The Prop House
Food
Appetizers
Fried Pickle Chips
$8.00
Prop House Chips
$8.00
Bruschetta
$9.00
Italian Greens
$12.00
Roasted Garlic
$6.00
Hot Peppers in Oil
$9.00
Coconut Shrimp
$9.00
Boom Boom Shrimp
$12.00
Stuffed Hot Sausage Banana Peppers
$12.00
Fried Mozzarella
$10.00
Crab Cake
$19.00
Stuffed Mushrooms
$14.00
Half Order of Fried Calamari
$13.00
Full Order of Fried Calamari
$19.00
Boneless Chicken Tenders
$10.00
Whiskey-Glazed Crispy Pork Belly
$12.00
Soup and Salad
Poultry and Pasta Entrees
Steaks and Seafood Entrees
Fifth Season Tower
$49.00
6 oz Filet Mignon
$34.00
9 oz Filet Mignon
$40.00
Top Sirloin
$24.00
Horseradish Portabella Fillet Tips
$23.00
Cajun Bleu Cheese Filet Tips
$23.00
Delmonico Rib-Eye Steak
$35.00
Porterhouse Pork Chop
$19.00
Pineapple Pork Chop
$19.00
Surf and Turf
$50.00
Sesame Tuna
$24.00
Sirloin with Coconut Shrimp
$29.00
Two Tail Dinner
$49.00
1lb Bone In Ribeye
$37.00
Crab Stuffed Cod
$27.00
Cod
$18.00
Sauteed Salmon
$26.00
Grilled Salmon over Greens
$26.00
Seafood Puff Pastry
$30.00
Grilled Sea Scallops
$28.00
Fried Haddock
$17.00
Broiled Haddock
$15.00
Sandwiches and Burgers
Dessert
Peanut Butter Pie
$6.50Out of stock
Bread Pudding
$6.50Out of stock
Peach Cobbler
$6.50Out of stock
Creme Brulee
$6.50Out of stock
HoHo Cake
$6.50
Carrot Cake
$6.50Out of stock
Turtle Cheesecake
$6.50Out of stock
Banana Split Cheesecake
$6.50
Banana Pudding
$6.50
Smores Cheesecake
$6.50Out of stock
Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
$6.50Out of stock
Strawberry and Cream Cheesecake
$6.50
Strawberry Pretzel Cheesecake
$6.50
Chocolate Oreo Cheesecake
$6.50Out of stock
Reese's Cheesecake
$6.50Out of stock
Itailian Love Cake
$6.50
Tiramisu
$6.50
Mandarin Orange Cake
$6.50
Tiramisu Cheesecake
$6.50
Godiva White Chocolate Cheesecake
$6.50
White Chocolate Lemon Cheesecake
$6.50
Key Lime Cheesecake
$6.50
Key Lime Pie
$6.50
Mixed Berry Pie
$6.50
Strawberry Rhurab Pie
$6.50
Plain Cheesecake
$6.50
Pineapple Upsidedown Cake
$6.50
Pistachio Cheesecake
$6.50
Apple Crisp
$6.50
Apple Cheesecake
$6.50
Cannoli
$6.50
Irish Cream Cheese
$6.50
ChocBread Pudding
$6.50Out of stock
Brownie Sundae Cheesecake
$6.50Out of stock
Apple Pie
$6.50
Add On Sides
Baked Potato
$3.00
Side One Meatball
$3.00
Fries
$3.00
House Chips
$4.00
Salmon
$12.00
Shrimp
$12.00
Tuna
$12.00
Steak
$13.00
Chicken
$9.75
Brussel Sprouts
$3.00
Mushroom
$3.00
Gravy
$1.00
Loaded Baked Potato
$5.00
Side Salad
$3.50
Vegetable
$3.00
Cole Slaw
$3.50
Rice
$3.00
Mashed Potato
$3.00
Cup of Soup Dijour
$3.50
Cup of Shrimp Bisque
$3.50
Greens
$5.00
Add onions
$2.00
Xtra Dipping
$0.50
Lobster Tail
$16.00
Xtra Dressing
$0.50
Xtra Special Dressing
$1.00
TO GO 8 oz normal dressing
$4.50
TO GO 16 oz normal dressing
$9.00
TO GO 32 oz normal dressing
$18.00
TO GO 8 oz Special Dressing
$8.50
TO GO 16 oz Special Dressing
$14.00
TO GO 32 oz Special Dressing
$23.00
Wedge Salad Side
$6.00
The Prop House Location and Ordering Hours
(330) 557-1074
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 3PM