The Popcorn Bag DC
Savory
- Buffalo Ranch$12.00
Our Buffalo Ranch Popcorn combines the flavors of spicy buffalo sauce and cooling ranch to create a perfectly balanced flavor profile that has the perfect kick. It will enhance any get together and makes for the perfect Game Day snack.
- Buttery White Cheddar$12.00
We’ve all had white cheddar popcorn, but you’ve never had it like this! Not only are you hit with a wonderfully intense cheddar flavor, but you can also taste a wonderful after note of butter on your palate. One taste and you’ll understand why this is a stable in our shop.
- Chicken & Waffles$12.00
You read that right! We’ve taken the delicious flavors of the southern classic and placed it in popcorn. It’s packed with the perfectly balanced flavors of fried chicken and buttery waffles smothered in maple syrup. You won’t regret taking your taste buds on a savory sweet journey.
- Garlic Parmesan$12.00
Take a punch of garlic, plenty of salty parmesan cheese, and add a hint of melted butter and you’ve got a perfect combination. Lucky for you, that’s exactly what it takes to make our delicious Parmesan Garlic Popcorn. So good, you may even replace it for your favorite wings.
- Jerk Chicken$12.00
Take your taste buds on an island adventure with the savory spice blends of our Jerked Chicken Popcorn. We combine the flavors of allspice, scotch bonnet peppers, and a few other select ingredients to create our secret jerk seasoning. This popcorn will transport you to the islands, no flight necessary!
- Salt & Vinegar$12.00
Like Salt & Vinegar Chips? Great! Our popcorn takes this mix of salty and tangy flavors to create a new vehicle for this classic combination.
- Southwest Jalapeno$12.00
Every now and then you need a little punch of spice to help jump start your taste buds. To help satisfy that desire, we’ve taken the spicy aroma of jalapeno and coated it on our delicious popcorn to create a mouth-watering, and sometimes sweat-inducing, treat that will satisfy any spice-lover’s need for heat.
Specialty
- Birthday Cake$15.50
With this popcorn every day is a celebration! Why limit yourself to birthday cake only on your big day when you can have it year round? This popcorn is a sweet and crunchy treat that brings the fun and festivities of a birthday to life with each bite you take.
- Chocolate Henny$17.50
You didn’t read that wrong! Our Chocolate Henny Popcorn takes our decadent Chocolate Caramel Popcorn and infuses it with Hennessy. Not only that, but we’ve taken it a step further with a white cocoa that has also been infused. While you may not get drunk off this popcorn we can’t guarantee that you won’t fall in love.
- Cookie Monster$15.50
We absolutely love this sweet treat. This is caramel based popcorn with Oreo’s & Chocolate Chip Cookies is definitely “Cookie Monster”
- Lemon Pound Cake$15.50
The velvety smooth texture and intense flavor of fresh lemon combine to make an irresistible southern classic. Now imagine that same amazing flavor on popcorn. That’s what you get in our Lemon Pound Cake Popcorn. Drizzled in white chocolate, this treat is just as good as our Lemon Bundt Cakes.
- Salted Dark Chocolate$15.50Out of stock
A perfectly salty-sweet treat! We cover our already irresistible caramel popcorn with the perfect amount of dark chocolate drizzle and sea salt to create a rich and chocolatey treat with just a hint of salt.
- Smores$15.50Out of stock
Oh, you read that right! What can we say about this marshmallow treat with graham cracker chunks covered in milk chocolate. This treat will remind you of a night near the fireplace.
- White Chocolate Oreo$15.50Out of stock
Real Oreo chunks are mixed together with our rich caramel popcorn and then drizzled in white chocolate, making the perfect treat for any Oreo or popcorn lover.
Candy
- Salted Caramel$12.00
Take our delicious caramel popcorn, which is already a delightful mix of rich dark brown sugar and creamy buttery flavor, and add a bit of sea salt to create the perfect salty-sweet snack.
- Snickerdoodle$12.00
What could be better than an ooey gooey soft and cinnamony cookie? When we add those delicious flavors to popcorn of course! We take the classic flavors of a snickerdoodle cookie—cinnamon and sugar— add them to our soft and decadent kernels to create out Snickerdoodle popcorn. A treat that is sure to remind you of grandma‘s fresh baked cookies.
- Old Bay Caramel$12.00
Mixes
- Ladies Night$12.50
Just as the name suggests, this mix of ripe strawberries, bubbly champagne, and rich cheesecake is the perfect combination to celebrate any night out or in with your girlfriends.
- Chi-town Remix$12.50
If you’re looking for a salty- sweet treat look no further than your Chi-Town Mix. A combination of cheesy cheddar and crunchy, rich caramel makes for a mouth-watering flavor that almost as bold as the city it’s named after.
Popped Shakes
- White Chocolate Oreo$20.50Out of stock
Love our white chocolate Oreo popcorn, Why not try it in a milkshake flavor? Cookies and cream ice cream, place inside of a chocolate drizzled cup, topped with popcorn, whipped cream, even more chocolate drizzle, and cookies and cream candy create our white chocolate Oreo milkshake a creamy tree that is sure to hit the spot on any hot summer day.
- Strawberry Milkshake$20.50Out of stock
Do we have a sweet treat for you! We take delicious and creamy strawberry ice cream place it inside of a strawberry drizzle cup Toupet with popcorn, whip cream, more strawberry drizzle, and delicious strawberry wafers to create our colossal Strawberry milkshake that will have your taste buds begging for more.
- Chocolate Milkshake$20.50Out of stock
- Vanilla Milkshake$20.50Out of stock
Popped Desserts
- Chocolate Caramel Mini Bundt Cake$10.00
This decadently rich chocolate cake, drizzled in deliciously salty caramel and a rich chocolate sauce, then topped with Heath Bar crumbles, will have your taste buds begging for more. *comes in Hennessy infused option*
- Chocolate Caramel Whole Bundt Cake$55.00Out of stock
This decadently rich chocolate cake, drizzled in deliciously salty caramel and a rich chocolate sauce, then topped with Heath Bar crumbles, will have your taste buds begging for more. o *comes in Hennessy infused option*
- Lemon Pound Mini Bundt Cake$10.00Out of stock
- Lemon Pound Mini Bundt Cake with Tito's$15.00Out of stock
- Lemon Pound Whole Bundt Cake$55.00Out of stock
- Lemon Pound Whole Bundt Cake with Tito's$75.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Pound Mini Bundt Cake$10.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake$17.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Mini Bundt Cake with Henny$15.00
- Chocolate Henny Whole Bundt Cake with Henny$75.00Out of stock
- Banana Puddin Cheesecake$17.50Out of stock
- Lemon Meringue Cheesecake$17.50Out of stock
- Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$17.50Out of stock
- Strawberry Lemon Pound Mini Bundt Cake$10.00Out of stock