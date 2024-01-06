The Plot Costa Mesa
Sauces & Dressings
- Bottle Caesar Dressing$10.00
12 ounces of our zesty Caesar dressing. Return this bottle for $2.00 off your next order! **Contains soy.
- Bottle Orange & Rice Syrup Vinaigrette$12.00
12 ounces of our orange and rice vinaigrette dressing. Return this bottle for $2.00 off your next order!
- Bottle Habanero Shallot Sauce$12.00
12 ounces of our signature habanero shallot. Super savory and not too spicy! Contains nuts. Return this bottle for $2.00 off your next order!
- Bottle Beet Scrap Ketchup$8.00
Return this bottle for $2.00 off your next order!
- Bottle Cheësy Truffle Saüsage Sauce$12.00
16 ounces of our house made cheësy sauce, with truffle saüsage made from our meatless loaf. Prepare with a quarter jar of water and simmer until hot. Return this bottle for $2.00 off your next order!
- Bottle Meäty Marinara$12.00
16 ounces of our house made marinara sauce, with crumbles of our meatless loaf. Prepare with a quarter jar of water and simmer until hot. Return this bottle for $2.00 off your next order!
- feeding the evolution sticker$3.00
- feeding the evolution- black$20.00
- feeding the evolution- oat$23.50
- feeding the evolution- seafoam$23.50
- proudly plant based- oat$23.50
- logo tee$20.00
- logo pocket tee$25.00
- proudly plant based crewneck$40.00
- logo crewneck$40.00
- proudly plant based- charcoal$23.50
- bandana$15.00
- reVessel Adventure X$34.99
A sleek, safe and reusable stainless steel container, which can be used at The Plot to replace disposable takeout materials. NOTE: If you would like today's order to be packaged in a reVessel, IGNORE this link and select the PURCHASE option when ordering your food! ************************************************************************** Overview of swap system: Step 1: purchase a reVessel in-store or online for $35 and receive $15 off your first meal. Step 2: when you call in or order online, you will be prompted to indicate if you will be swapping a reVessel. Step 3: when you come in to pick up, bring your reVessel to swap, and we’ll have your meal packed in a fresh, sanitized vessel – ready to take home and enjoy! ************************************************************************** Disclaimers: One container is allowed per menu item. If you forget your reVessel you will be charged $20 for the vessel containing your food.
- Logo Tote Bag$22.00
take zero waste to the next level by packing your to-go order in our custom tote bag. these sustainably made totes are great for anything from take-out orders to farmer's market runs, grab yours today!
- Local Hand Made Mugs$25.00