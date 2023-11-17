The Point Pancake House
DRINKS
FRESHLY SQUEEZED BOTTLED JUICE
JUICES
COFFEE- REGULAR
COFFEE- DECAF
ESPRESSO BEVERAGES
ESPRESSO SMOOTHIES- FRAPPUCCINO'S
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
LOOSE LEAF HOT TEAS
MILK
BREAKFAST
EGG BREAKFASTS
- TWO EGG BREAKFAST$12.00
Two Eggs Any Style w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- BACON & EGGS$15.00
Two Eggs Any Style and 3 Slices of Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- SAUSAGE LINKS & EGGS$15.00
Two Eggs Any Style and 3, 2oz Pork Sausage Links w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- SAUSAGE PATTIES & EGGS$15.00
Two Eggs Any Style and 3 Pork Sausage Patties w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- TURKEY LINKS & EGGS$15.00
Two Eggs Any Style and 4 Turkey Sausage Links w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- HAM & EGGS$16.00
Two Eggs Any Style and Ham off the Bone w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH & EGGS$16.00
Homemade Corned Beef Hash with Two Eggs Any Style, served w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- COUNTRY FRIED STEAK & EGGS$18.00
Two Eggs Any Style and Country Fried Steak with Country Gravy Sausage. Served with Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- SKIRT STEAK & EGGS$25.00
Two Eggs Any Style and Skirt Steak w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- NY STEAK & EGGS$28.00
Two Eggs Any Style and New York Strip Steak w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- BREAKFAST TACOS$15.00
Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Onion, Monterey Jack and Cheddar. Served in Three Corn Tortillas w/ Homemade Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream
- CHILAQUILES$16.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Mozzarella, Salsa Verde. Served w/ Homemade Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato & Sour Cream
- CALIFORNIA WRAP$16.00
Wheat Tortilla, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Scrambled Eggs, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit
- BREAKFAST BURRITO$16.00
Wheat Tortilla, Chorizo, Green Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Scrambled Eggs, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit
- AVOCADO TOAST$16.00
Multi-Grain Toast, Avocado Red Pepper Spread, Feta, Poached Eggs. Served w/ Fruit
- BISCUITS & GRAVY$10.00
- TWO EGGS + BISCUITS & GRAVY$13.00
BENEDICTS
- UNCLE BENNY$16.00
Poached Eggs, Ham off the Bone, Toasted English Muffin, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit
- EGGS FLORENTINE$16.00
Poached Eggs, Chopped Bacon, Baby Spinach, Toasted English Muffin, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit
- HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH BENNY$16.00
Poached Eggs, Homemade Corned Beef Hash, Toasted English Muffin, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit
- CRAB CAKE BENNY$17.00
Poached Eggs, Crab Cake, Toasted English Muffin, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce & Chives. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit
- NOVA LOX BENNY$17.00
Poached Eggs, Nova Lox, Toasted English Muffin, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce & Dill. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit
SKILLETS
- VEGGIE SKILLET$17.00
Hash Browns, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, 2 Eggs, Mushroom, Asparagus, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Broccoli. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
- HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH SKILLET$17.00
Hash Browns, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, 2 Eggs, Green Pepper, Onion. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
- MEAT LOVER'S SKILLET$17.00
Hash Browns, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, 2 Eggs, Ham, Sausage, Bacon. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
- MEXICAN SKILLET$18.00
Hah Browns, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, 2 Eggs, Chorizo, Jalapeño, Avocado, Red Pepper, Onion. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
- TEXAS SKILLET$19.00
Hash Browns, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, 2 Eggs, Skirt Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Red & Green Pepper. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
OMELETTES
- BAKED POTATO OMELETTE$17.00
Bacon, Hash Browns, Scallion, Sour Cream, Topped with Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Fruit. Choice of Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
- BUILD YOUR OWN OMELETTE$14.00
Choose 2: Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Chorizo, Avocado, Onion, Mushroom, Spinach, Tomato, Broccoli, Green Pepper, Asparagus or Choice of Cheese Each Additional Item .50 Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
- CALIFORNIA OMELETTE$17.00
Avocado, Mushroom, Scallion, Tomato, Garlic, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Homemade Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream. Choice of Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
- DENVER OMELETTE$15.00
Cheddar, Ham, Green Pepper, Onion. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
- MEAT LOVER'S OMELETTE$16.00
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
- SPANISH OMELETTE$16.00
Chorizo, Jalapeno, Avocado, Onion, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Homemade Pico De Gallo & Sour Cream. Choice of Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
THE POINT BAKERY
PANCAKES
FRENCH TOAST
WAFFLES
CREPES
OATMEAL & GREEK YOGURT
LUNCH
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
- BLT CLUB$14.00
Bacon, Romaine and Tomato on Sour Dough. Served with Fries or Soup
- TURKEY BLT CLUB$17.00
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Romaine and Tomato on Sour Dough. Served with Fries or Soup
- PHILLY SANDWICH$16.00
Roast Beef, Onion, Mushroom & Mozzarella on French Bread. Served with Fries or Soup
- REUBEN SANDWICH$16.00
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island & Swiss on Marble Rye. Served with Fries or Soup
- PATTY MELT$17.00
Angus & Chuck 1/2Lb with Onion & American Cheese on Marble Rye. Served with Fries or Soup
- BURGER$14.00
Angus & Chuck 1/2Lb with Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle Served on Brioche. Served with Fries or Soup
- HOMEMADE TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$15.00
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad on Whole Grain. Served with Fries or Soup
- HOMEMADE CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$15.00
Homemade White Meat Chicken Salad on Whole Grain. Served with Fries or Soup
- CALIFORNIA CHICKEN WRAP$16.00
Chicken, Bacon, Smashed Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch in Wheat Tortilla. Served with Fries or Soup
- SPICY BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$16.00
Fried Buffalo Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Pico De Gallo, Cheddar, Lettuce & Chipotle Ranch in Wheat Tortilla. Served with Fries or Soup
- ADULT CHICKEN TENDERS$16.00
SALADS
- POINT SPINACH SALAD$15.00
Spinach, Strawberry, Mandarin Orange, Candied Walnut and Feta w/ Poppy Seed Dressing
- WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
Lettuce, Green Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Walnut, Egg & Blackened Chicken Breast w/ Choice of Dressing
- GREEK CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Feta and Grilled Chicken Breast. Served w/ Greek Dressing
- COBB SALAD$15.00
Lettuce, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Bacon & Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Choice of Dressing
- JULIENNE SALAD$15.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Turkey, Ham, Egg, American & Swiss Cheese. Served w/ Choice of Dressing
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$15.00
SIDES
- ONE EGG$3.00
- AVOCADO (HALF)$5.00
- BACON$5.00
3 Slices of Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon
- HAM OFF THE BONE$5.00
Two Thick Slices of Ham off the Bone
- SAUSAGE LINKS$5.00
3, 2oz Succulent Pork Sausage Links
- SAUSAGE PATTIES$5.00
Three Pork Sausage Patties
- TURKEY SAUSAGE LINKS$5.00
4 Turkey Sausage Links
- HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH$6.00
Homemade Corned Beef Hash
- S/ HASH BROWNS$4.00
- S/ GOURMET HASH BROWNS$6.00
Hash Browns w/ Cheddar Cheese, Green Pepper & Onion
- FRENCH FRIES$4.00
- CORN TORTILLAS$4.00
- SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.00
- BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEESE$5.00
- SOURDOUGH WHITE TOAST$4.00
- NINE GRAIN TOAST$4.00
- MARBLE RYE TOAST$4.00
- ENGLISH MUFFIN TOAST$4.00
- GREEK TOAST$4.00
- GLUTEN FREE TOAST$5.00
- RASIN TOAST$4.00
- PECAN ROLL$5.00
- S/ FRUIT$4.00
- S/ TOMATO SLICE$4.00
- S/ BANANA$4.00
- S/ COTTAGE CHEESE$4.00
- S/ STRAWBERRY$4.00
- S/ BLUEBERRY$4.00
- HOMEMADE BOWL OF SOUP$5.00
Daily Homemade Chicken Orzo Noodle Soup
- QUART OF SOUP$12.00
- S/ HOMEMADE PICO DE GALLO$3.00
- S/ SAUSAGE GRAVY$3.00
- CHILES TOREADOS$5.00
- S/REFRIED-BEANS$3.00
- S/CREAM CHEESE$2.00
- SALSA VERDE$3.00
- HOLLANDAISE SAUCE$3.00
- SIDE OF PANCAKES$6.00
- PLAIN BAGEL$4.00
- NUTELLA SIDE$3.00
- SIDE OF PUMPKIN PANCAKES$8.00
- TOASTED BISQUITS$4.00
- SCOOP OF VANILLA ICE CREAM$3.00