The Pleasant Cafe Maynard
Appetizers
Chicken & Waffles
Sweet Belgium waffles, hand breaded chicken tenders, hot honey syrup, whipped butter.
Chipotle Broccoli
Pan roasted broccoli, balsamic glaze, chipotle aioli, onion strings.
Gouda Mac & Cheese
Orcchietta pasta, gouda sauce, bacon, fried onions.
Loaded Tater Tots
Golden brown tater tots, smoked gouda sauce, bacon and sour cream.
Chicken Wings
Nashville hot, bourbon glaze, buffalo or Carolina gold.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
Nashville hot, bourbon glaze, buffalo or Carolina gold.
Fried Pickles
Hand battered pickles served with chipotle mayo.
Soft Baked Pretzel Bites
Soft baked pretzel bites served with house made gouda sauce.
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls
One of our all time favorites is back. Made in house and served with a Sriracha ketchup.
Soups & Salads
Tomato Bisque
Creamy tomato bisque served in a crock.
French Onion Soup
Caramelized onions, house made beef broth, melted Swiss & crostinis.
New England Clam Chowder
Wedge Salad
Iceberg, bacon, blue cheese dressing, tomato, pickled red onions, crostini.
Garden Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, house made croutons and your choice of dressing.
Shaved Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, crostini’s served with creamy caesar dressing.
Harvest Salad
Spring mix, honey Dijon vinaigrette, candied pecans, craisins, sliced gala apples, goat cheese, crostini.
Sandwiches
Jr. Smash Burger
(1) "smashed" burger patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, bacon aioli, brioche bun.
Smash Burger
(2) "smashed" burger patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, bacon aioli, brioche bun.
Little Mack
(1) All beef patty, secret sauce, lettuce, government cheese, pickles, red onion on a brioche bun.
Big Mack
(2) All beef patties, secret sauce, lettuce, government cheese, pickles, red onion on a brioche bun.
Beyond Burger
Beyond patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, brioche bun.
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Brioche bun, grilled salmon, chopped iceberg, dill tartar sauce.
Fried Cod Sandwich
Fresh day boat cod loin, shredded iceberg, dill tartar sauce, brioche bun.
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
Sourdough, 3 way shredded blend, Gouda, tomato, sliced avocado, thick cut bacon.
French Dip
Braised top sirloin, caramelized onions, swiss, au jus for dipping, french baguette.
Italian Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction, ciabatta roll.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, caesar dressing, chopped romaine, caesar blend cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Flour tortilla, buffalo grilled chicken, blue cheese dressing, shredded cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onion.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
House fried chicken, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon aioli, brioche bun.
Bourbon Chicken Sandwich
House fried chicken, bourbon glaze, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
House fried chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
House fried chicken, nashville hot sauce, coleslaw, pickles, ciabatta roll.
Entrees
Braised Short Rib
House braised short rib served with your choice is two sides.
Marinated Steak Tips
Bourbon glazed steak tips grilled to order. Served with your choice of two sides.
Brown Sugar Pecan Salmon
Grilled Salmon topped with honey Dijon vinaigrette, brown sugar and candied pecans. Served with your choice of two sides.
Grilled Salmon Dinner
Grilled salmon served with your choice of 2 sides.
Fish & Chips
Fresh fried day boat cod loin served with your choice of two sides.
Panko Crusted Pesto & Tomato Cod Loin
Baked day boat cod loin topped with pesto, pinko bread crumbs and house roasted tomatoes. Served with your choice of two sides.