The Rabbit Hole Kava Bar
Lotus Drinks
Lotus Energy Drinks
- Cheshire Cat$6.50
Pink lotus, raspberry flavor, blue pea flower tonic over ice
- Tweedle Dee & Dum$6.50
Lemon sugar rim, cherry syrup, orange bursting boba, orange juice, topped with sparkling water
- First Sweet Then Sou$6.50
Prickly, pear syrup, guava juice, green, apple essence, over ice, topped with sparkling water
- Pink Starburst$6.50
Just like a pink starburst, pink Lotus, with pine, berry and strawberry
- Golden Sunburst$6.50
Gold Lotus, with hints of pine, berry and strawberry, topped with lemonade and sparkling water
- Bad Apple$6.50
White lotus with green apple syrup, lemon juice, topped with sparkling water
- Shark Bite$6.50
Blue lotus, blue raspberry syrup, sparkling water, topped with strawberry blood, and a shark gummy
- Sunny Day$6.50
Lotus lemonade, raspberry passionfruit over sparkling water
- Zen$6.50
Purple Lotus, lavender elderflower, lemonade, sparkling water
- Pina Colada$6.50
White Lotus, SuperCream, coconut milk, pineapple syrup topped with whipped cream
- Fruit Chew$6.50
Red and purple lotus dragon fruit, raspberry, coconut milk, and orange juice
- Bahama Momma$6.50
Blue lotus, white peach, mango, SuperCream, coconut milk, orange juice
- Cherry Bomb$6.50
Boba Tea
Milk Teas
Specialty Boba Drinks
- Dragonfruit Refresher$9.00
Green tea flavored with dragon fruit, splash of lemonade, strawberries, and orange bursting Boba
- Sakura Blossom$9.50
Green tea with hints of fresh muddled raspberry, strawberry syrup, cherry blossom, Boba, garnished with rose petals
- Cloud Boba$9.50
Jasmine tea and blue pea flower, tea, taro chewy boba, topped with lavender cloud foam