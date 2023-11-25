The Pour House American Grille
Lunch
Appetizers
Lunch Entrees
Handhelds
- Grilled Reuben$12.00
grilled pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000 island and swiss cheese
- BBQ Pulled Pork$12.00
slow roasted pulled pork, smothered in bbq sauce topped with cole slaw and provolone cheese
- Chicken Gorganzola Panini$12.00
served with fresh tomatoes and spinach
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.00
ranch, lettuce, tomato, and onions
- Shaved Prime Rib Panini$15.00
shaved prime rib, carmelized onions, horseradish cream and provolone
- Cheesesteak$13.00
shaved prime rib, sauteed mushrooms and onions topped with american cheese
- Chicken cheesesteak$12.00
sauteed mushrooms and onions
- Meatball melt$12.00
homemade marinara sauced topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Crab Cake Sandwhich$15.00
broiled or fried homemade crab cake topped with lettuce, tomato, and aioli
- Caprese Panini$9.00
fresh tomato and mozarella topped with balsamic glaze and basil
Wraps
- BLT Wrap$11.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and aioli
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
crispy chicken smothered in mild sauce and bleu cheese, topped with lettuce and tomato
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, and shaved parmesan cheese topped with homemade ceasar
- Cheesesteak Wrap$13.00
sauted mushrooms and onions
- Chicken Cheesestak Wrap$12.00
sauteed mushrooms and onions
- Grilled Salmon Wrap$12.00
fresh chopped bruschetta and green leaf lettuce
- Spinach and Feta Wrap$10.00
spinach, mushrooms, cherry tomato, feta cheese
- Ham and Cheese Wrap$11.00
Ham, provolone, aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Cheeseburger Wrap$12.00
- Chicken Gorgonzola Wrap$12.00
Clubs
Burgers
- Classic Burger$13.00
aioli, tomato, lettuce, onions
- Mushroom & Onion Burger$14.00
with swiss xheese
- Bacon Bleu Burger$14.00
gorganzola cheese, carmelized oions, lettuce and tomatoe
- Pourhouse Burger$14.00
spinach, onion ring, bacon, aioli, white cheddar
- Prime Burger$14.00
shaved prime rib, carmelized onions, and swiss cheese
- Surf and Turf Burger$16.00
topped with jumbo lump crab caked served with aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Salad
- Lg House Mixed Salad$11.00
- Ahi Tuna Salad$15.00
fresh ahi tuna sliced over a bed of spinach
- Blacken Salmon or Shrimp$16.00
blackened season salmon or shrimp over arugula, topped with almonds, strawberries, and goat cheese
- Buffalo Crispy Chicken$15.00
crispy chicken tossed in mild saucxe over mixed greens and crumbled bleu cheese
- Black & Bleu$16.00
5 oz sirlion charbroiled with carmelized onions and mushrooms, over fresh bed of spinach, crumbled bleu cheese and sliced straewberries
- Apple Walnut$12.00
sliced apples, walnuts, goat cheese and cranberries over house mixed greens
- Lg Caesar Salad$11.00
chopped romaine lettuce tossed in homeade caesar dressing with crutons and shaved parmesan
Dinner
Appetizer
- Spicy Thai Shrimp$14.00
over asian slaw
- Sesame Tuna$14.00
sesame seed encrusted tuna
- Quesadilla$13.00
chicken, steak, shrimp
- Brushetta$13.00
- Pour House Pretzel$16.00
three pretzel sticks smothered in crab imperial, topped with shaved parmesan cheese
- Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$13.00
- Chicken Wings$15.00+
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
- Crab Dip$15.00
- Pork Street Tacos$13.00
picked red onions, chredded cheese and cilantro sour cream
- Pork Arancini$14.00
pork stuffed rice balls topped with a balsamic drizzel
- Jumbo Coconut Shrimp$14.00
served with orange horseradish marmalade sauce
- Charcuterie Board$18.00
chef's choice
- Fresh Mussels$15.00
mussels sauteed in choice of white whine, spicy thai, or marinara sauce
- Mediterranean Clams$16.00
- Featured Appetizer$13.00
Salad
- Lg House Mixed Salad$11.00
- Ahi Tuna Salad$15.00
fresh ahi tuna sliced over a bed of spinach
- Blacken Salmon or Shrimp$17.00
blackened season salmon or shrimp over arugula, topped with almonds, strawberries, and goat cheese
- Buffalo Crispy Chicken$15.00
crispy chicken tossed in mild saucxe over mixed greens and crumbled bleu cheese
- Black & Bleu$17.00
5 oz sirlion charbroiled with carmelized onions and mushrooms, over fresh bed of spinach, crumbled bleu cheese and sliced straewberries
- Cobb Wedge$17.00
romaine wedge topped with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, egg, tomato, cucumbers, and chicken
- Apple Walnut$12.00
sliced apples, walnuts, goat cheese and cranberries over house mixed greens
- Lg Caesar Salad$11.00
chopped romaine lettuce tossed in homeade caesar dressing with crutons and shaved parmesan
Pasta
- Steak and Mushroom Pasta$25.00
sauteed mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and sirloin in a brandy cream sauce
- Seafood Misto$30.00
lobster, crab, shrimp, asparagus and cherry tomatoes in a pink cream sauce
- Seafood Pasta$28.00
clams, mussels, shrimp, and scallops in marinara, alfredo or white wine sauce
- Lobster Ravioli$30.00
sauteed mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and sirloin in a brandy cream sauce
- Pasta Caprese$20.00
choice of pasta in light peeled tomato sauce sauteed with brushetta and fresh mozzarella
- Featured Pasta$27.00
Chef's choice
- Duck Breast$30.00
port wine sauce, fingerlin potatoes, grilled asparagus
- Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
encrusted chicken, topped with marinara and mozzarella served with choice pasta and one side
- Marsala$28.00
choice of chicken or veal tenderloin sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce served w 2 sides
- Oscar$30.00
sauteed chicken or veal tenderloin topped with jumbo white cream sauce served with 2 sides
- Airline Chicken$28.00
roasted frenched chicken breast topped with jerk bbq sauced served with parmesan steak frittatas and one side
- Saltimbocca$28.00
sauteed chicken or veal tenderloin in a white wine sauce with prosscuto and fresh mozzerella
- BBQ Ribs$18.00+
served with 2 sides
- Chefs Catch
- Land Feature
Steaks
Signature mac n cheese
Dockside Favorites
- Ginger sesame scallops$30.00
pan seared scallops over a bed of asain slaw topped with ginger sesame sauce
- Salmon$30.00
broiled salmon topped with garlic boursin cheese, sauteed cherry tomatoes & leeks
- Jumbo Crab Cake$28.00
8 oz jumbo lump crab cake broiled or fried served with house made remoulade
- Ahi Tuna$27.00
pan seared tuna cooked rare, served with avocado and topped with a balsamic glaze
- Mahi Mahi$30.00
parmesan encrusted mahi topped with sundried- basil creme
- Broiled Seafood Combo$35.00
crab stuffed shrimp, salmon, & scallops broiled in garlic wine sauce
Handhelds
- Classic Burger$15.00
1/2 pound burger topped with aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and american cheese
- Pourhouse Burger$16.00
1/2 pound burger topped with spinach, onion ring, bacon, aioli, and white cheddar
- Surf and Turf Burger$17.00
1/2 pound burger topped with jumbo lump crab cake served with lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Grilled Reuben$15.00
grilled pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000 island and swiss cheese
- Shaved Prime Rib$16.00
shaved prime rib, carmelized onions, and provolone cheese
- Crab Cake Sandwhich$16.00
broiled or fried crab cake topped with lettuce, tomato, and aoili
Kids Menu
Sides
Sides
Premium Sides
Catering
Sides & Appetizers
Dinner Trays
- Pot Roast$70.00+
- Baked Cavatappi$75.00+
- Vegetarian Cavatappi$55.00+
- Lobster Ravioli$95.00+
- Catering Chicken Parmigiano$85.00+
- Chicken Marsala$85.00+
- Ginger Sesame Salmon$100.00+
- Pasta Caprese$75.00+
- Broiled Crab Cakes$115.00+
- Crab Stuffed Shrimp$110.00+
- BBQ Roasted Chicken$65.00+
- Pulled Pork$75.00+
- Cheeseburger Tray$8.00