
- Ziti Pie$32.99
Ziti in Penne al a Vodka sauce, topped with Mozzarella
- Eggplant Pie$35.99
Fried Eggplant, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese
- White Pie$24.99
No sauce, with Mozzarella and Ricotta cheeses
- White Pesto Pie$31.99
No sauce, with Mozzarella and Ricotta cheeses, Topped off with Pesto
- Sicilian Pie$34.99
Deep dish square pie with Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella
- Pesto Sicilian Pie$39.99
Deep dish square pie with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella topped with pesto sauce
- Brandon Pie$32.99
Double dough, double cheese and pizza sauce
- Specialty Double Dough Pie$36.99
Double dough, double cheese, pizza sauce and toppings of the day
- Trump Pie$36.99
Double dough, double cheese, onions topped with our famous Rotev
- Biden Pie$36.99
Double dough, double cheese, mushrooms and onions, topped with pesto
- Garlic Pie$34.99
Double dough, cheese, fresh garlic and spices
- Fresh Garlic & Tomato Pie$27.99
Mozzarella, fresh garlic and tomato
- Grandma Pie$32.99
Square pie, cheese, topped with Pesto and Marinara
- Specialty Grandma Pie$34.99
Square pie, cheese, topped with jalapeno, sauteed onions, purple onions, ricotta and BBQ sauce
- Cheeseless Pie$17.99
Only Pizza Sauce
- Vegetable Cheeseless Pie$26.99
Only Pizza Sauce, Peppers, Mushroom and Onions
- French Fries Pie$26.99
Classic Pizza, Topped with fries
- Frozen Pie$12.00
Whole Wheat Pizza Pie
Custom Pizza Pie
Gluten Free
Pizza Wrap
Calzone
- Vegetable Calzone$7.49
Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, Mozzarella
- Mushroom Calzone$7.49
Mushrooms, Mozzarella
- Broccoli Calzone$7.49
Broccoli, Mozzarella
- Spinach Calzone$7.49
Spinach , Mozzarella
- Eggplant Stromboli$7.49
Fried Eggplant, Mozzarella and Marinara
- Cream Cheese Roll$3.99
(Available Thursdays Only)
- Pizza Roll$7.49
Pizza sauce and Mozzarella in a fried pizza pocket
- Cheese Pretzel$7.49
Ring of Dough Filled with Mozzarella
PIZZA STATION
Main Menu
Pasta
- Penne a la Vodka$13.99
Penne mixed with our delicious Penne Vodka sauce
- Macaroni & Cheese$13.99
Macaroni with Cheese Sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$14.49
Fetuccine mixed with our delicious Alfredo sauce
- Baked Ziti$14.49
Casserole with ziti pasta and Marinara sauce
- Eggplant Parmesian$16.99
Eggplant Parmesian With side of Pasta Marinara
- Cheese Ravioli$13.99
Cheese Ravioli with Marinara
- Spinach & Cheese Ravioli$13.99
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli with Marinara
- Pizza Ravioli$13.99
Pizza Ravioli with Marinara
- Stuffed Shells$13.99
Jumbo shells, stuffed with Ricotta & Mozzarella, in Marinara sauce.
- Cheese Lasagna$13.99
Cheese Lasagna
- Vegetable Lasagna$15.99
Vegetable Lasagna with ricotta, eggplant, zucchini, and mushrooms
- Plain Pasta$7.99
Pasta of choice (no sauce)
- Pasta Marinara$8.99
Pasta of choice with Marinara
- Pasta with Oil & Garlic$8.99
Pasta of choice with with Oil & Garlic
Fish
- Grilled Salmon$23.99
Grilled Salmon with a Choice of 2 side dishes
- Teriyaki Salmon$23.99
Teriyaki Salmon with a Choice of 2 side dishes
- Honey Mustard Salmon$23.99
Honey Mustard Salmon with a Choice of 2 side dishes
- Lemon Butter Salmon$26.99
Lemon Butter with a Choice of 2 side dishes
- Blackened Salmon$23.99
Back Pepper crusted Salmon with a Choice of 2 side dishes
- Moroccan Salmon$27.99
Moroccan Salmon with a Choice of 2 side dishes
- Grilled Tilapia$21.99
Grilled Tilapia with a Choice of 2 side dishes
- Teriyaki Tilapia$21.99
Teriyaki Tilapia with a Choice of 2 side dishes
- Lemon Butter Tilapia$23.99
Lemon Butter Tilapia with a Choice of 2 side dishes
- Grilled Tuna Steak$24.99
Grilled Tuna Steak with a choice of 2 side dishes
- Teriyaki Tuna Steak$24.99
Grilled Teriyaki Tuna Steak with a choice of 2 side dishes
- Garlic & Oil Tuna Steak$24.99
Grilled Tuna Steak with garlic and oil and a choice of 2 side dishes
- Fish Tacos$18.49
Battered n' Fried Tilapia with Pico de Gallo
- Fish & Chips$18.49
Fried flounder with a side of steak fries
- Fish No Sides$14.99
Choice of Salmon, Tilapia or Tuna
- Fish Sticks$5.99
Portion of five fish sticks
- Tuna Platter$15.49
Tuna salad, sauerkraut, pickles and Israeli salad with a hot Pita
Sides
- French Fries$5.49
- Spicy Fries$5.49
- Mixed Fries$9.99
A whole portion each of regular and spicy fries
- Cheese Fries$7.99
French fries topped with cheese
- Pizza Fries$8.99
French fries topped with sauce and cheese
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.59
- Steak Fries$6.59
- Poutine$13.49
French fries baked in gravy and cheese
- Onion Rings$6.59
- Nachos With Cheese$13.49
Corn tortilla, pico de gallo, topped with heavenly cheese sauce
- Garlic Knots$2.99
Portion of 5 rolls mixed in fresh garlic, oil and spices
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
portion of 4 fresh mozzarella sticks
- Mashed Potatoes$5.99
- Baked Sweet Potato$3.99
- Grilled Vegetables$6.99
- Brown Rice$4.99
Knish
Panini
Subs
Falafel
- Whole Falafel$7.69
Falafel with Sauerkraut, pickles and Israeli salad
- Falafel Balls$3.99
5 Falafel Balls with Techina
- Falafel Platter$11.99
5 Falafel balls, sauerkraut, pickles, Israeli salad and a hot Pita
- Falafel Wrap$8.69
5 falafel balls with sauerkraut, pickles and Israeli salad in a whole wheat wrap
- Pita Bread$1.75
Wraps
- Tuna Wrap$8.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
- Falafel Wrap$8.69
Sauerkraut, Pickles and Israeli salad
- Avocado Wrap$8.69
Avocado, Lettuce, Red Onion
- Crispy Flounder Wrap$13.99
Avocado, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella
- Teriyki Salmon Wrap$18.99
Salmon,Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
- Plain Grilled Salmon Wrap$18.99
Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
Soups
Salads
- Greek Salad$13.99
Lettuce, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple onions and feta cheese
- Portabella Mushroom Salad$13.99
Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sauteed portabella mushrooms in teriyaki, topped with almond slivers ***nut allergy
- Garden Salad$10.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and purple onions
- Caesar Salad$9.49
Lettuce and croutons
- Israeli Salad$4.99
Tomatoes and cumcumbers
- LB Tuna$16.99
- scoop of tuna$4.59
Sauces/Dressing
- Extra Sauce$0.50
- Penne a la Vodka Sauce 1 IB$9.99
- Fettuccine Alfredo Sauce 1IB$9.99
- Marinara Sauce .5 LB$3.99
- Rotev .5 LB$3.99
- Greek Salad Dressing 0.5 LB$5.49
- Caesar Salad Dressing 0.5 LB$4.99
- Portabella Mushroom Salad Dressing 0.5 LB$3.99
- Russian Dressing 0.5 LB$3.99
- Honey Mustard 0.5 LB$3.99
- Spicy Mayo 0.5 LB$3.99
- Balsamic Vinegar 0.5 LB$3.99
- Techina 0.5 LB$3.99
- Chummus 0.5 LB$3.99
- Charif 0.5 LB$3.99
- Pizza Sauce .5 LB$3.99
- Pizza Sauce 1 IB$7.99
- Tartar Sauce 0.5 LB$3.99
Drinks
Catering Menu
Catering
- Penne a la Vodka 9x13$50.00
Penne mixed with our delicious Penne Vodka sauce topped with parmesian cheese
- Fettuccine Alfredo 9x13$50.00
Fetuccine mixed with our delicious Alfredo sauce
- Baked Ziti 9x13$50.00
Penne mixed with our delicious Marinara sauce Topped with melted Mozarella
- Macaroni & Cheese 9x13$50.00
Macaroni in our house made cheese sauce 9x13
- Eggplant Parmesian 9x13$65.00
- Spaghetti Marinara 9x13$44.00
- Penne with Oil & Garlic 9x13$44.00
- Cheese Ravioli 9x13$55.00
- Spinach & Cheese Ravioli 9x13$58.00
- Stuffed Shells 9x13$52.00
- Cheese Lasagna 9x13$64.00
- Vegetable Lasagna 9x13$70.00
Sides
- French Fries 9x13$28.00
- Spicy Fries 9x13$28.00
- Mixed Fries 9x13$28.00
- Steak Fries 9x13$32.00
- Sweet Potato Fries 9x13$34.00
- Cheese Fries 9x13$35.00
French fries topped with cheese
- Pizza Fries 9x13$42.00
French fries topped with marinara and cheese
- POUTINE 9X13$50.00
French fries bathed in gravy and cheese
- Onion Rings 9x13$34.00
- Mashed Potatoes 9x13$38.00
- Brown Rice 9x13$38.00
- Sautéed Vegetables 9x13$58.00
SALAD
- Greek Salad 9x13$54.00
Lettuce, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple onions and feta cheese
- Portabella Mushroom Salad 9x13$55.00
Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sauteed teriyaki mushrooms, topped with almond slivers
- Garden Salad 9x13$50.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and purple onions
- Caesar Salad 9x13$44.00
Lettuce and croutons
- Israeli Salad 9x13$38.00
Tomatoes and cumcumbers