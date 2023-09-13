The Pizzeria of Lake Grove
FOODS
Pies
Regular Pie
Traditional New York Style Pie
Pepperoni Pie
Regular Pie with Cup and Char Pepperoni
Grandma Pie
Sicilian Pie
Margherita Pie
Our Sweet Red Sauce on Olive Oil Curst with Fresh Mozzarella
Tri-Fecta Pie
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese | Vodka Sauce | Red Sauce | Pesto | Olive Oil Crust
Vodka Margherita Pie
Olive Oil Curst w/Fresh Mozzarella & Vodka Sauce
The Honey Pep Pie
Sicilian with Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey Drizzle and Basil
Upside Down/Caputo Pie
Our updated upside down pie featuring fresh mozzarella under seasoned marinara sauce and olive oil drizzle
The Uncle Benny Pie
Olive Oil Crust | Pizza Sauce | Fresh Mozzarella | Crumbled Sausage | Pepperoni | Hot Honey | Fresh Basil
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie
Breaded Chicken | Crispy Bacon | Mozzarella | Cheddar | Ranch Dressing
Thai Chili Chicken Pie
Grandma Crust | Marinated Chicken in Sweet Thai Chili Sauce | Mozzarella Cheese | Topped with Thai Chili Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pie
Marinated Buffalo Chicken | Mozzarella | Buffalo Sauce
Crumbling Vodka Pie
Fresh Mozzarella | Vodka Sauce | Crumbled Spicy Sausage | Grandma Crust
BBQ Chicken Pie
Slices
Regular Slice
Traditional New York Style Slice
Pepperoni Slice
Traditional NY Style Slice Topped with Cup and Char Pepperoni
Grandma Slice
Square Crust with Mozzarella, Freshly Made Marinara Sauce and Seasoning
Sicilian Slice
Traditional NY Style Sicilian Slice
Margherita Slice
Olive Oil Crust Topped with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Our Red Sauce and Parmesan Cheese
Vodka Margherita Slice
Olive Oil Crust Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Homemade Vodka Sauce and Parmesan Cheese
Uncle Benny Slice
Sicilian Pie Topped with Cup and Char Pepperoni, Fresh Basil and Drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey
Tri-Fecta Slice
Olive Oil Crust Topped with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Pesto Sauce, Vodka Sauce and Red Sauce
The Honey Pep Slice
Sicilian Pie Topped with Cup and Char Pepperoni, Fresh Basil and Drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey
Thai Chili Chicken Slice
Square Crust Topped with Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese and Topped with Thai Chili Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese and Drizzle of our Homemade Buffalo Sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice
Pronounced: "C.B.R." Breaded Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and Ranch Dressing
Crumbling Vodka Slice
Grandma Style Crust with Crumbled Sausage, Vodka Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
BBQ Chicken Slice
Breaded Chicken with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Blend Drizzled with BBQ Sauce