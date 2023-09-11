The Prized Pig
Food
Appetizers
Loaded Fries
Philly Fries
Pork Slider
Brisket Slider
Loaded Nachos
Nachos
Tacos(2)
Burnt Ends Slider
Jalapeno Poppers
Bacon wrapped jalapenos filled with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, pulled pork and smoked to perfection.
Fresno Wing
Freshly smoked wings.
Platters
Pulled Pork
Comes with 2 sides and a piece of cornbread
Beef Brisket
Comes with 2 sides and a piece of cornbread
Rib Tips
Comes with 2 sides and a piece of cornbread
Half St. Louis Spare Ribs
Full St. Louis Spare Ribs
Comes with 2 sides and a piece of cornbread
1/2 Smoked Chicken
Comes with 2 sides and a piece of cornbread
Porkbelly
Taco Platter
Pork Bites
BBQ Seasoned Chicken
Smoked Sausage
Comes with 2 sides and a piece of cornbread
Burnt Ends (Br)
Fresno 6 Wings
Porkbelly Burnt Ends
Hog Wing
Pork Tenderloin
Family Platter
BULK MEAT
Pulled Pork
Brisket
Rib Tips
Half St. Louis Spare Ribs
Full St. Louis Spare Ribs
1/2 Smoked Chicken
Pork Belly
Pork Bites
BBQ Seasoned Chicken
Smoked Sausage
Burnt Ends (Br)
Porkbelly Burnt Ends
Tip Special
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Choose any 1 side Pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun
Brisket Sandwich
Choose any 1 side Beef brisket on a toasted brioche bun
The Squealer
Choose any 1 side Pulled pork sandwich topped with Mac&Cheese, coleslaw and fried onions.
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Choose any 1 side Pulled chicken on toasted brioche bun. Comes with lettuce,tomatoes and mayo
Rib Sandwich
Our signature ribs on a toasted brioche bun topped with OG sauce,onion and pickles
BBQ Seasoned Chicken Sand
Buffalo Chicken
Shredded chicken, toasted Cheddar sub, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes
Brisket Po*Boy
Brisket, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, coleslaw, pickles on a Hoagie roll
Sausage Sandwich
Sausage link on a toasted Hoagie topped with sauteed peppers and onions
Burnt End (Br) Sandwich
Double smoked brisket in our OG sauce.Comes on toasted brioche bun
Burnt Ends (PB) Sandwich
Cuban Sandwich
Piglet Meals
Sides
Corn Bread
Coleslaw
Potato Salad
Mac & Cheese
Hand-Cut French Fries
BBQ Baked Beans
Smoked Corn
Smoked Green Beans
Pasta Salad
Bun
Pickles 2oz
Pickles 6oz
Cheese Sauce 6oz
Growler
Extra Sauce
PPBBQ Beer Glass
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Taste My Taco
Burgers
Brisket Burger
1/2 lb Brisket burger, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes
Brisket Cheeseburger
1/2 lb Brisket burger, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, choice of cheese
PB Mushroom Swiss
1/2 lb Brisket burger, sautéed mushroom and Swiss, slice of fried pork belly
Boss Hog
''SOOIE''
Cooked to order brisket burger topped with coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, and fried onions.