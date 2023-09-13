FOODS

Pies

Regular Pie

$19.95

Traditional New York Style Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$24.95

Regular Pie with Cup and Char Pepperoni

Grandma Pie

$23.95
Sicilian Pie

$23.95
Margherita Pie

$27.95

Our Sweet Red Sauce on Olive Oil Curst with Fresh Mozzarella

Tri-Fecta Pie

$27.95

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese | Vodka Sauce | Red Sauce | Pesto | Olive Oil Crust

Vodka Margherita Pie

$27.95

Olive Oil Curst w/Fresh Mozzarella & Vodka Sauce

The Honey Pep Pie

$27.95

Sicilian with Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey Drizzle and Basil

Upside Down/Caputo Pie

$27.95

Our updated upside down pie featuring fresh mozzarella under seasoned marinara sauce and olive oil drizzle

The Uncle Benny Pie

$27.95

Olive Oil Crust | Pizza Sauce | Fresh Mozzarella | Crumbled Sausage | Pepperoni | Hot Honey | Fresh Basil

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$27.95Out of stock

Breaded Chicken | Crispy Bacon | Mozzarella | Cheddar | Ranch Dressing

Thai Chili Chicken Pie

$27.95

Grandma Crust | Marinated Chicken in Sweet Thai Chili Sauce | Mozzarella Cheese | Topped with Thai Chili Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$27.95

Marinated Buffalo Chicken | Mozzarella | Buffalo Sauce

Crumbling Vodka Pie

$27.95

Fresh Mozzarella | Vodka Sauce | Crumbled Spicy Sausage | Grandma Crust

BBQ Chicken Pie

$27.95

Slices

Regular Slice

$3.50

Traditional New York Style Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$4.59

Traditional NY Style Slice Topped with Cup and Char Pepperoni

Grandma Slice

$4.35

Square Crust with Mozzarella, Freshly Made Marinara Sauce and Seasoning

Sicilian Slice

$4.35

Traditional NY Style Sicilian Slice

Margherita Slice

$5.06

Olive Oil Crust Topped with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Our Red Sauce and Parmesan Cheese

Vodka Margherita Slice

$5.06

Olive Oil Crust Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Homemade Vodka Sauce and Parmesan Cheese

Uncle Benny Slice

$5.06

Sicilian Pie Topped with Cup and Char Pepperoni, Fresh Basil and Drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey

Tri-Fecta Slice

$5.06

Olive Oil Crust Topped with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Pesto Sauce, Vodka Sauce and Red Sauce

The Honey Pep Slice

$5.06

Sicilian Pie Topped with Cup and Char Pepperoni, Fresh Basil and Drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey

Thai Chili Chicken Slice

$5.06

Square Crust Topped with Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese and Topped with Thai Chili Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$5.06

Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese and Drizzle of our Homemade Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$5.06

Pronounced: "C.B.R." Breaded Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and Ranch Dressing

Crumbling Vodka Slice

$5.06

Grandma Style Crust with Crumbled Sausage, Vodka Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

BBQ Chicken Slice

$5.06

Breaded Chicken with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Blend Drizzled with BBQ Sauce

Specialties

Garlic Knots

$0.70
Buffalo Knots

$0.70
Chicken Roll

$9.95Out of stock

Breaded chicken wrapped in fresh dough with red sauce, cheese and seasoning. Extra sauce for dunking comes on the side.

BEVERAGES

20oz Coke

$2.50

20oz Sprite

$2.50

20oz Diet Coke

$2.50

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Small Fountain

$2.50

Large Fountain

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.95