The Pizza Press Orange CA
Original 12" Pizzas^
- PYO Pizza ^$12.95
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
- The Press Cheese ^$9.45
One sauce, mozzarella cheese.
- The Daily ^$11.95
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
- The Post ^$12.45
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings
- The Journal$12.95
- The Chronicle ^$13.45
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
- The Herald ^$13.45
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
- The Sun ^$13.45
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.
- The Times ^$13.45
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
- The Tribune ^$13.45
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.
- The Jr. Editor ^$10.95
XL 16' Pizzas^
- XL PYO ^$28.95
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
- XL Press Cheese ^$18.95
One sauce, mozzarella cheese. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
- XL Daily ^$21.95
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
- XL Post ^$23.95
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
- XL Journal$24.45
- XL Chronicle ^$27.95
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
- XL Herald ^$27.95
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
- XL Sun ^$27.95
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
- XL Times ^$27.95
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
- XL Tribune ^$27.95
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
Wings ^
- 6pc Wings ^$14.95
6 pc Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrot and celery may vary by location
- 10pc Wings ^$20.95
10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrots and celery may vary by location
- 20pc Wings ^$34.95
20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce.
Salad ^
- Publish Your Own Salad ^$12.95
Build a completely custom salad with the day's freshest ingredients!
- Caesar Salad ^$11.95
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
- Insalata Italian ^$12.95
Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, pearlini mozzarella, croutons. Recommend Italian dressing.
- Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^$12.95
Mixed greens, basil, chicken, grape tomatoes, pearlini mozzarella. Recommend balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Side Salad with Two Toppings ^$9.00
Choice of base greens, and two toppings.