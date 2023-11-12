The Press
Beverages
N/A Beverages
- Coffee$3.50
- Coke$3.00
- Cold brew$4.50
- diet coke$3.00
- diet dr pepper$3.00
- dr pepper$3.00
- Ginger ale$3.25
- Ginger beer$3.20
- Hot tea$3.00
- lemonade$3.00
- Mexican Cola$3.25
- Milk$2.00
- Mocktail$7.00
- Orange Crush$3.20
- Orange Juice$2.00
- Root beer$3.50
- sprite$3.50
- Sweet tea$3.00
- Topo Chico$3.50
- Unsweet tea$3.00
- Water
- N/A Lagunitas$4.00
- red bull$4.00
- apple juice$1.00
Appetizers, Soups, Sides
Appetizers
- Chips And Loaded Queso$9.50
Loaded Queso With Chorizo, Avocado, And Pico.
- Chips And Salsa$3.50
- Mini Bonanza$5.50
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Six Large Mozzarella Sticks Served With Ranch & Marinara.
- Nachos$14.00
Chips Topped With Queso, Beef Chili, Black Bean Puree, Pinto Beans, Romaine, Tomato, Pickled Jalapenos, Avocado, Red Onion, Cilantro, And Sour Cream.
- Oklahoma Caviar$8.50
Black Eyed Peas, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Served With Chips
- Side Chips N' Queso$3.00
- Tots, 2 Ways$11.00
Cheddar Stuffed Hashbrown Tots, Topped With Your Choice Of Gravy And Bacon, Or Chili, Queso & Green Onion.
- Vegan Nachos$14.00
Chips Topped With Vegan Queso, Black Bean Puree, Pinto Beans, Romaine, Tomato, Pickled Jalapeno, Red Onion, Black Olives, Avocado, Cilantro.
- Waffle Fry Bonanza$11.00
Waffle Fries, Queso, Cheddar, Diced Bacon, Red Onion, And Bbq
Sides
- Asparagus$4.00
Grilled Asparagus
- Biscuit$3.00
- Broccoli$4.00
- Deviled Eggs$2.00
- Fried Cauliflower$3.50
- Fried Chicken Strips$4.00
3 Chicken Strips
- Fried Potatoes$4.00
- Green Beans$4.00
Green Beans
- Grilled Chicken$2.00
- Grilled Shrimp$6.00
- Mac Bowl$8.00
- Mac Cup$4.00
- Mash Potatoes$4.00
- Mash Potatoes With Gravy$4.00
Mash Potatoes With Gravy
- Mash Sweet Potatoes$4.00
Mashed Sweet Potaotes
- Okra$3.00
- Pork Belly$3.00
- Side Fried Potatoes$3.50
Side Of Our Fried Potatoes.
- Side of corn$3.00
- Sweet Potato Tots$4.00
- Waffle Fries$5.00
Soups
- Chili Bowl$9.00
Beef Chili Topped With Cheddar, Sour Cream, And Green Onion. Served With Texas Toast
- Chili Cup$4.00
Beef Chili Topped With Cheddar, Sour Cream, And Green Onion.
- Green Chili Chowder Bowl$9.00
Creamy Green Chili Chowder. Topped With Cheese, Green Onion, And Bacon. Served With Texas Toast
- Green Chili Chowder Cup$4.00
Creamy Green Chili Chowder. Topped With Cheese, Green Onion, And Bacon.
- Soup & Salad$9.00
A Salad Of Choice And A Soup Of Choice. Served With Texas Toast
- Vegan Chili Bowl$9.00
Vegetarian Sweet Potato Quinoa Chili Served With Toast
- Vegan Chili Cup$4.00
Vegetarian Sweet Potato Quinoa Chili
- Chicken tortilla Cup$4.00Out of stock
- Chicken tortilla bowl$8.00Out of stock
Salads & Minis
Minis
Salads
- Greens and Beans$11.00
Kale, Avocado, Black Beans, Sweet Potatoes, Quinoa. Lemon Tahini Dressing
- Grilled Ceasar Salad$14.00
Grilled Romaine, Capers, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Crutons, Grilled Chicken. Served With Ceasar Dressing
- Lunch special$12.00
- Pork belly salad$14.00
Arugula, Strawberry, Watermelon, Beets, Goat Cheese, Fried Pork Belly. Ballsmaic Vinaigrette.
- Press Cobb$15.00
Romaine, Fried Chicken Strips, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Cheddar, Avocado, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Deviled Eggs. Ranch Dressing
- Side Salad$4.00
Romaine, Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, Crutons. Served With Your Choice Of Dressing
- Southwest Salad$15.00
Romaine, Cilantro, Corn, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Pepitas, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, And Short Rib. Avocado Lime Vinaigrette.
Wraps
catering
Brunch
Brunch
- Avocado Toast$11.00
Baguette, Avocado, Sessame Seeds, Cherry Peppers,.
- Biscuits & Gravy$13.00
Biscuits, Country Gravy, Eggs, Home Fries, Choice Of Meat.
- Breakfast Bomb$14.00
Bed Of Fried Potatoes, Biscuits, Chicken Strips, White Gravy, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits, Eggs Over Easy.
- Breakfast Hash$13.00
Fried Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes, Baby Kale, Mushroom, Reb Bells, Red Onion, Avocado, Green Chili Sauce. Eggs Served Over Easy
- Breakfast Tacos$13.00
Corn Torillas, Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Breakfast Potatoes, Queso Fresco, Avocado Crema.
- Chilaquiles$14.00
Tortilla Chips, Red Chili, Green. Chili, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Eggs Over Easy, Chorizo. Topped With Queso Fresco.
- Cream Cheese Toast$13.00
Baguette, Honey Maple Cream Cheese, Black Berry Compote, Strawberry, Pineapple, Blackberries, Sliced Almonds.
- One Pancake$3.00
One Pancake
- Pancakes$13.00
Pancakes Served With Bacon, Fruit, And Home Fries.
- Pork Belly Biscuit$12.00
A Biscuit, Fried Pork Belly Over Easy Egg, Cheddar, Siracha Honey, Fresh Jalapeno. Served With Fried Potatoes.
Brunch Sides
- Side Bacon$2.00
Side Bacon
- Side Chicken Strips$3.50
Side Chicken Strips
- Side Chorizo$2.00
Side Chorizo
- Side Eggs$1.00
Side Eggs
- Side Fruit$3.00
Side Fruit Cup. Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries.
- Side Grits$3.50
Cheddar Whipped Grits
- Side Press Bacon$3.00
Fried Pork Belly
- Side Sausage$2.00
Side Sausage
- Side Sourdough Toast$2.00
Sourdough Toast
- Side Texas Toast$2.00
Side Of Texas Toast
- Side gluten free toast$2.00
Main Event
Main Thangs & Bowls & B.Tb
- Bbq Mac$15.00
Radiatori Mac & Cheese, Chicken Strips, Bbq Sauce, Bleu Cheese, And Ranch
- Buffalo Mac$15.00
Radiatori Mac & Cheese, Chicken Strips, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese, And Ranch
- Chicken Fried Ribeye$20.00
Tenderized Ribeye, Battered & Fried. Served W Country Gravy
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Texas Toast, Fried Chicken Breast, Dunk, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
- Chicken Strips Meal$14.00
Chicken Strips With Your Choice Of Sauce.
- Chili Mac$14.00
Radiatori Mac & Cheese, Topped With Chili, Cornbread, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Green Onion.
- Dagwood$13.00
Sourdough, Dijon, Mayo, Cheddar, Provolone, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles.
- Fry Bread Taco$13.00
Fry Bread Taco, Black Bean Puree, Beef Chili, Red & Green Chile, Cheddar, Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Jalapeno, Diced Tomatoes, And Sour Cream.
- Mash Potato Bowl$14.00
Mashed Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken Strips, Corn, Country Gravy.
- Meatloaf$15.00
Bacon Wrapped Black Angus Meatloaf Stuffed With Feta. Topped With Bbq Sauce
- Pork Belly Bowl$14.00
Crispy Pork Belly, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli, Candy Apple Gravy.
- Pot Roast$16.00
A Bed Of Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Squash Zuchini, Sweet Potatoes, Carrots, Tomatoes, And Onions, Topped With Brown Gravy. Served With Toast
- Quesadilla$16.00
Beef Short Ribs Or Chicken Strips, Cheddar, Jack, Carmelized Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Jalapeno, Comes With Sour Cream, Guac, Salsa And Chips N' Queso.
- Shrimp N' Grits$17.00
Whipped Cheddar Grits, Andouille Sausage Mushroom Gravy, Shrimp, Bacon, Cilantro.
- Vegan Sloppy Joe$13.00
Sesame Seed Bun, Pulled Oats, Vegan Queso, Shoe String Onions, Pickle.
- Veggie Burger$14.00
Hawaiian Bun, Vegan Mayo, Beyond Meat Patty, Arugula, Avocado, Red Bell Peppers, Pickled Jalapeno, Carmelized Onions.
Kids Meals & Dessert
Dessert
- Mixed Berry Crisp$8.00
Mixed Berry Crisp. Served With Vegan Vanilla Or Salted Carmel Toffee Ice Cream.
- Rotating Cake$9.00
- Side Carmel Toffee Ice Cream$3.50
- Side Vanilla Ice Cream$3.50
- Sweet Potato Fritters$8.00
Deep Fried Sweet Potaot Fritters. Served With Cinammon Icing & Vegan Vanilla Or Salted Carmel Toffee Ice Cream