Food

Appetizers

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Prop House Chips

$8.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Italian Greens

$12.00

Roasted Garlic

$6.00

Hot Peppers in Oil

$9.00

Coconut Shrimp

$9.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.00

Stuffed Hot Sausage Banana Peppers

$12.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Crab Cake

$19.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Half Order of Fried Calamari

$13.00

Full Order of Fried Calamari

$19.00

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Whiskey-Glazed Crispy Pork Belly

$12.00

Soup and Salad

Shrimp Bisque

$6.00+

Soup Dijour

$6.00+

The Wedge Salad

$11.00

Large House Salad

$11.00

Grilled Filet Steak Salad

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Blackened Tuna Salad

$18.00

Poultry and Pasta Entrees

Parm-Romano Chicken Breast

$19.00

Hungarian Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Spicy Chicken

$18.00

Chicken and Italian Greens Pasta

$19.00

Pasta and Meatballs

$15.00

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$18.00

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Roasted Cherry Tomato Basil Pasta

$18.00

Asiago Gnocchi

$17.00

Steaks and Seafood Entrees

Fifth Season Tower

$49.00

6 oz Filet Mignon

$34.00

9 oz Filet Mignon

$40.00

Top Sirloin

$24.00

Horseradish Portabella Fillet Tips

$23.00

Cajun Bleu Cheese Filet Tips

$23.00

Delmonico Rib-Eye Steak

$35.00

Porterhouse Pork Chop

$19.00

Pineapple Pork Chop

$19.00

Surf and Turf

$50.00

Sesame Tuna

$24.00

Sirloin with Coconut Shrimp

$29.00

Two Tail Dinner

$49.00

1lb Bone In Ribeye

$37.00

Crab Stuffed Cod

$27.00

Cod

$18.00

Sauteed Salmon

$26.00

Grilled Salmon over Greens

$26.00

Seafood Puff Pastry

$30.00

Grilled Sea Scallops

$28.00

Fried Haddock

$17.00

Broiled Haddock

$15.00

Sandwiches and Burgers

Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened Chicken and Greens Sandwich

$14.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Prop House Classic Burger

$14.00

Whiskey Burger

$15.00

Blackened Blue Jay Burger

$15.00

Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly Burger

$15.00

Dessert

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.50Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$6.50Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$6.50Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$6.50Out of stock

HoHo Cake

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Banana Split Cheesecake

$6.50

Banana Pudding

$6.50

Smores Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Strawberry and Cream Cheesecake

$6.50

Strawberry Pretzel Cheesecake

$6.50

Chocolate Oreo Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Reese's Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Itailian Love Cake

$6.50

Tiramisu

$6.50

Mandarin Orange Cake

$6.50

Tiramisu Cheesecake

$6.50

Godiva White Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.50

White Chocolate Lemon Cheesecake

$6.50

Key Lime Cheesecake

$6.50

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Mixed Berry Pie

$6.50

Strawberry Rhurab Pie

$6.50

Plain Cheesecake

$6.50

Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

$6.50

Pistachio Cheesecake

$6.50

Apple Crisp

$6.50

Apple Cheesecake

$6.50

Cannoli

$6.50

Irish Cream Cheese

$6.50

ChocBread Pudding

$6.50Out of stock

Brownie Sundae Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Apple Pie

$6.50

Add On Sides

Baked Potato

$3.00

Side One Meatball

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

House Chips

$4.00

Salmon

$12.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Tuna

$12.00

Steak

$13.00

Chicken

$9.75

Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Mushroom

$3.00

Gravy

$1.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Vegetable

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Rice

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Cup of Soup Dijour

$3.50

Cup of Shrimp Bisque

$3.50

Greens

$5.00

Add onions

$2.00

Xtra Dipping

$0.50

Lobster Tail

$16.00

Xtra Dressing

$0.50

Xtra Special Dressing

$1.00

TO GO 8 oz normal dressing

$4.50

TO GO 16 oz normal dressing

$9.00

TO GO 32 oz normal dressing

$18.00

TO GO 8 oz Special Dressing

$8.50

TO GO 16 oz Special Dressing

$14.00

TO GO 32 oz Special Dressing

$23.00

Wedge Salad Side

$6.00

Kids

Kids Pasta and Meatballs

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

NA Beverages

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

7 Up

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Cherry

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.50

Sweetened Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Water

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Juices

$2.50

Non-alcoholic beer

Oduls

$3.50